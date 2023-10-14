'I was in tears': Kentucky woman will give to local church after winning $2 million from Powerball

A Kentucky woman plans to donate to her local church after winning $2 million from Powerball's Oct. 4 drawing.

The woman, Jacalyn Armstrong, purchased six Powerball tickets, one of which hit $1 million. She matched the five white ball numbers, winning the game's second prize. Since she added Power Play to her tickets, her prize doubled from $1 million to $2 million.

After leaving an OB-GYN appointment, Armstrong called her husband Jonathan at his workplace to share the good news, who thought she was calling to tell him she's pregnant.

"I told him I had some news and at first, he didn't believe me," Armstrong shared with the Kentucky Lottery. "You could tell I was in tears, and he thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant."

"My mom thought the same thing when I called her. I was like, 'what is wrong with you all."

The couple has three children. Their youngest is only six months old. Armstrong revealed to lottery officials that she rarely plays the lottery, only when the jackpot reaches a high amount. She credits her co-workers for reminding her to buy a ticket.

Armstrong played online because she didn't have time to go to the store. However, she had to reset her password before purchasing the tickets, she shared, as she wasn't used to playing.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the couple plans to donate to their church, buy a larger home, and purchase a new car.

Jacalyn Armstrong called her husband in tears after learning she had won $2 million in the Kentucky Lottery Powerball.

Armstrong received a check of over $1.4 million after taxes from the Kentucky Lottery.

More winners: New Hampshire man wins $1 million from $1.4 billion Powerball draw

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky woman will give to local church after winning $2M from Powerball