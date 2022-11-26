Teamsters Local Union 987 Members Accept Loblaw Offer

Teamsters Local Union 987 members faced layoffs due to a planned company lockout

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Teamsters Local Union 987 (Teamsters 987) members have accepted an offer from Loblaw Companies (Loblaw) hours before being locked out of their Calgary Freeport Facility on November 25. In total 534 Teamsters members had been laid off in the affected Loblaw distribution centre as the employer prepared for a lockout.

Sixty-six per cent of voting members accepted the company's final offer.

The previous agreement expired on June 6, 2022.

