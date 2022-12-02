U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

'Tear the Paper Ceiling': A New Campaign Wants Companies To Ditch 4-Year Degree Requirements

IBM
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / By Talib Visram

Various companies are already championing the campaign. Some have their own in-house training, like Accenture's Apprenticeship Program and IBM's free SkillsBuild program; IBM also has pledged to remove the four-year degree requirement for half of their U.S. job listings. Businesses could probably afford to eliminate requirements for even more jobs, Villota says. "But it does mean that they're committed to raising awareness of this issue."

Continue reading here

IBM, Friday, December 2, 2022, Press release picture
IBM, Friday, December 2, 2022, Press release picture

