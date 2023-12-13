Tech CEOs who didn't get invited to the private chat with Mark Zuckerberg and 99 other Silicon Valley leaders: This is for you

Mark Zuckerberg and Drew Houston, two buddies from the group chat. JOSH EDELSON / Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

There's a secret WhatsApp group with more than 100 Silicon Valley CEOs, including Mark Zuckerberg.

The group gossiped about Sam Altman's firing when it happened.

If you're a CEO who isn't in the group, don't worry: I'm sure they're not talking about you.

Oh, jeez, this is so awkward.

So you're the CEO of a tech company and you just found out that there's a WhatsApp group of 100-plus Silicon Valley CEOs that hang out and talk about stuff, and you're not part of the chat?

I'm sure maybe Mark Zuckerberg and Drew Houston of Dropbox just forgot to add you.

Or maybe it was started as a "drinks meetup planning chat (Sun Valley)" — and I guess you weren't invited to Sun Valley in 2018, huh?

From our story:

It turns out that billionaire tech moguls aren't that different from regular people when it comes to industry gossip. When Sam Altman was ousted as OpenAI's CEO in November, his Silicon Valley counterparts were busy speculating about why. And they were doing so in a private WhatsApp group chat that comprised over 100 Silicon Valley CEOs, per The New York Times

Tech CEOs who didn't get the invite: I'm sure that the WhatsApp group is definitely not talking about you behind your back. No need to worry!

They're definitely not exchanging crying-laughing emojis at your quarterly earnings report — or talking how it's so cringe that you aren't intermittent fasting and still eat food after 4 p.m. (ew).

Don't be jealous! Just focus on your own company and not what Zuck and Drewdogg are talking about — or whether they're all planning a trip to go hydrofoiling together and inject some new experimental longevity drugs or all go in on a private jet to Burning Man next year.

