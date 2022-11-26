U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,026.12
    -1.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,347.03
    +152.97 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,226.36
    -58.96 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.19
    +5.67 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.28
    -1.66 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    -0.0150 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2091
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1000
    +0.5100 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,509.32
    -19.87 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.97
    +4.32 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.67
    +20.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

Teamsters Local Union 987 Members Accept Loblaw Offer

·1 min read

Teamsters Local Union 987 members faced layoffs due to a planned company lockout

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Teamsters Local Union 987 (Teamsters 987) members have accepted an offer from Loblaw Companies (Loblaw) hours before being locked out of their Calgary Freeport Facility on November 25. In total 534 Teamsters members had been laid off in the affected Loblaw distribution centre as the employer prepared for a lockout.

Sixty-six per cent of voting members accepted the company's final offer.

The previous agreement expired on June 6, 2022.

About Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta:

Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta is a family of more than 5,000 workers strong from over 13 industries and 40 collective agreements. They protect and empower members through powerful advocacy with employers, superior legal backing and assistance with many other areas that contribute to a greater quality of life. Teamsters 987 has been creating fair workplaces across Alberta since 1942. Visit Teamsters987.com for more information.

SOURCE Teamsters Local 987

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/26/c3290.html

Recommended Stories

  • 16 Largest Media Companies in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 16 largest media companies in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 Largest Media Companies in the World in 2022. The global media industry is worth nearly $2.3 trillion and is among the biggest industries […]

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Chevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration granted Chevron Corp. a license to resume oil production in Venezuela after US sanctions halted all drilling activities almost three years ago. Most Read from BloombergTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermTrump Dines at Mar-a-Lago With Rapper Ye, White SupremacistNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab

  • U.S. Natural-Gas Pioneer Struggles in His Second Act

    Charif Souki played a starring role in transforming America into an energy powerhouse, but his second attempt at exporting natural gas is foundering.

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • Fire at The Yard in South Austin engulfs HQ of Icon, maker of 3D-printed homes

    The South Austin headquarters of a startup that has garnered global attention for its 3D-printed homes was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours after Thanksgiving. Two buildings have been deemed "a total loss" by the fire department. The company, along with partner homebuilder Lennar, is in the midst of proving the new technology in a largely 3D-printer-built neighborhood near Austin.

  • The Disney CFO Who Raised Concerns About Bob Chapek Has Respect on the Street

    Christine McCarthy, Walt Disney’s longtime finance chief, took an unusual step when she expressed a lack of confidence in the chief executive to directors of the entertainment giant.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Apple Supplier Loses Workers After Violent Protests, Cardano Stablecoin Project Shuts Down Over Uncertainty, Tesla & Ford Recall Vehicles: Top Stories Friday, Nov. 25

    Reuters Adidas To Investigate Misconduct Allegations Against Kanye West Adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY) (OTC: ADDDF) initiated a probe against Kanye West into allegations of inappropriate behavior after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations. The investigation follows a report by Rolling Stone magazine that detailed alleged incidents of inappropriate behavior by Ye toward staff and prospective employees. Microsoft Vulnerable To EU Antitrust, Triggered By Salesforce Microsoft Corp (NASDA

  • Mega-Companies Messed Up America’s Job Market. They’re Doing it Again.

    Headlines about big layoffs don’t mean the job market is melting, but they do point out excessive hiring by America’s big companies during the pandemic.

  • These Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Downgrade To Their Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) EPS Forecasts

    Today is shaping up negative for Lufax Holding Ltd ( NYSE:LU ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial...

  • Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Ether rises ahead of ‘Shanghai’ upgrade, XRP climbs

    Bitcoin traded little changed Friday morning in Asia, while Ether rose amid a mixed performance by the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

  • Putin Ally Kudrin to Take Yandex Role After President Approves

    (Bloomberg) -- Alexei Kudrin, a longtime ally of Vladimir Putin, is expected to take a senior role in a restructuring of Yandex NV after winning the Russian president’s blessing to leave government service amid an overhaul of the country’s most prominent technology company following sanctions imposed over Putin’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayAt Nantucket Retreat,

  • The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here. These Companies Will Benefit.

    The manufacturing of equipment for clean energy is moving back to the U.S. What’s behind it—and which companies stand to benefit.

  • Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

    After nearly a century, Disney (NYSE: DIS) has become synonymous with entertainment. Disney has evolved and changed with the times, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its successful foray into the streaming-video market. Disney+ has gone from a budding start-up to an industry powerhouse in just three short years, boasting more than 164 million subscribers worldwide.

  • 93% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of better than 3,600,000%. While there is a long list of reasons for Buffett's success, one of the most overlooked catalysts is portfolio concentration. Despite having more than $345 billion invested in around four dozen securities, 93% of Warren Buffett's portfolio can be traced to just four sectors.

  • My first boss: Iryna Lorens, co-founder of cryptocurrency card Weld Money

    Weld Money's launch was hampered by the Ukraine war but now aims to connect the crypto world with traditional finance.

  • Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

    Comcast Corporation's ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28.5x might make it look like a strong...

  • Can You Have Both a 401(k) and an IRA?

    People saving for retirement are often eligible to contribute to both a 401(k) plan at work and an IRA of their choice. Here are the pros and cons.

  • Vietnam's VinFast ships first EVs to U.S.

    STORY: Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said Friday (November 25) it had shipped its first batch of 999 cars to the U.S.It marked a milestone for the company that set out five years ago to develop high-end manufacturing in the Southeast Asian country. VinFast is also in the process of building an EV plant in North Carolina that is awaiting final regulatory approval.Company chief Le Thi Thu Thuy Thuy said the company expected production to start there from July 2024.And that electric vehicles built there would qualify under the terms of the U.S.’s Inflation Reduction Act.It requires that 50% of critical minerals used in EV batteries come from North America or U.S. allies by 2024 – rising to 80% by the end of 2026. Major automakers have said those targets are unrealistic, while Le said they “came as a surprise”:“It doesn’t really impact our sales strategy in the U.S. As soon as we start manufacturing cars in the U.S., our customers will be eligible for the $7,500 tax incentives.”VinFast officials said 999 vehicles have been shipped in the first batch because it’s considered a lucky number. Shares in its listed parent company, Vingroup, which also has property and resort development businesses, rose around 6% in Friday trade.