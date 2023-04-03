TeamViewer's first Partner Program "TeamUP" is live in APAC

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer , a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, is bringing a range of benefits to its channel partners in Asia Pacific via the newly launched partner program TeamUP. The program includes an easy-to-use and completely new, unified partner portal which goes live today that enables partners to take advantage of exclusive discounts, dedicated support, and comprehensive sales training, along with a broad variety of certifications.

TeamViewer Logo

The TeamUP program is designed for a wide range of partners, including resellers, distributors, managed service providers, and systems integrators. The key elements of the unified partner portal include a deal-registration-engine, a tailored learning portal, and a marketing material database, combined with insights into the current partnership status and the possibility to request benefits directly via the platform.

Sojung Lee, President, Asia Pacific at TeamViewer, expresses excitement about the launch of the new partner program and platform in the Asia Pacific region. Following the success of TeamViewer's APAC Partner Summit 2023 in Bali, Indonesia, TeamViewer continues to enhance its channel ecosystem and bring unparalleled value to its partners. "Our partners are the key to our success," Sojung explains. "They bring valuable local expertise and networks that amplify our reach and help us deliver the best possible experience to our customers. We are thrilled to join forces with our partners to drive growth and create new opportunities in the Asia Pacific region."

The new, unified program is available for all TeamViewer partners, independent of the solution they are selling, including TeamViewer's workflow-based productivity solution Frontline for the first time. It features three different tiers, Business, Premier and Champion, each with tailored discounts and benefits, like joint marketing campaigns and access to dedicated resources.

Story continues

TeamViewer's TeamUP program aims to improve collaboration with its channel partners and expand its reach in the Asia Pacific region, providing more opportunities for growth and success for both TeamViewer and its partners.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Press contact

Helen Zhang

Phone: +65 9489 3567

E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/teamviewers-first-partner-program-teamup-is-live-in-apac-301787126.html

SOURCE TeamViewer