U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.06
    +0.99 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.30
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8200
    -0.1550 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,774.06
    +433.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.56
    -47.23 (-5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Teamwork Commerce Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver Seamless Shopping

·2 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce, a retail management software developer, and Google Cloud have combined their services to enable retailers to provide products seamlessly and more efficiently to their customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Teamwork Commerce)
(PRNewsfoto/Teamwork Commerce)

To help retailers face the new challenges of post-pandemic times, Teamwork partnered with Google Cloud to launch a powerful backend, which was once reserved for enterprise clients only, to all clients on the new Teamwork POS Pro platform.

Google Cloud's Partnership Advantage
Together, Teamwork Commerce and Google Cloud will help retailers solve their most challenging issues such as capturing omnichannel revenue growth, driving operational efficiencies, and becoming a customer-centric, data-driven retailer.

Teamwork utilizes Google BigQuery, Cloud Composer and Looker to provide its clients with instant responses to any analytical query and bring power of data-driven decisions to all aspects of business operations. In addition to that, clients can utilize ML models (with BigQuery ML and Vertex AI) to solve demand forecasting problems connected to replenishment, assortment planning, product allocation and other.

Teamwork moved to Google's Kubernetes Engine to assist with an increase of eCommerce users around the holidays. Kubernetes has allowed Teamwork retailers to not overload the system when thousands of people want to perform tasks like checking the balance of their gift card or placing an order.

Compliance is becoming more and more crucial in different regions. Teamwork Commerce's global cloud headquarters (CHQ), runs on Google Cloud, allowing retailers that operate or sell in different countries to better follow compliance in any fiscal region they may be operating in.

About Teamwork Commerce
Teamwork Commerce is a leading Omnichannel Solution, providing retailers with Point-of Sale, Order Management, Inventory Control, CRM, and Analytics. They also boast an ecosystem of integrations with top solutions making unified commerce a seamless activity. Teamwork works closely with its partners to ensure it utilizes cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. Top retailers in over 20 countries globally use Teamwork Commerce to take the friction out of retail, providing their customers with the best possible experience. To learn more, visit us at www.teamworkcommerce.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamwork-commerce-partners-with-google-cloud-to-deliver-seamless-shopping-301485601.html

SOURCE Teamwork Commerce

Recommended Stories

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • LION ELECTRIC PARTNERS WITH COX AUTOMOTIVE MOBILITY TO PROVIDE NATIONWIDE ON DEMAND CUSTOMER SUPPORT

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Cox Automotive Mobility to provide rapid response service to Lion customers throughout the United States. The partnership comes following a successful pilot program between the two companies that began in 2021.

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapTrump Holds Onto Mountains of Cash, Give

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • 15 Most Valuable German Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable German companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable German Companies. Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, Germany is a country located in Central Europe, with Berlin as the capital city, and Frankfurt as […]

  • Russian banks imported $5 billion in foreign cash in December -ACRA estimates

    Dollars traditionally dominate such imports which, along with other currencies, many Russians like to hold as a hedge against any drop in the value of the rouble or rise in inflation, both potential outcomes of foreign sanctions. Valery Piven, senior director at ACRA, told Reuters that calculations based on technical reports which banks submit to Russia's central bank each month showed that they had also imported $2.1 billion in foreign banknotes in November. The United States is considering new sanctions against Russia, proposing to cut some of its top banks from dollar transactions and reducing their ability to service dollar-denominated obligations, sources told Reuters.

  • A billionaire activist investor is reminding McDonald’s of its promise to protect pigs

    Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn’s calls for McDonald’s pig suppliers in the US to move to “crate-free pork” are nothing new. Icahn—who bought a small stake in the company and is pushing two nominees to the board—is only asking McDonald’s to do what it promised to do 10 years ago. Back in 2012, the fast food chain said it would only work with pork suppliers who would phase out the practice, described as “obscene” by Icahn, of putting pregnant pigs in gestation crates.

  • China warns consumers not to use Abbott baby formula affected by recall

    China Customs has warned consumers against buying and eating certain infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories that were affected in a recent recall linked to a U.S. factory. The General Administration of Customs, in a post published on Sunday on its website, referred to a Feb. 18 notice issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that cautioned consumers against buying or eating certain batches of baby formula products made by Abbott. The day before, Abbott said it was recalling powdered baby formulas, including Similac, made at a Michigan facility after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who consumed them.

  • Could a Robot Make Your Next Burger King or McDonald's Meal?

    Burger franchise White Castle is installing an autonomous kitchen assistant named Flippy 2 in 100 locations.

  • McDonald’s in fight with billionaire investor over ‘cruel’ pig cages

    Carl Icahn bids to end use of ‘gestational cages’, which hold sows before and after they give birth, but fast-food giant says the commitment would be ‘impossible’

  • Shares Drop After Zhenro’s Default Warning: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks slid after Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. said it may not have enough cash to meet debt-payment obligations next month, in a move that may undermine efforts by the government to stem financial contagion in the sector.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Rub

  • Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) shareholders have earned a 114% return over the last year

    Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares...

  • Drivers face fuel shortages as workers at UK's largest refinery vote on strike action

    Britain’s largest oil refinery faces the threat of shut-downs owing to strike action amid a row over workers’ pay.

  • Carl Icahn Nominates Two to McDonald’s Board

    The proxy fight comes as the activist investor pushes the fast-food chain to require its suppliers to change their treatment of pigs.

  • Microsoft Started Activision Acquisition Talks Three Days After Bombshell Harassment Report

    On November 16, 2021, a report was published that claimed Activision CEO Bobby Kotick was well aware of harassment happening within his company. It also alleged that he himself mistreated women, both inside and outside work. Now, new docs reveal that three days later, Xbox head Phil Spencer called Kotick and began talks that ultimately led to the massive $68 billion acquisition.

  • Ventas, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    It's been a good week for Ventas, Inc. ( NYSE:VTR ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...