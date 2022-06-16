U.S. markets closed

Get tech deals galore on Apple, HP and more for Amazon Prime Day 2021—shop our top picks

Ashley Barry-Biancuzzo, Reviewed
·3 min read
The best tech deals for Amazon Prime Day.
The best tech deals for Amazon Prime Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to high-end laptops and Apple watches, you can usually expect to pay out the nose. However, with Amazon Prime Day 2021 in full force, the site is offering some pretty good tech deals right now. Not sure where to begin? Don't worry, we've got you covered. From Chromebooks to smartwatches, we've got something for every kind of tech lover on this list.

If you're looking for a great deal on a premium laptop, the Apple MacBook Air (2020) is the complete package. It's on sale for $949, which saves you $50 off of the $999 list price. We love the fast performance, long-lasting battery, and lightweight form factor. If you're looking for something that's lighter on the wallet, we've got plenty of other options with big savings to chose from, below.

These are the best tech deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Laptops

The new M1 MacBook Air redefined what we expect from a laptop.
The new M1 MacBook Air redefined what we expect from a laptop.

Smartwatches

The Apple Watch Series 6 is as beautiful as it is useful.
The Apple Watch Series 6 is as beautiful as it is useful.

Headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are comfortable and incredibly lightweight.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 are comfortable and incredibly lightweight.

Soundbars

Vizio's Elevate soundbar, with its unique rotating speakers, is our current pick for the best Dolby Atmos bar.
Vizio's Elevate soundbar, with its unique rotating speakers, is our current pick for the best Dolby Atmos bar.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: Shop the site's top tech deals available now

