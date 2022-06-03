U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    -41.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,993.00
    -230.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,703.00
    -190.75 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,883.80
    -13.10 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.42
    +0.55 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.70
    -9.70 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9740
    +0.0610 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    25.56
    -0.13 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2533
    -0.0045 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4700
    +0.6000 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,560.98
    -524.06 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.19
    -7.44 (-1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Tech: The economy might just be fine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • META-USD

Happy Friday, readers! I'm your host, Jordan Parker Erb, and today I'm helping break down why we probably won't see a true recession anytime soon — despite stormy skies in the tech industry.

Shall we?

Launching Monday: Our weekday newsletter 10 Things on Wall Street will take you inside the finance industry, from the latest in banking and fintech to the power players leading the biggest deals on the Street, Silicon Valley, and elsewhere. Sign up here.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

Hand Sweeping up broken computers
Hand Sweeping up broken computers

Aidon/Otto Pleska/Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/Insider

1. The likelihood of a true recession seems low. The tech industry is dealing with layoffs and stock crashes, and execs are warning about a recession — but the economy is actually doing just fine, Neil Dutta writes. He explains:

  • Despite stumbles in the industry, the biggest driver of the economy — average Americans' consumption — continues to expand at a solid pace. Tech isn't the whole economy, after all.

  • Americans spent the pandemic loading up on goods, and now they're not. But that doesn't mean consumers are suddenly spending a great deal less overall; they're just shifting where they spend.

  • Instead of spending on big-ticket items like washing machines, couches, and laptops, they're going out to restaurants, heading to the movies, and taking to the skies.

Why he says we shouldn't be fearing a recession.

In other news:

Tim Cook at Gallaudet University commencement
Tim Cook at Gallaudet University commencement

Bilal Chinoy/Gallaudet University

2. We rounded up tech leaders' best career advice for college grads. The CEOs of Apple, Snap, and other tech giants spoke at this year's commencement ceremonies, urging students to lead with their values and focus on building relationships. Read their other tips.

3. Bolt's CEO fielded questions from employees a week after layoffs rocked the fintech. Screenshots viewed by Insider show employees probing Maju Kuruvilla about the firm's lay-off strategy in a company-wide "ask me anything" meeting. What we learned from the screenshots.

4. Each month, forgotten subscriptions cost consumers more than they realize. Subscriptions for that app or delivery service you forgot about could be cutting away at your savings: A new study found that on average, overlooked subscriptions are costing users about $133 each month. Here's what the study found.

5. Check out Facebook's new executive structure as Sheryl Sandberg exits. Her exit is prompting broader changes — and her successor Javier Olivan will have almost twice as many direct reports as Sandberg had in the same role. See our chart here.

6. Coinbase said it was withdrawing some job offers and freezing hiring indefinitely. The company sent emails to alert the affected candidates, which one recipient slammed as "unprofessional." Read the full text of the letter Coinbase reportedly sent.

7. Even amid the tech slowdown, these eight companies are still hiring. We spoke with talent leaders from companies like Adobe and PayPal, who shared what opportunities are still available — and insider tactics for getting hired.

8. Elon Musk wants to cut 10% of Tesla jobs. Per Reuters, Musk told Tesla executives to pause all hiring worldwide because he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy. More from the report here.

Odds and ends:

Buick Wildcat electric concept car.
Buick Wildcat electric concept car.

Buick Wildcat electric concept car.Buick

9. Buick revealed an electric concept car with some wild features. The concept car, dubbed the Wildcat, combats road rage — if it senses an elevated heart rate, it will dim the lights, switch on massaging seats, and deploy its integrated aromatherapy functions. Check out the car here.

10. You can get Apple's basic AirPods for just $100 right now. The second-generation AirPods are just $99.99 now from Amazon, Walmart, and Target, $20 off their usual price. A better deal isn't expected until Amazon Prime Day — here's what you need to know.

The latest people moves in tech:

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.)

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Modesto is cruising ground zero. It’s time to restore our legacy, within reason

    ‘Modesto is the mother lode and mother’s milk of cruising. No one did it better.’ | Opinion

  • Pakistani Taliban militants announce indefinite ceasefire with Islamabad

    The ceasefire comes after negotiations in Kabul brokered by the Afghan Taliban government.

