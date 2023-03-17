U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.64
    -43.64 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,861.98
    -384.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.51
    -86.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.89
    -45.35 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.34
    -2.01 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.70
    +70.70 (+3.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +1.06 (+4.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8030
    -1.7820 (-1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,341.53
    +2,375.96 (+9.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.46
    +21.44 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

The tech boss at a global PR firm says using AI tools like ChatGPT can inspire creativity and transform businesses — if you do it right

Nicholas Fearn
·6 min read

 

A photo of Kevin Dulaney smiling and wearing a blue button up, jeans, and a brown belt while walking on a sidewalk.
According to Kevin Dulaney, the executive VP of technology and innovation at Hotwire Global, it takes inspiration, visualization, and ethics to successfully utilize tech at a company.Hotwire Global

  • Kevin Dulaney leads tech innovation at Hotwire Global, a marketing and communications consultancy.

  • Dulaney told Insider that tech-focused strategies and AI tools can help other companies improve.

  • This article is part of "Tech Leadership Playbook," a series that shares advice from the most innovative tech execs.

Kevin Dulaney has a tall order. As the executive vice president of technology and innovation at Hotwire Global, a marketing and communications consultancy, he must deliver an IT strategy that connects a global team of over 400 employees and empowers them to execute innovative campaigns for a diverse roster of international clients.

But Dulaney — who was included in PRWeek's 2023 "Dashboard 25" list honoring influential people in communications technology — is up for the challenge. When it came to developing and implementing Hotwire Global's IT strategy, Dulaney made sure to view technology as "an enabler" for the entire business and not "just another toolset," he told Insider.

Dulaney and his team encourage employees to "embrace technology in every aspect of their work" to boost efficiency. He believes that data and insights, in particular, enable staff to do their best work alongside clients and the company's internal teams.

This strategy has helped the company over the years as it gains accolades: In 2020, Forbes named Hotwire Global one of the best PR agencies in the US; in 2021, The Sunday Times honored the consultancy as the best small company to work for in London; and just this year, Insider recognized Hotwire Global's senior director Maribeth Darling as an emerging leader in public relations.

Of course, encouraging everyone to embrace technology is no easy feat as some people might fear change. But a big part of Dulaney's job is to inspire curiosity over hesitancy.

As an expert with over 20 years of IT and tech innovation experience, Dulaney shared insight into how companies can bolster tech use within their organization.

Always be in-the-know and foster connectivity

With technology advancing at a rapid rate, Dulaney's team must stay up to date on the latest developments and apply them to different areas of the business. "My team looks at tools as soon as they come up or as soon as it is identified," he said. "We then evaluate the tool to see if there is a use case for it in the business."

As part of its IT strategy, Hotwire Global has implemented a concept called "One Team" that works as a "collective without borders and collaborates regardless of locations or backgrounds," Dulaney said. At the heart of this strategy is a technology-based collaboration suite.

"The pandemic highlighted the importance of this technology," Dulaney said. "It showed us that conventional offices may no longer be a thing, so how do we keep that same connectedness and culture of business?"

He added: "The only way to do that is through synchronous and asynchronous collaboration tools like Slack and Zoom, and all the other tools that we use to help create the conversations for ourselves as well with our clients."

Get your teeth into tech that gathers data and insights

Data, insights, and automation also form a vital part of Hotwire Global's IT strategy, particularly when it comes to the client experience. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive modeling allow clients to leverage data to improve the effectiveness of marketing and communications campaigns, Dulaney said.

"Leaning into these technologies helps us bridge the gap with our clients by giving them the real power of data to optimize strategies, measure impact, and enable business growth," he added.

Recently, Hotwire Global's IT team developed a language library powered by AI chatbot ChatGPT. The aim was to help employees "look for solutions, answers, and information in a way that is most comfortable to them," Dulaney said.

While Internet of Things (IoT) solutions like Alexa and Google Home are oriented around question-and-answer interactions, Dulaney said, ChatGPT is more conversational. "It is more like having a conversation with your manager or colleague to get information," he said. "It breaks down that barrier of, 'Am I asking the right question?' and focuses on 'Am I having a conversation?'"

The AI-based language library — which is ChatGPT's colloquial rendering of Hotwire Global's original language library —  is underpinned by Hotwire Global's existing processes, documents, information, and internal communications. The result, Dulaney said, is "more conversational data versus just automated responses."

Create ethics guidelines around tech use

Dulaney is clear that generative AI solutions like ChatGPT can't be a "complete replacement" for human talent. Instead, he sees it as a tool to inspire creativity across the agency. To ensure employees use tools like ChatGPT ethically, Hotwire Global's IT team has created AI guidelines and best practices.

"Part of those guidelines also touch on how untrustworthy these tools can be," Dulaney said. "It has been proven not to have legitimate information and sometimes just makes up data altogether. And when you consider it from a diversity and equity lens, it is creating its knowledge base from information that is already out there. This system is pulling from databases and pulling from sources that already have biases baked in."

