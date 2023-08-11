Tech company Babylon Health to cut nearly 100 in Austin as it shuts down US operations

Austin and United Kingdom-based Babylon, a digital health company, is shutting down its operations in the United States, following a troubled several months for the company.

Health technology company Babylon Health is shutting down its operations in the United States, including its Austin headquarters where it is cutting 94 employees.

The company, which is double headquartered in Austin and the United Kingdom, said in a WARN Notice this week, that it was shutting down its Austin facility and laying off the 94 employees. WARN, short for the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, a federal law that requires employers to notify the local government in the event of certain mass layoffs or business closures.

Babylon, which was founded in 2013, offers digital primary care services. The company has patients in 15 countries, including the U.S., where the company offered 24/7 primary care and support, and in the U.K where the company works with the National Health Service.

On Monday in a separate press release, the company said it was shutting down its operations in the United States, amid a failed merger for the company. The announcement also said Babylon would “safely transitioned its US members to other providers," but did not mention where it would be transferring its customers.

The company has primarily made money through membership agreements with health plans. In a company filing from December 2022, the company said it was one of the biggest "value-based care" providers in the United States, and had 262,000 customers at the time, with plans to continue to grow. On its website Babylon said it operates in 12 states in the United States, not including Texas.

The WARN notice said Babylon permanently closed on August 7. The positions listed are based in Austin in a variety of roles at the company. Last year in a filing the company said it had about 1,895 employees, including 660 in the United States. It was not clear if there are cuts at other U.S. locations.

The company could not be reached for comment.

In the WARN notice this week, the company said it had been seeking financing that would have allowed it to continue operations, but because it could not secure a deal the company is ceasing operations, liquidating its collateral and shutting down the business including its Austin facility.

Story continues

“In our efforts, we diligently pursued several financing and transaction options which would have provided us with sufficient financing to postpone or potentially avoid a shutdown and ultimately a liquidation,” the company said in the notice. “Unfortunately, however, a deal could not be reached with any investors or lenders.”

It also noted that employees did not receive 60 days' notice as typically required by WARN, because the company believed the notice would prevent it from attempting to raise funding with multiple parties in recent months.

Babylon follows wider layoffs and cost cutting in tech industry

The company's cuts come as the wider technology industry saw widespread layoffs in recent years, including companies with significant Austin presences.

It hasn’t been clear how many Austin-area technology workers have been impacted because many employees decline to share local layoff numbers, and the numbers have not shown up in WARN notices. But industry experts have said it's certain that Central Texas has seen impacts from recent rounds of cuts nationally.

In recent months, cuts in Austin have included tech staffing Accenture which has cut several hundred jobs in Austin in two rounds of layoffs. Round Rock-based Dell also cut 5% of its global employees, though it was not clear what impact Austin saw. Other employers with Austin presences laying off employees nationally include Meta, Indeed and Intel, which is separately selling its Austin office.

More: Amid major tech layoffs by Dell, Google, Meta, WARN Act does little to show Austin impact

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Babylon Health cuts 94 employees in Austin, shuts down US operations