U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.76
    +57.30 (+1.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,404.54
    +401.62 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,464.14
    +208.66 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.44
    +5.97 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.98
    +1.36 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.10
    -7.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    +0.0430 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3638
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4500
    +0.5320 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,940.90
    +1,296.39 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.02
    +17.65 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

tec5USA to Host Webinar on Optimizing Beer Brewing through Spectroscopy

·2 min read

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tec5USA, the leading designer and manufacturer of inline process spectrometers, announced today that they will be hosting a free webinar on October 15th covering the use of spectroscopy to optimize beer brewing. The webinar will cover the use and benefits of near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy and how it brings data driven opportunities to the brewing industry.

Optimize Beer Brewing with Optical Spectroscopy by tec5USA
Optimize Beer Brewing with Optical Spectroscopy by tec5USA

Everybody can make good beer, but it takes special care to produce world class beer year after year.

"Brewing is fundamental to civilization, and everybody can make good beer, but it takes special care to produce world class beer year after year. It's our goal to expand the possibilities of control over the end-to-end process from grain to fermentation. Real-time, in-line spectroscopy integrated into production is right for targeting futuristic recipes, operational efficiency of classic styles, and everything in between," commented Adam Bouchard, Business Development Manager and Application Scientist for tec5USA. Bouchard, who earned his PhD from McGill University in Analytical Chemistry, will be hosting the webinar.

Generally, NIR spectroscopy allows brewers to easily and effectively monitor critical parameters in a cost-efficient manner. Real time monitoring allows producers to ensure and maintain batch-to-batch consistency and quality in their product. One of the key benefits to using NIR spectroscopy over traditional methods is the elimination of the time-consuming sample preparation and analysis; instead, tec5USA's NIR spectroscopy technology can be integrated directly into production and provide actionable data in real-time.

To register for the free webinar on October 15th at 1 PM eastern time, or for more information on tec5USA's NIR spectroscopy technology, please visit https://www.tec5usa.com/optimization-of-the-beer-fermentation-process/.

About tec5USA:

tec5USA is a leading designer and manufacturer of tailored inline process spectrometers across a wide spectrum of major industries and contract manufacturer for photonics devices in the life sciences, medical devices, and lab analyzer instrumentation space. Their core product line of rapid inline spectroscopy solutions provides real-time measurements and accurate process verification resulting in superior cost-savings and yield maximization, consistent quality, and end-to-end supply chain optimization. tec5USA is the North American affiliate of tec5 AG, founded in 1993 and located in Germany, operating through subsidiaries and partners worldwide. For more information please visit https://www.tec5usa.com/ or call (516) 653-2000.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tec5usa-to-host-webinar-on-optimizing-beer-brewing-through-spectroscopy-301393257.html

SOURCE tec5USA

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Trade Deficit Widens to Record on Consumer-Goods Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. trade deficit widened to a record in August, reflecting a pickup in the value of imports of consumer goods and industrial supplies.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe gap in trade of goods and services increased

  • Sinking Shares of Alibaba Need a Long Repair Process

    One Real Money subscriber sent an email asking me to look at Alibaba . In this updated daily bar chart of BABA, below, we can see that prices have continued to sink lower after being stopped out. Using math, the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointed down as sellers of BABA remain more aggressive.

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.

  • Coca-Cola is so desperate for freight space it’s importing ingredients on coal ships

    The soda company is so desperate for freight space it's ditching container shipping and reverting to a logistics strategy most companies started to abandon in the 1960s.

  • NIH Chief Francis Collins to resign, AstraZeneca seeks COVID treatment authorization

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel to break down the latest COVID news, including AstraZeneca’s push to receive FDA authorization for a new COVID treatment and the head of the NIH Francis Collins set to resign by the end of the year.

  • Supply chain bottlenecks will persist unless one of two things happens, expert explains

    Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.

