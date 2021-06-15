U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,252.19
    -2.96 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,340.69
    -53.06 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,094.21
    -79.93 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,319.87
    -6.27 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.95
    +1.07 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.60
    -8.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    27.73
    -0.31 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2133
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4990
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4080
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0840
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,063.33
    +820.44 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.77
    +9.17 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.48
    +25.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,441.30
    +279.50 (+0.96%)
     
Webinar:

Biden's budget and policy priorities

Yahoo Finance and The Bipartisan Policy Center on the budget and what may come on taxes, infrastructure, and more on 6/16 at 10 a.m. ET

Tech antitrust crusader Lina Khan is confirmed as FTC commissioner

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

The Senate confirmed big tech critic and prominent antitrust scholar Lina Khan as FTC Commissioner Tuesday, signaling a new era of scrutiny for the tech industry. Khan was confirmed in a 69-28 vote, with Republicans joining Democrats in a rare show of bipartisan support for Khan's ideas on reining in tech's most powerful companies.

An associate law professor at Columbia, Khan's star rose with the publication of a landmark paper examining how the government's outdated ways of identifying monopolies have failed to keep up with modern business realities, particularly in tech. In Khan's view, that regulatory failure has allowed the biggest tech companies to consolidate unprecedented wealth and power, in turn making it even more difficult to regulate them.

President Biden nominated Khan back in March, sending an early message that Biden would not extend the warm relationship big tech companies enjoyed with the White House under former President Obama.

Khan's confirmation is a sign that the agency will be prioritizing tech antitrust concerns, a priority that will run parallel to Congressional efforts to bolster the FTC's enforcement powers. The FTC famously imposed a $5 billion fine on Facebook for privacy violations in 2019, but the record-setting fine was only a glancing blow for a company already worth more than $500 billion.

Last week, Congress revealed a long-anticipated package of bipartisan bills that, if passed, would overhaul tech's biggest businesses and redraw the industry's rules for years to come.

A previous bill proposed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar would set aside a pool of money that the FTC could use to create a new division for market and merger research, one step toward modernizing antitrust enforcement to keep up with relentless growth from tech's most powerful giants.

New antitrust reform bill charts one possible path for regulating big tech

Lina Khan’s timely tech skepticism makes for a refreshingly friendly FTC confirmation hearing

Recommended Stories

  • IRS opens online tool to register for the monthly Child Tax Credit payments

    Families who don’t file tax returns can now register for the monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments through the Internal Revenue Service's online portal.

  • State of Crypto: Congressional Hearings Are Ramping Up

    We're seeing regulators and lawmakers pay closer attention to crypto and, specifically, how it may be regulated.

  • SCOTUS deals a gutting blow to federal criminal justice reform

    SCOTUS deals a gutting blow to federal criminal justice reform

  • Texas judge's ruling adds to 'growing weight' against workers fighting COVID-19 vaccine mandates

    A federal judge's dismissal on Saturday of a case brought by Texas hospital workers challenging a COVID-19 vaccination requirement could influence similar cases across the U.S.

  • Cases of pot drinks, but no stronger edibles: Hexo CEO on 2021 legal review

    Hexo's chief executive officer expects wins for the pot industry as Ottawa reviews the Cannabis Act.

  • Senior DoJ official to exit amid outcry over seizure of Democrats’ records

    John Demers’ departure comes amid renewed scrutiny of DoJUS politics – live coverage John Demers took up his role under Trump and remained at the DoJ after Joe Biden was inaugurated as president. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP A senior official in the national security division of the Department of Justice is reportedly set to leave his post, amid uproar over the seizure of records from top Democrats and reporters as part of an investigation into leaks of classified information during the Trump ad

  • In photos: Massive fire at Illinois chemical plant prompts evacuations

    An explosion at a chemical plant in northern Illinois caused a massive fire that could burn for days and prompted evacuations of nearby residents, the Associated Press reports. The state of play: The incident in Rockton occurred at the Chemtool Inc. plant, which produces "fluids, lubricants and greases" for a variety of different industries, per NBC 13. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChemtool noted in a statement that the cause

  • Cocaine worth $1.2m washes ashore at Florida Space Force Station

    Almost 30 kilos of drugs found at Cape Canaveral after 24 packages reach beach

  • Statement by the Prime Minister on the formation of a new government in Israel

    The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the formation of a new government in Israel:

  • Democrats Introduce Bill to End the War on Drugs

    "The War on Drugs stands as a stain on our national conscience since its very inception," Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman said in announcing the Drug Policy Reform Act, which would decriminalize all drugs

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Apologizes for Holocaust COVID-Restrictions Comparison

    Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R., Ga.) apologized Monday for her comments last month comparing COVID-19 restrictions to the persecution of Jews by the Nazis.

  • Biden confuses Libya and Syria three times during remarks at G-7 summit

    President Joe Biden confused Libya and Syria three times during a press conference from the G-7 summit.

  • U.S. Monitoring Potential Leak at Chinese Nuclear Power Plant: Report

    The U.S. has been investigating a report of a leak at a Chinese nuclear power plant. French company Framatome, warned of an "imminent radiological threat."

  • Collins: Tentative bipartisan infrastructure deal doesn't include gas tax hike

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) told Sunday's "Face the Nation" that the new tentative infrastructure deal from a group of bipartisan senators will not include a gas tax hike or any reversal of former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax reform bill.Why it matters: The group of 10 senators announced the success of their infrastructure negotiations on Thursday, but did not elaborate on how the bill would be paid for except to say it would "not include tax increases."Stay on top of the latest market tre

  • Biden dings Trump in front of EU leaders

    President Joe Biden took a veiled swipe at former President Donald Trump as he seeks to differentiate himself on the world stage from the man he replaced in the White House.

  • DeSantis signs two bills in Surfside synagogue, emphasizes his support of Israel

    Nearly 300 people gathered at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a sprawling Orthodox synagogue, to greet Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday as he signed into law two bills of particular importance to the South Florida Jewish community — one authorizing a local emergency medical service and another mandating a “moment of silence” in schools.

  • Bishops to debate Communion rules that may affect Biden

    Catholic Church leaders in the U.S. are expected this week to debate whether politicians who support abortion and LGBTQ rights should receive Communion. Those affected could include President Joe Biden. Biden is the second Catholic to serve as president. He proudly discusses his faith and attends weekly Mass.But his support for same-sex marriage and abortion right alarm Church leaders say those stances contradict Catholic teachings.The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will hold their annual meeting from Wednesday to Friday. The body will ask the Committee on Doctrine to draft a teaching document on the topic of Communion, a sacrament central to the Roman Catholic faith.If the conference decides to commission that document, it could be a strong symbolic rebuke of those - including Biden - who espouse views that run contrary to the Vatican.According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, a woman willfully terminating her pregnancy is "gravely contrary to the moral law" and marital love should be shared between men and women, not people of the same sex.Biden, a former vice president and U.S. senator, has become a staunch advocate for LGBTQ rights in the past decade. Since taking office in January, he has also rolled back federal restrictions on abortion pills to make them more accessible, and proposed - in his 2022 budget - scrapping a ban on federal dollars for abortions.The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Ford government rams through unconstitutional bill to silence critics

    Doug Ford's conservative government proves it will go to any length to silence critics, as it rams though an unconstitutional bill using a power never resorted to in the history of Ontario.

  • Hundreds protest Manchin over his opposition to voting rights legislation

    Hundreds protest Manchin over his opposition to voting rights legislation

  • White House Backs Repeal of 2002 Military Force Authorization

    The White House announced its support for legislation that would revoke the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War on Monday, days ahead of an expected House vote.