Visualize and materialize

For leaders at other companies who want to use technology more in day-to-day roles and operations, Dulaney recommended that they create a vision that takes into account business priorities and the desired technology to be adopted.

They should then invest in and roll out tech to an initial group of stakeholders to measure return on investment and make any necessary changes to the strategy. Another tip is to ensure that those working on the IT team understand the business and the daily challenges it faces so that they can find effective technical solutions to problems.

Look onward, and prepare for more advancements

In the near future, Dulaney expects technologies such as automation and AI to continue transforming the skillsets of PR professionals. He believes they'll need to know how to create prompts to get required information through AI tools and use automation to improve efficiencies in their roles.

However, he expects technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality to have the biggest impact on the PR industry in the coming decades. "That universe is going to open a whole new demo for us to do immersive experiences and storytelling," Dulaney said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Comcast Under Fire for 'Misleading' Advertising Claims

    In an industry not exactly known for treating customers well or for truth in advertising, AT&T says Comcast has gone too far.

  • Befriending my former boss Larry Ellison led to founding my multibillion-dollar business, says NetSuite founder

    Here's Evan Goldberg's advice for young workers on getting friendly with management.

  • Ford is telling select Bronco owners not to drive their vehicles

    A recall has been issued on select Ford (F) Bronco SUVs, including some already in customers’ hands and some waiting to be delivered. The recall pertains to 2023 Bronco Wildtrak and 2022 Bronco Raptor models, and the problem involves a steering-gear part that may be cracked and could affect a driver’s ability to turn the steering wheel, according to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Ford added that most of the 58 affected customers “are now in loaner vehicles and are having their vehicle fixed as we speak.”

  • Can I Retire at 65 with $2 Million?

    Although 65 is a conventional retirement age, reaching this point with $2 million is quite a feat. This sum can generate investment and interest income to support you well in the decades to come. However, saving this amount takes effort. … Continue reading → The post Is $2 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Southwest Airlines Has a Plan (Beyond Big Boarding Changes)

    Basically, Southwest Airlines' private issues went public when it stranded tens of thousands of passengers. "This was just an unprecedented storm for everybody -- for all airlines," Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan said in an interview on ABC's Good Morning America. "The storm had an impact, but we had impacts beyond the storm that obviously impacted Southwest very differently."

  • Can I Lose a Vested Pension?

    Once a pension has vested, you should be entitled to keep those funds, even if you're fired. However, you aren't always entitled to all the money in your pension fund. In some cases, you might lose some, or even all, … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose a Vested Pension? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • YouTube Influencers Slapped With $1 Billion Lawsuit for Promoting FTX

    The lawsuit alleges that several social media influencers solicited the sale of unregistered securities in promoting FTX.

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Headed to Prison

    Wells Fargo's former head of retail banking agrees to plead guilty to a criminal charge of obstructing a bank examination.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and The Bank of New York Mellon

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and The Bank of New York Mellon are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Schwab Customers Added $16.5 Billion in Tumultuous Week for Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. said customers added a net $16.5 billion to its funds in the past five trading days amid a turbulent week for US banks. Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Another Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the Global EconomyHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueThose “strong

  • Tesla Faces Stiff Competition in China. America Is Next.

    The Chinese EV market is oversupplied. It's giving investors a chance to see what will happen to Tesla in the U.S. when more EV capacity comes online.

  • Big Oil Prepares for Upheaval at the Gas Station

    TotalEnergies sale of its European service stations shows a more cautious approach to the growth of electric vehicles than at peers Shell and BP.

  • Inside the $30 billion rescue of First Republic Bank

    An 11-bank plan to save regional lender First Republic began with a brainstorming session between JPM CEO Jamie Dimon, Fed chair Jerome Powell and Treasury secretary Janet Yellen.

  • Pay My Legal Bills Before Anyone Else, Sam Bankman-Fried Tells FTX

    The disgraced founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange is facing legal bills in the millions of dollars and wants "priority" access to the firm's director and officer insurance.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • Kellogg CEO on new name reveal: Rebranding 'was a daunting task'

    Kellogg will have a new look by the end of 2023.

  • Banking Giant State Street Cuts Ties With Crypto Custody Firm Copper

    State Street and Copper have mutually decided to end their licensing agreement, a spokesman for the bank said.

  • US Shale Drillers Are Ready to Weather Any Downturn, Kimmeridge Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale explorers are well prepared to manage a potential credit crisis after piling up cash and paying down most of their debt, according to private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy Management Co.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Another Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the Global EconomyHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineFirst Republic Set

  • Crypto Is Finally Getting Its First Supreme Court Appearance

    (Bloomberg) -- A clash involving disgruntled Coinbase Global Inc. customers will give the US Supreme Court its first taste of the world of cryptocurrency, foreshadowing future cases that could help define the industry.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpBanks Borrow $164.8 Billion From Fed in

  • Before fearing ChatGPT, remember that Steve Jobs doubted the cloud, says NetSuite founder

    Evan Goldberg, the man behind the world’s first cloud software company, Oracle NetSuite, has faith in humanity over robots.