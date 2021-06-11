U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,237.74
    -1.44 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,425.55
    -40.69 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,023.33
    +3.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,321.19
    +9.78 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.77
    +0.48 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.30
    -16.10 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    28.19
    +0.16 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2107
    -0.0071 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4700
    +0.0110 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4115
    -0.0061 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7100
    +0.3620 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,976.88
    +53.77 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.79
    -5.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.70
    +48.52 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,948.73
    -9.83 (-0.03%)
     

Tech companies are looking at more flexible work models when offices reopen

Ron Miller
·5 min read

Last week, Apple announced it wanted employees to return to the Cupertino campus starting in September for three days a week. Some employees who had grown used to the flexibility of working at home pushed back.

Prior to the pandemic with few exceptions, most employees went into an office most days, but when COVID hit in March 2020 and workers were forced home, employers quickly learned that their staff could be productive even when they weren't sitting in the same building. Now it seems it will be difficult to put the genie back in the bottle.

Finding that right balance between fully remote and however a given company defines hybrid -- like Apple some days in the office and some days at home -- is never going to be easy and there will never be a one size fits all answer. In fact, it's probably going to be fluid moving forward.

Just to show how different companies are approaching this, we asked five other large technology companies besides Apple to see how they were treating the return to the office, and each was looking at some form of hybrid work:

  • Google is taking at a similar approach to Apple with three days in the office and two days at home. "We’ll move to a hybrid work week where most Googlers spend approximately three days in the office and two days wherever they work best. Since in-office time will be focused on collaboration, your product areas and functions will help decide which days teams will come together in the office. There will also be roles that may need to be on site more than three days a week due to the nature of the work," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet wrote in a recent blog post.

  • Salesforce is giving employees a broad set of choices depending on their role. Most employees can work at home most of the time, and can come into the office 1-3 days a week to collaborate with colleagues, meet with customers or for presentations. Others who don't live near an office can be fully remote and those who choose, or whose job to require will be office-based, coming in 4-5 days a week.

  • Facebook is expanding remote work telling employees, "As of June 15, Facebook will open up remote work to all levels across the company, and anyone whose role can be done remotely can request remote work," the company wrote to employees.

  • Microsoft is leaving it up to managers, but most roles are going to be remote at least part of the time. As they told employees in an announcement recently, "We recognize that some employees are required to be onsite and some roles and businesses are better suited for working away from the worksite than others. However, for most roles, we view working from home part of the time (less than 50%) as now standard – assuming manager and team alignment."

  • Amazon originally was looking at a policy of mostly in-office, but it announced this week that it had decided to offer employees a more flexible work schedule. "Our new baseline will be three days a week in the office (with the specific days being determined by your leadership team), leaving you flexibility to work remotely up to two days a week," the company wrote in a message to employees.

As tech offices begin to reopen, the workplace could look very different

The larger tech companies are offering most employees some level of flexibility to decide when to come into the office, but how do startups look at work as we move toward post-pandemic? Most startups I speak to don't foresee an office-centric approach with many taking a remote-first approach. Andreessen Horowitz recently surveyed 226 startups in its portfolio and found that two-thirds of portfolio companies are looking at a similar hybrid approach as their larger counterparts. In fact, 87 were thinking about 1-2 days a week with 64 looking at no office at all, only gathering for company offsites. By contrast just 18 said that they wouldn't allow any work from home.

Dion Hinchcliffe, an analyst at Constellation Research, who has been studying distributed work for many years says that tech companies will be more likely to embrace flexible work models now that they have seen how it works during the pandemic.

"Most tech companies will maintain some degree of flexibility when returning to the office, especially since it is popular with many of their workers. Plus the worries about productivity loss have turned out to be largely unfounded," he said. But he emphasized that this would not be true for every company.

"Certain companies, especially ones that believe they have a lot of IP to protect or operate in other sensitive types of work will be more reluctant to allow work to continue from home," he said. This in spite of the fact that many of these companies have been doing just that for the last 15 months. Going hybrid as Apple has only muddles that argument further.

"It definitely includes Apple, which has long been well known for discouraging work from home. Their new policy of three days a week in-office probably makes them feel a bit more secure, but does not really accomplish it," Hinchcliffe said.

Of course companies can set policies, but it doesn't mean they won't run into employee objections. Apple certainly learned that. Workers appear to want to be the ones choosing where to work, not their employers, and it could very well be a competitive advantage to offer work from home options, especially in a tight labor market where the power appears to be shifting to employees.

It should be interesting to see where this all goes, and how much power employees have to push their companies to their more flexible working ideal. For now, most companies will have a far larger degree of flexibility than existed pre-pandemic, but certainly not everyone wants people working from home all the time forever, and companies will need to decide what works best for them and their employees.

Work From Home is dead, long live Work From Anywhere

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook Says It Will Expand Remote Work to All Employees

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. said it will let all employees work remotely even after the pandemic if their jobs can be done out of an office, but may reduce their pay if they move to a less-expensive area.Starting June 15, any Facebook employee can request to work from home, the Menlo Park, California-based company said Wednesday in a statement. If those employees move to a lower-cost region, their salaries will be adjusted accordingly and they will be encouraged to go into the office at times t

  • Gigi Hadid Posted Cute New Photos of Her and Baby Khai Having a Pool Day in Matching Suits

    It's a rare look into the model's life as a new mom.

