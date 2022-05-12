U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,930.08
    -5.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,730.30
    -103.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,370.96
    +6.73 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.38
    +21.24 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.78
    +0.65 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.30
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0382
    -0.0137 (-1.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2200
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4900
    -1.4580 (-1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,390.76
    -331.81 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.58
    +10.48 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

TEAMSTERS: REPUBLIC SERVICES WORKERS VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE

·1 min read

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tues., May 10, members of Teamsters Local 631 in Las Vegas voted to authorize a strike at Republic Services. The vote to strike was overwhelming, with 95 percent of participating members voting in favor of a strike if an agreement is not reached by the expiration of the current contract on May 31.

"The outcome of Tuesday's vote says it all. When 95 percent of workers vote to authorize a strike that would put their lives on hold and shutdown trash pickup throughout Southern Nevada, it sends a message that there's a major problem at this company. The fact that the members send a message like this before we have even started the financial aspect of the collective bargaining process is eye-opening," said Tommy Blitsch, Teamsters Local 631 Secretary-Treasurer. "These members work hard every day of the week, performing under some of the most difficult working conditions imaginable. At the end of the day, this vote reflects the workers' demand to be treated with dignity and respect by their employer."

"Our negotiating team remains committed to continuing the collective bargaining process in hope of reaching an agreement before the expiration of the current contract," Blitsch continued. "Teamsters Local 631 and all of our members at Republic Services would like to thank our customers for their tremendous support the last two days. It's obvious that the residents of Southern Nevada love their waste drivers as much as these drivers love them."

Contact:
Tommy Blitsch, 702.430.5010
tommyb@teamsters631.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-republic-services-workers-vote-to-authorize-strike-301546619.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 631

