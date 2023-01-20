U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.75
    +10.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,188.00
    +49.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,406.75
    +50.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.50
    +0.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.50
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.27 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.52
    +0.18 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2375
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0740
    +0.6750 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,993.03
    +151.91 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.52
    +5.09 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,747.29
    -83.41 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Tech Billionaire’s Loan to Keep Singapore Solar Dream Alive

Sybilla Gross
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes’ Grok Ventures will provide a A$65 million ($45 million) loan to keep collapsed renewable energy startup Sun Cable operational while administrators seek a buyer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The funding will include a six month interest free period, Grok said in a statement Friday.

Sun Cable entered voluntary administration last week amid a falling out between Atlassian Corp. co-founder Cannon-Brookes and iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest. The billionaire investors are at odds over the viability of the proposal to export solar power from Australia to Singapore.

News of the injection of finance comes as administrator FTI Consulting Inc. told creditors at a meeting Friday that the company will continue its project development pipeline ahead of its sale.

FTI said it expects to appoint bankers to run a sale process shortly, which it anticipates taking about three months.

“We have looked to preserve the value of Sun Cable and keep all options for the future of the project on the table,” said leader of corporate finance and restructuring for FTI John Park in a statement. “We will seek to crystalize the interest expressed in the future of Sun Cable into a firm offer for the benefit of creditors and other stakeholders via the sale process.”

The A$30 billion project aims to construct the world’s biggest solar farm and export the electrons to Singapore via 4,200 kilometres of undersea cable.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple wants to control everything from its chips to screens

    Apple is working to design everything from its processors to its displays. It could cut costs and bring about new designs.

  • Gold Dips After Rally With Global Recessionary Clouds Building

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold dipped in Asia after jumping to an eight-month high in the previous session amid a darkening economic outlook in the US and Europe.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Usain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamFederal Reserve Vice Chair

  • Explainer-How the BOJ's new yield-controlling tool works

    The Bank of Japan this week crafted a new weapon to defend its yield cap and extend the lifespan of its yield control policy, without having to ramp up bond buying and dry up already thinning market liquidity. Specifically, the BOJ amended rules for an existing market operation tool, so it can pump funds extending up to 10 years in variable rates to financial institutions against collateral. While the new tool could keep bond bears at bay, there is uncertainty on how effective it would be in keeping long-term interest rates from rising.

  • Google to delay portion of staff bonus

    The company will pay 80% advance bonus to eligible employees initially and the remainder in later months, a spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the move was communicated to staff last year. Alphabet has so far announced cuts impacting over 200 employees in its health sciences division even as its megacap peers Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Microsoft Corp have let go thousands of employees. The advance bonus will be paid in January and the remaining 20% in March or April, according to CNBC, which first reported the story.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

    Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

  • Netflix: Password sharing 'undermines' business, warns crackdown will intensify

    Netflix freeloaders, beware! The company is ramping up its password sharing crackdown.

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at Davos: Chip industry made a 'mistake,' report says

    Gelsinger said the global chip supply will shape politics in the coming decades, according to reports.

  • Halliburton May Soon Face Price Weakness

    The energy sector has been a bright spot in the stock market for the past year or so but let's see what HAL's charts are telling us.

  • Exxon Mobil prepares major $2B Beaumont refinery expansion for startup

    Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has completed construction on a major expansion project at its refinery in Beaumont. The project added a third crude distillation unit, which will increase the Beaumont complex's refinery capacity by 250,000 barrels per day, bringing the total to more than 600,000 bpd once the new unit is operational, the oil and gas giant said in a statement. Exxon, which is relocating its corporate headquarters to the Houston area later this year, invested $2 billion in the Beaumont refinery expansion.

  • Delta named best airline in annual Wall Street Journal ranking

    The Atlanta airline gave its customers the most on-time arrivals while having the least canceled flights and involuntary bumping among nine major U.S. carriers.

  • VW US CEO: Customer reaction to ID.4 EV 'has been incredible,' with 20K on backorder

    Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW is beating Toyota where it counts these days in the auto market, with EV sales. Volkswagen and its portfolio brands (Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini) reported EV deliveries of 572,100 globally, a 26% boost. Stateside in the U.S., Volkswagen of America reported more of the same. VW’s ID.4 electric SUV sold 20,511 units in 2022, up 22.5% year over year. And 2023 sales are trending in the right direction.

  • Costco Has a Secret Weapon Customers Should Love

    The warehouse club has built its business on low prices and has managed to (mostly) hold the line despite rising costs and inflation. Here's how.

  • Celestica Is Poised for an Upside Breakout

    Toronto-based Celestica is a leader in high-reliability design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions. In this daily bar chart of CLS, below, I see a generally positive-looking chart picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady since July but recently firmed as prices rallied in January.

  • Amazon's largest layoff in company history hits retail, HR, cloud teams

    A new wave of layoffs hit Amazon employees on Wednesday as the company looks to cut costs amid declining retail sales growth.

  • Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud

    Airbus has carried out design changes to A350 passenger jets amid a $2 billion dispute with Qatar Airways over surface damage, which spilled over to a debate on security on Thursday. At the heart of the case is a sandwich of copper foil between the carbon fuselage and outer paint on A350 jets, designed to allow lightning strikes to wash away safely. Reuters first reported in November 2021 that Airbus was studying a new type known as perforated copper foil (PCF), initially because it was lighter than the current expanded copper foil (ECF), but also because it would ease cracking.

  • Japanese Thieves Target Prius Hybrids for Platinum and Palladium

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s Prius hybrids are being targeted by thieves in Japan for components containing scarce metals that jumped in value following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, StarfieldTher

  • ExxonMobil Unveils Another Massive Oil Development. Is The Stock Still a Buy Near Its All-Time High?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) recently confirmed plans to move forward with a fifth oil production project off the coast of Guyana. The proposed offshore project would cost 27% more than the last one. Here's a closer look at ExxonMobil's latest multibillion-dollar drilling development and whether it should be viewed as a catalyst for buying the red-hot oil stock.

  • The Bulk of Wells Fargo's Regulatory Fines Might Now Be in the Past

    Wells Fargo reached a massive $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in December.

  • Liquefied Natural Gas Will Have a Less Frenzied 2023

    China’s reopening makes a further slide in LNG prices unlikely, but it won’t necessarily supercharge prices again either.

  • Are semiconductor chips the new oil?

    As booming investments in the semiconductor industry show promise, experts predict chip production will replace oil as the new global economic market driver.