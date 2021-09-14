U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

Tech Companies Datamaran and Intelex Team Up to Provide a Full-Suite ESG Software Solution

Intelex Technologies, ULC

The exclusive relationship allows Intelex customers to manage the full life cycle of their ESG strategy, including Materiality Analysis and Risk Identification.

Toronto, Canada, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced it has entered an exclusive reseller partnership with Datamaran®, the only automated solution available to achieve a data-driven business process for external risk and materiality analysis. Working together, Datamaran and Intelex are helping customers accelerate their strategic and operational goals with a single source, fully automated and data-driven process.

Justin McElhattan, President and CEO of Intelex said, “We are very excited to partner with Datamaran to provide our customers with Datamaran’s industry-leading risk monitoring and materiality intelligence. Alongside Datamaran, we are able to offer our customers a superb experience that allows them to accelerate their ESG transformation by applying best-in-class data science and analytics.”

With this exclusive reseller partnership, Intelex customers will use Datamaran to identify, monitor and gain insights into emerging business and social issues with a dynamic risk and materiality process. The partnership provides organizations with unique risk monitoring and materiality capabilities, including Datamaran for Executives, a comprehensive solution to ensure that the most complete set of material risks are accurately captured for risk management, transparently communicated in annual disclosures and consistently reported up to the board of directors.

Mirroring Intelex’s own approach to providing scalable solutions that match customer ESG requirements, the Datamaran partnership offers customers the flexibility they need to achieve their strategic objectives. With Intelex and Datamaran together, organizations can seamlessly manage and monitor their ESG initiatives, reporting and strategy.

Companies worldwide use Datamaran’s evidence-based approach to inform their materiality, risk management, board oversight and reporting processes. This approach allows them to stay ahead of the curve, in front of the competition and at the top of their game. For an actual use case, you don’t have to look farther than Intelex parent company Fortive.

Pete Underwood, SVP and General Counsel of Fortive explains: “Datamaran continually anticipates and meets our needs, as our ESG and risk management processes evolve and mature. The platform enables a clear view of business-critical issues across the ever-changing landscape.”

With Datamaran and Intelex, senior management communicate timely and relevant information to the board of directors, move materiality from an operational exercise to a strategic process and monitor emerging trends. Using AI, Datamaran’s patented technology identifies and monitors over 400 external risk factors—including ESG, innovation and technology and geopolitical issues—on an ongoing basis by scanning the regulatory, media and corporate disclosure environments. It is the only software analytics platform available to improve risk management, annual reporting and board oversight of external risks and opportunities.

“For the past seven years, blue-chip companies have chosen Datamaran to seriously improve the way in which they go about ESG,” said Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and co-founder of Datamaran. “With Intelex, we’re excited to reach an even larger group of companies. As a software provider with deep expertise in EHS, Intelex understands that ESG is now dominating the corporate market. Our full-suite ESG software solution enables companies to quickly move sustainability from project to process.”

###

About Datamaran: Datamaran is the only software analytics platform in the world that identifies and monitors external risks, including ESG. Trusted by blue-chip companies and top tier partners, it brings a data-driven business process for external risk and materiality analysis. In house—at any time. Datamaran’s patented technology offers real-time analytics on strategic, regulatory and reputational risks, specific to your business and value chain.

About Intelex Technologies, ULC: Intelex is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market.

Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001) and OSHAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Almost 1,400 customers in 195 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives.

Headquartered in Toronto with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became an Industrial Scientific company in 2019. In 2020, Intelex acquired ehsAI, provider of a SaaS-based next-wave compliance automation solution that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. For more information about Intelex, visit www.intelex.com.

CONTACT: Sandy Smith Intelex Technologies, ULC 216-375-0484 sandy.smith@intelex.com


