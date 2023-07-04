TeamViewer (ETR:TMV) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in TeamViewer's (ETR:TMV) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on TeamViewer is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = €156m ÷ (€1.1b - €466m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, TeamViewer has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured TeamViewer's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is TeamViewer's ROCE Trending?

TeamViewer is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 222% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Another thing to note, TeamViewer has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 43%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On TeamViewer's ROCE

As discussed above, TeamViewer appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 72% in the last three years. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

Like most companies, TeamViewer does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

