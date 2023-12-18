Tears Of The Kingdom Devs Reveal The One Zelda Spin-Off They’d Never Make

Link looks down on Hyrule from a Sky Island in concept art for Tears of the Kingdom.

Though it didn’t snag the GOTY at this year’s Game Awards, there’s no doubting that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of 2023’s many gaming highlights. Featuring an intuitive and versatile crafting system, players are free to accomplish tasks in the open-world RPG in wild, unexpected ways. But in a recent interview, Nintendo made it clear that it wanted to encourage, not require, creativity in the game.

Tears of the Kingdom’s director, Hidemaro Fujibayashi and the game’s producer, Eiji Aonuma were recently asked by Polygon whether TotK’s crafting system would make for a great standalone experience, ala Super Mario Maker. The game’s impressive physics and ability to combine nearly every in-game object together to create tools and problem-solving resources would be a good fit for such an experience. But Aonuma explained that such a thing wouldn’t work with how the team envisioned the role of creative problem solving in the game:

Read more

Read More: 19 Hilarious Tears of the Kingdom Fails

Buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

We saw players do everything from using logs to traverse just about any distance, measuring the in-game weight and physics work , using Link’s time-warping abilities to decimate tough foes, making music, manipulating the game’s physics to soar high into the air, crafting a simple but universally effective “Air Bike,” building the foundations of computers. Sometimes, though, things wouldn’t totally go according to plan.

Hopefully Link will hang onto his love of arts and crafts for his next grand adventure.

More from Kotaku

Story continues

Sign up for Kotaku's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.