  • Meta losing Sheryl Sandberg leaves a 'massive hole,' analyst warns

    Meta has a big leadership hole to hole now that Sheryl Sandberg is leaving.

  • Why Block's Apple News Juiced Its Stock Price Today

    In a meeting of two giant minds in the fintech and big tech industries, Block (NYSE: SQ) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are collaborating on a new offering. Thursday morning, Block announced the initiative, and bullish investors bid the stock up by almost 7% in reaction. Block and Apple are working together to bring the latter's Tap to Pay functionality, currently an option on its popular iDevices, to Block's Point of Sale app.

  • Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, director of investor relations of Broadcom Inc. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, president and CEO; Kirsten Spears, chief financial officer; Tom Krause, president, Broadcom Software Group; and Charlie Kawwas, chief operating officer. This morning, Broadcom issued a press release and presentation regarding our announced agreement to acquire VMware.

  • Apple WWDC event: What to expect from iPhone changes, new hardware

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down the expectations for Apple at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30

    "Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then," he wrote on Twitter, almost two weeks after he announced the date of Aug. 19. Optimus is a humanoid robot that Tesla is working on priority. Musk has previously said that it could be launched next year.

  • Is MongoDB Stock a Buy After Crushing Earnings?

    Like many growth stocks, MongoDB's (NASDAQ: MDB) shares have been hit hard this year. Fears of inflation -- and the uncertain effectiveness of the Federal Reserve's moves to tame it -- have made investors less willing to pay a premium for rapidly expanding businesses. MongoDB's shares surged on Thursday after the database software leader delivered a surprise profit in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As July Quarter Guidance Disappoints?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Tim Hortons app tracking 'a mass invasion of Canadians' privacy': watchdog

    "What happened here once again makes plain the urgent need for stronger privacy laws to protect the rights and values of Canadians," said federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrein.

  • 'God of War' leads final trio of free games before PlayStation Plus revamp

    PlayStation Plus' last free games before the overhaul include 2018's 'God of War.'

  • Verizon Claps Back After T-Mobile's Callout

    On May 31, the mobile carrier--or, as it calls itself, the "Un-Carrier"-- sent out a release that not only highlighted both AT&T and Verizon 's recent news about price increases, but also announced Price Lock, a new guarantee that T-Mobile would not raise its prices. "Verizon and AT&T, do your customers a favor and adopt a version of T-Mobile's Price Lock," it says. Now, Verizon has decided to rise to the challenge.

  • ​​4 Altcoins to Watch Closely in June

    Cardano is a surprisingly controversial crypto. The upgrade will add a lot of utility to the Cardano blockchain by improving network capacity and overall performance. Cardano rolled out smart contract functionality last September, but it's taking time to develop applications in its ecosystem.

  • Exclusive-EU deal on single mobile charging port likely June 7 in setback for Apple - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU countries and EU lawmakers are set to agree on a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones on June 7 when they meet to discuss a proposal that has been fiercely criticised by Apple, people familiar with the matter said. The proposal for a single mobile charging port was first broached by the European Commission more than a decade ago after iPhone and Android users complained about having to use different chargers for their phones. The trilogue next Tuesday will be the second and likely the final one between EU countries and EU lawmakers on the topic, an indication of a strong push to get a deal done, the people said.

  • Uncovering Hidden Threats in Bluetooth Low Energy Medical Devices

    By Scott Register, VP

  • BlackBerry seeks other patent sale options as deal with Catapult delayed

    The Canadian company had earlier this year agreed to sell its patents primarily related to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking for $600 million to the special purpose vehicle. Catapult is working to secure its required financing, BlackBerry said, adding that it "looks forward" to the completion of the transaction. The sale to Catapult was expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

  • Oracle Wins Regulatory Approvals for $28 Billion Cerner Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. said it has received all regulatory clearances needed to complete its $28.3 billion purchase of digital medical-records provider Cerner Corp., paving a further expansion into health care for the software giant.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment o

  • Nvidia's Potential Is Massive as 2 New Data Center Types Emerge

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported record sales from data centers during Q1 (the three months ended May 1, 2022). Industries across the entire economy are putting AI to work, and Nvidia is emerging as the top platform for the movement. As a result, data centers are likely to remain the company's top revenue source going forward.

  • The Best iPads of 2022

    With four iPads currently in the lineup, we've reviewed and tested the most popular models to help find the right iPad for you.