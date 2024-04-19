Teamsters union files charges against PepsiCo with NLRB

April 19 (Reuters) - Teamsters local unions in three states filed unfair labor practice charges against PepsiCo with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, the union said on Friday.

The charges were filed by five Teamsters local unions in the states of Illinois, Indiana and Iowa over PepsiCo's work rules that prohibit workers from discussing wages, hours, or other terms or conditions of employment, according to the union.

PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Unions have seen a resurgence after a decades-long decline and some, including the Teamsters, have won significant new contracts.

Labor groups have also been an important talking point amid the ongoing 2024 U.S. presidential campaign. Teamsters leaders met with U.S. President Joe Biden last month, weeks after his Republican rival Donald Trump met the union to seek their endorsement. (Reporting by Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)