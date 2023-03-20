U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,943.55
    +26.91 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,169.42
    +307.44 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,656.51
    +25.99 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.59
    +16.70 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.31
    +0.57 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.50
    +13.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.19 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0057 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.0950 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2281
    +0.0106 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3640
    -0.4390 (-0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,999.33
    -238.72 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.29
    +8.62 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.85
    +68.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

TEAMSTERS TO YOUNGKIN: HANDS OFF HISTORY

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Virginia Governor Wages Politically Motivated Attack on Labor Curriculum

RICHMOND, Va., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters, labor allies, and constituents are protesting hearings by the Virginia Department of Education about proposed changes to eliminate labor history from the Commonwealth educational curriculum.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"This is yet another attempt by extremist reactionaries to bring their culture wars into our children's classrooms. The Governor needs to stop trying to force his anti-union agenda down our throats, and focus on what's best for Virginians," said James Wright, President of Teamsters Local 822 in Norfolk and International At-Large Vice President. "Our schools should not be used for his political sideshows."

Recently there has been a groundswell of public sector union organizing in the Commonwealth. In February, Richmond municipal workers filed for an election to join Teamsters Local 322, while Richmond Public Schools principals recently voted to become members of Teamsters Local 592.

Teamsters spoke out at hearings in Jamestown, Mt. Vernon, and Charlottesville on behalf of all working families across Virginia and in defense of the untold sacrifices made by working people throughout U.S. history.

"There is a bond between the civil rights movement and the labor movement," said Bryan Peyton, President of Teamsters Local 322 and Political Director of Joint Council 83. "If this is removed from the curriculum, it will be doing all of us a disservice! Local union board members, political coordinators, shop stewards, and activists have come together to push back."

Teamsters and other trade unionists will protest the next hearing on proposed curriculum changes on Tuesday, March 21, at the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville, Va. The school board will vote in April on whether to adopt the changes.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-to-youngkin-hands-off-history-301776457.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Recommended Stories

  • DWAC Stock Surges As Donald Trump Expects Arrest Tuesday

    A Manhattan grand jury is expected to indict Donald Trump. How will DWAC, the special acquisition looking to take Truth Social public, respond?

  • Here’s What Happens at the IRS After You File Your Taxes

    Finally last month, Mr. Amy contacted the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent watchdog within the IRS, and a representative told him that his return was under review, and to keep waiting. The IRS says it delivers nine out of 10 tax refunds within 21 days, a time frame that hasn’t changed for e-filed returns in two decades. For taxpayers filing on paper, refunds can take four weeks or more, the IRS says.

  • At the China-Russia Border, the Xi-Putin Partnership Shows Signs of Fraying

    The meeting between the two leaders this week is expected to showcase unity, but a view of cities along the border reveals divisions that challenge the relationship.

  • Nike, Chevron, Nvidia, Altria, Adobe, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    The Federal Reserve makes a policy decision on Wednesday, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies. Plus, the latest earnings reports and PMI data.

  • Fed decision, banking fallout, and Credit Suisse: What to know this week

    The Federal Reserve's latest policy decision will come Wednesday afternoon as investors have endured what have been two of the most turbulent weeks for the financial sector since the 2008 crisis.

  • Ukraine Latest: Defiant Putin Visits Mariupol After ICC Warrant

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescuePresident Vladimir Putin flew into the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol in Donetsk. The unannounced trip, which wasn’t planned in advance, came hours afte

  • Baidu's Ernie writes poems but says it has insufficient information on Xi, tests show

    Baidu's Ernie bot can within seconds generate pictures of flowers and write Tang dynasty-style poems but will decline questions about Chinese President Xi Jinping by saying it has not yet learnt how to answer them, Reuters tests showed. The Chinese search engine giant last week unveiled China's closest rival to OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT and from Thursday allowed users to apply for access to it. Some analysts and users soon began posting positive reviews of their experiences with Ernie bot, and side-by-side comparisons with ChatGPT, that drove Baidu's share price higher.

  • Protests against government policies are roiling all four corners of Africa

    Countries in the four cardinal points of Africa witnessed much tumult today (March 20).

