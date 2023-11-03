As Tecan Group (VTX:TECN) lifts 4.9% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's three-year earnings growth

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term Tecan Group AG (VTX:TECN) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 40% in three years, versus a market decline of about 8.0%. And over the last year the share price fell 23%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 19% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

On a more encouraging note the company has added CHF161m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Tecan Group actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 6.4% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

With a rather small yield of just 1.1% we doubt that the stock's share price is based on its dividend. We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 19% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Tecan Group more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Tecan Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 22% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 2.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before forming an opinion on Tecan Group you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