  • Despite Exodus of Empty Containers, US Exports Are Hitting New Highs

    "Our largest export commodity continues to be air" is a frequent saying of Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. That's certainly true at his port, where exports are containerized. Far more empty boxes leave than full ones, so they can be reloaded quickly in Asia. But look at the big picture and U.S. exports are actually rising — and on track for a record year. It's just that more exports are being loaded aboard tankers and dry cargo vessels as opposed to container ships. T

  • Wolfspeed CEO says its $1B Utica factory is central to its growth plans

    Cree —which renamed itself Wolfspeed this morning — is making a $1 billion bet on the future of electronics with its factory near Utica. And it just announced a deal to supply a major customer.

  • Lithia Motors Is Still Struggling to Get Back on the Road to Upside

    In his No-Huddle Offense segment of Friday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer opened the phones and took calls from viewers to hear what's on their mind. The first caller asked about Lithia Motors and Cramer said the company is in great shape and he'd stick with it.

  • EV charging company Wallbox goes public via SPAC

    Enric Asunción, Wallbox CEO and Co-Founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live from the floor of the NYSE for Wallbox's trading debut.

  • Energy Prices Reach New Highs. Is Inflation Really Temporary?

    Oil prices reached three-year highs after oil-exporting countries pass on increasing production to help global economy face current energy crunch.

  • Global Energy Crisis Is the First of Many in the Clean-Power Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from the U.K. to Chi

  • Oil Rises From Seven Year-High as OPEC Sticks to Output Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed from a seven-year high as traders assessed OPEC+’s decision to keep supplies fairly tight even as the world grapples with a natural gas crisis.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsFutures in New York advanced as m

  • U.S. oil futures build on a nearly 7-year high; natural-gas prices eye highest finish since 2008

    U.S. oil futures look to stretch their gains into a fourth straight session on Tuesday, a day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies decided not to accelerate its plan for gradually relaxing production cuts. Natural-gas futures also rally, with prices on track for the highest finish since 2008 on tight supplies.

  • Taseko Mines Announces New US$50 Million Revolving Credit Facility and Update on Florence Copper Permitting

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE MKT: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a US$50 million Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility"). The Facility, which is arranged and fully underwritten by National Bank of Canada, will be available for working capital and general corporate purposes.

  • 'Tesla is not enough': activist firm Engine No. 1 bets on GM as electric vehicles boom

    Tesla alone can't bring about widespread electric vehicles on its own, according to a new white paper by activist investment firm Engine No. 1.

  • Utility shares rise as U.K. gas futures surge, while downpour throws more misery on London

    LONDON MARKETS London stocks rose Tuesday, with utility companies rising as power prices surged again, and major oil companies and banks helping out. The FTSE 100 index (UK:UKX) rose 0.6% to 7,040.90, following a 0.

  • Cotton Prices Surge to Highest Level in a Decade

    Cotton futures are trading at their highest price in about a decade, with growing Chinese demand being met in part by rising U.S. exports to China, a curiosity of Trump-era trade-war policies.

  • Utilities cut power to US customers while taking huge Covid tax credits

    Tax bailouts would have paid for debt forgiveness many times over but instead companies left struggling households in the dark Some customers who struggled to pay their electric bills during the pandemic had their power shut off, even as the utilities took huge tax benefits. Photograph: fstop123/Getty Images/iStockphoto When the pandemic hit in early 2020 and music studios around Detroit closed, Oliver Owens, a producer and entrepreneur, saw his income dwindle and bills grow. By late April, the

  • Australia's trade surplus surprises with record high on commodity demand

    Australia's trade surplus unexpectedly grew to a record in August as strength in liquefied natural gas and coal exports more than offset a pullback in iron ore prices, a windfall to mining profits and tax receipts. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed the surplus on international trade jumped to A$15.1 billion ($11.0 billion) in August, from A$12.7 billion the month before. Exports climbed 4.1% in the month to A$48.5 billion led by LNG, hard coking coal and thermal coal, courtesy of strong energy demand in Asia.