  • The Fed now faces same destination — with a more treacherous path

    After an incredibly volatile couple of days, stocks ended higher last week, with the S&P 500 rising 1.4%. The index is now up 2.0% year to date, up 9.5% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03, and down 18.3% from its January 3, 2022 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • UPDATE 3-Biden uses first veto to defend rule on ESG investing

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday rejected a Republican proposal to prevent pension fund managers from basing investment decisions on factors like climate change, in the first veto of his presidency. "I just signed this veto because the legislation passed by the Congress would put at risk the retirement savings of individuals across the country," Biden said in a video posted on Twitter. The bill cleared Congress on March 1, when the Senate voted 50-46 to adopt a measure to overturn a Labor Department rule making it easier for fund managers to consider environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, issues for investments and shareholder rights decisions, such as through proxy voting.

  • Xi Jinping calls for 'severe punishment' after Chinese killed in mine attack in Central African Republic

    President Xi Jinping has called for "severe punishment" for those behind an attack on a gold mine in the Central African Republic that left nine Chinese nationals dead and two others injured on Sunday, China's foreign ministry said. In a statement on Monday, the foreign ministry said it had dispatched a team to the Chimbolo mine run by the Gold Coast Group, a Chinese company, following Xi's "important directive" that also called for the wounded to be rescued and treated. "Our ambassador ... has

  • First Republic Bank Looms Large for U.S. Regulators After Credit Suisse Sale

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are seeking to reassure investors to halt a slide in financial stocks.

  • Senator Cynthia 'Crypto Queen' Lummis: Lack of Laws Pushing Industry Overseas

    The senator from Wyoming – a speaker at CoinDesk's Consensus festival - on crypto's prospects in Washington D.C.

  • Biden uses first veto to defend rule on ESG investing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday rejected a Republican proposal to prevent pension fund managers from basing investment decisions on factors like climate change, in the first veto of his presidency. "I just signed this veto because the legislation passed by the Congress would put at risk the retirement savings of individuals across the country," Biden said in a video posted on Twitter. The bill cleared Congress on March 1, when the Senate voted 50-46 to adopt a measure to overturn a Labor Department rule making it easier for fund managers to consider environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, issues for investments and shareholder rights decisions, such as through proxy voting.

  • SVB Collapse Shows Smaller Banks Can Pose Risk in Numbers

    WASHINGTON—For 15 years, regulators and legislators have assumed the biggest risks to the financial system came from a handful of “too big to fail” banks. This month’s failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank—and last week’s bank-led rescue of a third lender, First Republic Bank —suggests that focus on size may have blinded officials to the threat posed by smaller lenders, observers and former regulators say. Since the 2008 crisis, the Federal Reserve saved its most significant tests for the largest global banks.

  • Fed to Consider a Pause as Fallout From SVB Roils Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials face their biggest challenge in months as they weigh whether to keep raising interest rates this week to cool inflation, or take a pause amid the market turmoil fueled by recent bank failures.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed

  • UK aims to send migrants to Rwanda in months if courts agree

    Britain’s government said Sunday that it could start deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda in the next few months — but only if U.K. courts rule that the controversial policy is legal. The Home Office said it was aiming to start flights “before the summer,” as Home Secretary Suella Braverman visited the east African country to reinforce the Conservative government’s commitment to the plan. In the Rwandan capital, Kigali, she met with President Paul Kagame and Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, visited accommodation intended to house deportees from the U.K. and laid a brick at another housing development for migrants.

  • Kremlin tells officials to stop using iPhones - Kommersant newspaper

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin told officials involved in preparations for Russia's 2024 presidential election to stop using Apple iPhones because of concerns that the devices are vulnerable to Western intelligence agencies, the Kommersant newspaper reported. At a Kremlin-organised seminar for officials involved in domestic politics, Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the presidential administration, told officials to change their phones by April 1, Kommersant said, citing unidentified sources.

  • Uber, Lyft trade group questions Biden's labor nominee's gig workers stance

    Rideshare and delivery companies want the Biden administration's nominee for the Department of Labor to clarify her position on an incoming worker-classification rule that could expand workers' rights, a trade group representing the companies said on Monday. The Department of Labor in October proposed a rule that would make it more difficult for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, which would shake up ride-hailing, delivery and other industries that rely on gig workers. The Flex Association, which represents companies such as Uber and Lyft, sent a letter to Biden on Monday asking that his nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Labor, Julie Su, explain how she would implement the proposed rule in a "manner that protects independent work."

  • Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-occupied Mariupol following war-crimes charges

    Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the occupied port city of Mariupol, his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September and a show of defiance after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest on war crimes charges.