  • Amazon now says remote work OK 2 days a week

    Corporate and tech employees at Amazon won’t have to work in offices full time after coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Amazon’s work policy update follows backlash from some employees to what they interpreted as the expectation they would have to return to the office full time once states reopen. Most Amazon employees will start heading back to offices as soon as local jurisdictions fully reopen — July 1 in Washington state — with the majority of workers in offices by autumn, the company said previously.

  • Traffic was a ‘major, major issue’ for Rams players and fans at SoFi Stadium practice

    Were Thursday's traffic issues a sign of things to come at SoFi Stadium this season?

  • Gigi Hadid Soaks Up the Sun and Pool Time with Daughter Khai, 8 Months: 'Inhale Summer'

    Gigi Hadid shares new mother-daughter photos enjoying summertime activities with baby girl Khai, whom she welcomed in September

  • China’s New Data Law Gives Xi the Power to Shut Down Tech Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s new data security regime gives President Xi Jinping the power to shut down or fine tech companies as part of his drive to wrest control of vast reams of data held by giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.Firms found mishandling “core state data” can be forced to cease operations, have their operating licenses revoked or fined up to 10 million yuan ($1.6 million) under a law passed Thursday by the Asian nation’s top legislative body.Companies that

  • Europe’s Riskiest Bond Markets Just Got a Boost From the ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde gave investors the green light to load up on some of the highest-yielding government bonds in the region over the coming months.By signaling that there would be no let-up in the ECB’s pandemic debt-buying program on Thursday, she helped put aside fears that the central bank is preparing to withdraw unprecedented monetary support -- at least until September.Italian and Greek securities extended a rally Friday as the region’s riskies

  • ECB to Plot Next Phase of Pandemic Bond Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.European Central Bank officials will decide on Thursday just how much monetary stimulus the euro zone needs as it emerges from coronavirus lockdowns over the summer.After ramping up their bond-buying program in the second quarter to keep borrowing costs in check, it’s time for officials to settle on a new pace for the months ahead.Most economists expect them to lock in the current pace

  • Biden encourages fight to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt, top senator says

    Lawmakers who want generous relief vow they'll be "keeping the pressure on."

  • A bonus stimulus check may be on the way, thanks to your tax return

    The IRS just sent out millions more payments. Will you get one?

  • Should I roll over my 401(k) when I move to a new job — and if so, how? What to know about rolling over your retirement accounts

    There are plenty of reasons why rolling retirement assets from one account to another makes sense, but there are also plenty of questions to ask and answer before making that decision. Investors may decide to move money from one retirement plan to another because they’re switching jobs, or because they found a better investment opportunity in another account. Retirement tip of the week: Wondering if you should roll over an old 401(k) plan or merge a few different retirement accounts?

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 9% Dividend Yield

    Sometimes, finding the right stock can be a chore, and sometimes, a pleasure. But whether it’s a breeze or a slog, some things remain constant. The right stock will always bring a benefit to your portfolio – and high-yield dividend stocks, when carefully chosen, will do just that. Wall Street analysts have been doing the research for you, picking out stocks that are meeting those requirements. And the results are interesting – the analysts have tagged two stocks under $10 with strong dividends,

  • South Africa Sells State Airline to Private-Equity Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa agreed to sell a majority stake in the country’s grounded national carrier to a local jet-leasing company and private-equity firm, ridding the government of an entity that has long been a drain on state finances.A consortium comprised of Johannesburg-based Global Airways, which owns recently launched domestic airline Lift, and private-equity firm Harith General Partners will take a 51% shareholding in South African Airways, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan s

  • SEC Again Warns Investors Against Bitcoin Futures Funds

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sent out a second note to investors urging to reevaluate bitcoin futures-focused funds.

  • ‘Cyberpunk’ Has Been a Fiasco. Now Short Sellers and an Activist Are Circling the Videogame Maker.

    CD Projekt reported a worse-than-forecast 65% drop in profit in the first quarter. U.K. activist investor Abri Advisors wants changes.

  • India’s mom-and-pop stores have proved yet again why the Amazons of the world need them

    Ambani's grocery delivery service JioMart is working overtime to add kirana stores as its franchise partner across India. In March, Amazon roped in 50,000 kirana stores to sell their products through its platform.

  • Oddsmakers sour on Bitcoin, say $10,000 dip looks increasingly likely

    Bookies say there’s a better than 50% chance that Bitcoin falls back to 2019 levels.

  • As AMC’s stock surged, an Invesco ‘reopening’ fund sold shares of the meme because that is how the smart-beta ETF works

    Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.

  • Bitcoin to tumble further: oddsmakers bet on drop to $10K

    Betting markets now predict a greater-than-50% chance of Bitcoin falling below $10,000 in 2021.

  • Evergrande Tycoon Loses $20 Billion as Investors Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Just eight months after celebrating a narrow escape from financial disaster, Chinese billionaire Hui Ka Yan finds himself back in crisis-fighting mode.Resurgent concerns about the health of China Evergrande Group, Hui’s flagship property company, have pushed its stock to within a hair’s breadth of the lowest level since March 2020. Bondholders are rushing for the exit too, spooked by missed payments at the developer’s affiliates and a report that regulators are probing Evergrande’