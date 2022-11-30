U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

Tech-Driven Sustainability and Waste Removal Start-Up CheckSammy Hauls in $15 Million Investment

·3 min read

Funding will further alleviate landfills through a bulk waste and sustainability services marketplace

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing driver shortages and sustainable logistics opportunities, the largest sustainability and waste services disrupter, CheckSammy, announces a $15 million strategic investment to bolster its tech stack and better divert waste for customers of all sizes. The equity investment was provided by Zero Infinity Partners and a term debt facility was provided by FirePower Capital and PaceZero Capital Partners. Through its asset-light digital marketplace of haulers, partners and service providers across North America, CheckSammy cost-effectively diverts waste from landfills towards sustainable outcomes.

CheckSammy is the largest tech-driven sustainability and waste services marketplace. Through its asset-light digital marketplace of haulers, partners and service providers across North America, CheckSammy cost-effectively diverts waste from landfills towards sustainable outcomes. The company empowers fiscally and environmentally responsible decision-making with data and transparency for all industries and customers of all sizes.
CheckSammy is the largest tech-driven sustainability and waste services marketplace. Through its asset-light digital marketplace of haulers, partners and service providers across North America, CheckSammy cost-effectively diverts waste from landfills towards sustainable outcomes. The company empowers fiscally and environmentally responsible decision-making with data and transparency for all industries and customers of all sizes.

"We help customers better reach their sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprint with bespoke solutions."

CheckSammy brings greater transparency to bulk waste removal and sustainability services by leveraging data to empower fiscally and environmentally responsible decision-making. Its network of more than 5,000 drivers and 25,000 reverse recycling carriers provides same-day waste removal services and subscription-based options that combat common challenges like speed, space, sorting and logistics.

"Business owners and facility managers have long needed an 'easy button' for waste management and sustainability services to quickly, yet smartly, free up space," says Sam Scoten, Co-Founder and CEO at CheckSammy. "This strategic investment in our technology reinforces our ability to bring greater visibility and convenience to the process, help customers better reach their sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprint. We provide detailed data on where and how much waste is redirected along with documented proof of the outcome."

As a result of this strategic investment, John Kwaak, Founder & Managing Partner of Zero Infinity Partners, will join the CheckSammy's Board of Directors as an Observer.

CheckSammy uses an extensive database of disposal facilities and track-and-trace technology to provide custom logistics, disposal, waste diversion and recycling services across industries.

"We are the single-source solution, whether it's donating textiles from a residential property manager, recycling cardboard for a major retailer, servicing a municipality or converting restaurant food waste into eco-friendly biogas for use as fuel, electricity production or heating," adds Scoten.

"We're energized by the potential for CheckSammy to accelerate their growth and support the demand in an industry that is long overdue for disruption," says Trevor Simpson, Partner, Private Debt at FirePower Capital.

Learn more about CheckSammy's tech-driven waste and sustainability services at www.CheckSammy.com.

About CheckSammy

CheckSammy offers waste removal, recycling and sustainability services throughout North America. Leveraging data-centric proprietary technology and its nationwide network of independent haulers and reverse recycling carriers to tackle complex waste and recycling challenges in a fiscally and environmentally sustainable way, CheckSammy is disrupting the last unregulated utility vertical.

About Zero Infinity Partners

Zero Infinity Partners (ZIP) is a New York-based investment firm providing capital and expertise to early-stage companies looking to disrupt the global infrastructure space – through innovation, digitization and decarbonization.

About FirePower Capital

FirePower Capital (FirePower) is the private capital and M&A advisory firm built for Canada's entrepreneurs. Our team of 60+ professionals help mid-market businesses complete mission-critical transactions, by advising them or investing in their companies directly.

About PaceZero Capital

PaceZero Capital Partners (PaceZero) is a Toronto-based, sustainability-focused private credit firm. PaceZero partners with emerging and established companies, providing limited dilution capital to firms developing innovative technologies that drive improved social and environmental outcomes.

MEDIA CONTACT
Maddie Shackleton
Belle Communication
maddie@bellecommunication.com
502-741-3506

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-driven-sustainability-and-waste-removal-start-up-checksammy-hauls-in-15-million-investment-301689726.html

SOURCE CheckSammy

