U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.00
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,654.00
    +66.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,758.25
    +25.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.30
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.74
    +0.54 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    -0.63 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2338
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0330
    +0.1580 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,277.38
    +155.83 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    598.35
    +355.67 (+146.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Tech-Access Canada Welcomes Budget 2023's Significant Support for College Applied Research

CNW Group
·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Tech-Access Canada, the national network of Canada's 60 Technology Access Centres (TACs), welcomes Budget 2023's support for business innovation and applied research at Canada's colleges and cégeps.

Budget 2023's investment of $109 million in the College and Community Innovation Program will maximize the potential of college applied research to help businesses grow and build a stronger and more innovative Canadian economy.

"We sincerely appreciate the federal government's strong show of support for college applied research. The call to action will enable the TACs to assist even more Canadian innovators and entrepreneurs by solving their innovation challenges while maximizing regional economic impact," says Dr. Nathalie Méthot, Chair of Tech-Access Canada's Board of Directors

Technology Access Centres are nationally-recognized applied R&D centres affiliated exclusively with Canadian colleges and cégeps. Last year, the TACs assisted over 5,000 Canadian businesses – over 80% were small businesses – advance their products, processes and services by:

  • conducting applied research and development projects focused on company problems;

  • offering specialized technical services and objective advice; and

  • providing training related to new types of equipment and processes.

"The government's investment in the long-standing College and Community Innovation Program will help expand the capacity of the TAC network, improving access to our facilities, equipment and innovation expertise," says Peter Laffin, Vice-Chair of Tech-Access Canada's Board. "Our goal is to have the TAC network help more than 20,000 Canadian companies with their business innovation and technology adoption challenges over the next three years."

Tech-Access Canada is the national network of Canada's 60 Technology Access Centres (TACs). The network enables the TACs to serve any company, anywhere in Canada, and help them access the expertise, equipment, and facilities they need to solve their innovation challenges. The network's members provide clients and partners from across Canada with access to:

  • expertise and experience of 2,100 business innovation and applied R&D experts;

  • over 3.8 million square feet of innovation and applied research space; and

  • over $477 million worth of highly-specialized equipment and facilities.

As a public good, Canada's TACs are designed to be a safe space for firms to de-risk the adoption of novel technologies. Their industry-friendly Intellectual Property (IP) policies put the IP in the hands of industry to commercially exploit, a tremendous benefit for small firms hoping to stay nimble and expand.

"Investments in augmenting the capacity of Canada's Technology Access Centres through the College and Community Innovation Program send a strong signal to Canadian innovators and entrepreneurs that a national network of innovation intermediaries stands ready to assist them on their journey of commercializing Made-in-Canada innovations" said Ken Doyle, Executive Director of Tech-Access Canada.

A not-for-profit organization based in Ottawa, Tech-Access Canada, has been facilitating the sharing of best practices between member TACs; working to harmonize service models across regions; promoting college applied research to external audiences, and operating the Interactive Visits Program since 2016.

SOURCE Tech-Access Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/28/c8187.html

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • The long-awaited crackdown on crypto’s Binance is here and it has chat messages about alleged criminal clients: ‘Like come on. They are here for crime’

    The complaint filed against Binance alleges the company's top executives knew of and "tolerated" criminal activities facilitated by the platform.

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Lose Out in $1 Trillion China Pension Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle for the biggest prize in China’s trillion-dollar pension market, BlackRock Inc. and other global firms have little chance of attracting clients like Judy Deng.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsOn New Year’s E

  • Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees- WSJ

    Employees of the social media giant, who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the WSJ report said. The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ said, adding that the company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Bill Gates's Open Letter On AI: A Tale Of Excitement And Terror

    As the world continues to grapple with the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), the latest influential voice to weigh in on the matter is Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates. In a letter titled The Age of AI has Begun, recently published on his personal website, Gates laid out his vision for the future of AI and its potential impact on various industries. The billionaire expressed that he has only seen two technology demos that he considered revolutionary in his life. The first was in 19

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Jamie Dimon to Face Questioning in Lawsuit Over JPMorgan’s Epstein Ties

    Jamie Dimon will be questioned in a civil lawsuit over JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, people familiar with the matter said. The U.S. Virgin Islands sued JPMorgan late last year, saying the bank facilitated Esptein’s alleged sex trafficking and abuse by allowing him to remain a client and helping him send money to the late financier’s victims. Lawyers for the U.S. Virgin Islands had asked a judge to order Mr. Dimon, the bank’s chief executive, to answer questions under oath.

  • Schwab Wins $7 Million From Morgan Stanley and Former Advisers

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. won more than $7.3 million from Morgan Stanley and two financial advisers it accused of stealing trade secrets when they moved to the latter firm in 2019.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe arbitration award in favor of Schwab was disclosed Friday in a

  • Alibaba Shares Soar After Historic Overhaul Heralds IPO Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s US shares closed 14.3% higher after China’s online commerce leader announced plans to split its $220 billion empire into six business units, a major restructuring that promises to yield several initial public offerings.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMar

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Not a single Adani company features among India's top corporate taxpayers

    Gautam Adani was once among the world’s richest people, before allegations of corporate fraud leveled by Hindenburg Research halved the value of his conglomerate. His companies pick up plum contracts in diverse sectors in India: mining, green energy, shipping, aviation, and power, among others.

  • Adidas says Black Lives Matter design violates three-stripe trademark

    Sneaker giant Adidas AG has asked the U.S. Trademark Office to reject an application for a Black Lives Matter trademark featuring three parallel stripes, arguing it could mislead the public. Adidas told the office in a Monday filing that Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc's yellow-stripe design would create confusion with its own famous three-stripe mark. It sought to block the group's application to use the design on goods that the German sportswear maker also sells, such as shirts, hats and bags.

  • How Bad Is the Binance Suit?

    Binance, the largest global crypto exchange by trading volume, and Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao were reportedly taken off guard by the U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) decision to file a civil lawsuit against the company on Monday. The firm, which has for years avoided establishing a permanent headquarters, had been in dialogue with U.S. and other regulators about operating compliantly in the hundred-plus jurisdictions it services. Just last month, Binance Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillman told the Wall Street Journal that the exchange had closed “gaps” that formed in its compliance strategy as a result of the exchange’s rapid expansion.

  • Binance Crackdown Threatens US Trading Firms, Spooks Market

    (Bloomberg) -- A top US regulator’s case against Binance Holdings Ltd. is mushrooming well beyond Changpeng Zhao’s company and rattling American firms that officials say worked with the exchange to trade crypto.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysTh