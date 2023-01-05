U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Teamwork Commerce Accelerates the Growth of Enterprise Retailers

·2 min read

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce, a global retail management software solution, announces the latest modern features dedicated to the growth of enterprise retailers. Teamwork has long been a trusted leader in retail technology, helping retailers transform their in-store and digital experiences to serve rapidly changing consumer demands. Teamwork continues to innovate and adapt to the technological landscape of the future, providing a powerful and agile platform that can be composed how enterprise retailers see fit.

(PRNewsfoto/Teamwork Commerce)
(PRNewsfoto/Teamwork Commerce)

Transforming In-Store Experience
As physical retail remains strong and continues growing, retailers are looking for unique ways to enhance the in-store experience. Teamwork's RFID-powered self-checkout is one way that Teamwork is enabling global, fast fashion retailers to provide seamless commerce experiences. RFID self-checkout allows customers to instantly scan all items and reduce checkout times, making in-store experiences hassle-free.

Meet Demand at Scale 

Many retailers face the challenge of meeting increased demand during peak times. Expandable resources during peak times are essential to eCommerce brands and enterprise retailers with big sales, exclusive launches, and product drops. Teamwork's robust technology is transforming the digital capabilities of global brands through the Google Cloud Platform.
Teamwork utilizes Google's Kubernetes Engine to assist with an increase in website users around peak times.

Unified Payments

Teamwork Commerce's integration into Adyen's Terminal API allows retailers to have flexible features leveraged to fit their business needs, including abilities such as saving card tokens to customer profiles and connecting payment data across both in-store and eCommerce transactions. Additionally, the integration enables the acceptance of popular payment methods, including Pay-by-Link and Tap to Pay on iPhone.

"In retail, customers are the most important asset. Using Teamwork Commerce and Adyen allows clients to obtain a truly holistic view across channels for better engagement and loyalty with customers," said Amber Hovious, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at Teamwork Commerce. "We are proud of our cutting-edge technology that serves our global customers, and retailers that adopt our technology to prioritize customer experience will no doubt see growth and customer satisfaction."

About Teamwork Commerce

Teamwork Commerce is a flexible tech stack for retailers that includes POS, OMS, Clienteling, Inventory Control and Reporting - a cloud-based system that is constantly evolving to provide cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. With Teamwork's omnichannel solution, retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers to provide personalized experiences through invisible technology. Learn more at www.teamworkcommerce.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamwork-commerce-accelerates-the-growth-of-enterprise-retailers-301714717.html

SOURCE Teamwork Commerce

