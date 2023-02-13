U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.75
    +14.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,943.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,431.50
    +85.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,928.90
    +4.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.68
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.10
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.42
    +0.71 (+3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2097
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4790
    +1.0410 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,695.47
    -203.19 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.52
    -7.10 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,913.99
    +31.54 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

Tech Electronics, Inc. Appoints Manish Chandak as New President and CEO

·2 min read

Family-owned company announces change in leadership

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Electronics, a family-owned building technology organization, is pleased to announce Manish Chandak as president and chief executive officer. He replaces current president and second-generation owner Kurt Canova, who will now serve as the executive chairman of Tech Electronics. Chandak is the first person outside the family to lead the company in its 60-year history.

Manish Chandak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Electronics
Manish Chandak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Electronics

"We are excited to have Manish join our team. As the building technology industry continues to move toward software-based solutions, we needed someone with his experience and leadership skills to successfully lead us through this transformation," says Kurt Canova, owner, and Executive Chairman of Tech Electronics. "We look forward to Manish driving the next evolution of our company."

Prior to joining Tech Electronics, Chandak had a seat on the company's Executive Advisory Board providing guidance to the leadership team during times of technological and geographical expansion. In addition, Chandak led and grew family-owned businesses including a global software company and a national systems integrator. He brings a wealth of experience in the software industry, with a proven history of driving growth and innovation. His ability to deliver technology-based solutions and improve customer value while elevating employee growth makes him a unique leader and exciting addition to the 60-year-old company.

"I am thrilled to join Tech Electronics and look forward to working with the team to take the company to new heights," says Manish Chandak. "Tech offers a unique value proposition to its customers, providing an unparalleled combination of solutions, services, and intelligent automation."

With this change in leadership, the company enters a new era committed to staying at the forefront of a highly dynamic and rapidly changing building technology and automation industry. By leveraging internet-of-things (IoT), software, and artificial intelligence, Tech will continue to provide innovative solutions that improve building efficiency, safety, and comfort for staff, clients, and visitors.

Chandak has a master's in electrical engineering and MBA in finance. As CEO and president, he will lead all aspects of the Tech Electronics business.

ABOUT TECH ELECTRONICS

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Tech Electronics is a building technology company that specializes in commercial life safety and communication systems.

For more information, please visit www.techelectronics.com.

For more information, contact:
Meghan Lillie
meghan.lillie@techelectronics.com 
(314) 951-1767

SOURCE Tech Electronics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Current stock market rally 'likely to mark the high point' for 2023: JPMorgan

    JP Morgan's Matejka recommends investors slash their exposure to stocks and eye more defense areas of the market.

  • Stocks risk a nasty tumble as investors turn a blind eye to Ukraine and Taiwan

    If you are not a regular devotee of stock market movements, you may not have noticed that, before dipping a bit on Friday, this week the FTSE 100 stock market index hit new all-time highs.

  • Warren Buffett Watchers Should Tune In. Berkshire Is Lifting Veil on Stock Moves.

    Investors will focus on whether the company bought more stock in Taiwan Semiconductor, or sold more of U.S. Bancorp.

  • A $1.5 Million Annuity Could Get You This Much Money Every Year

    Annuities are a form of hybrid financial product. Part investment and part contract, they're primarily sold by insurance companies as a way to save for retirement. While in recent years they have come under criticism for below-market returns, many retirees … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1.5 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley Strategists Say Stocks Ignore Fed, Earnings Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks are ripe for a selloff after prematurely pricing in a pause in Federal Reserve rate hikes, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets Higher“While the recent move higher i

  • NVIDIA Corp. Shares Have Further to Go, Supported by Growing Sales

    Smart money managers are always looking for the next hot stock. And NVIDIA has many attractive fundamental qualities.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Rally Faces Inflation Report; What To Do Now

    The stock market rally's pullback still looks normal, but the CPI inflation report and Tesla data are ahead. Get your game plan ready.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Buys Another $9.2M Coinbase After Stock's January Rally

    COIN is down 20% during the last week after a record-breaking rally in January where it rose nearly 95%.

  • Sunak’s tax blunders prove it – Liz Truss was right all along

    The return of Liz Truss to the political fray has inevitably sparked a barrage of derision and outrage. The former prime minister has been widely criticised for her 4,000-word essay in last weekend's Telegraph, followed by an hour-long interview on Spectator TV.

  • Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • How You Can Make $1,000 in Dividends Every Month

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Futures Steady Amid Inflation Angst; Dollar Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street equity futures were steady and European stocks posted modest gains as investors positioned themselves for an action-packed week, including the release of US consumer price data that may confirm the inflation battle isn’t over, dashing hopes of a Federal Reserve rate pivot.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Ha

  • Here are five companies to pick if Goldman Sachs is right about the stock market being flat in 2023

    If the S&P 500 finishes pretty much where it started, which is what Goldman Sachs expects, investors would do well to start looking for alpha.

  • The Devaluation Run in Emerging Markets Is Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh round of IMF bailouts is under way, and some of the world’s most indebted nations will have to sacrifice their currencies to get them.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherThe year has already seen thre

  • Sellers Knock Shopify Stock Lower Ahead Of Q4 Earnings; Fast-Growing Toast, 4 Top Chip Stocks Also Set To Report

    After a bullish breakout from a bottoming base, Shopify stock is pulling back in light volume ahead of its Q4 earnings report.

  • Elon Musk Reveals a Tesla Secret

    Tesla is often seen as a unique case in the automotive industry. There is certainly the fact that the manufacturer of electric vehicles has managed to take a considerable lead over all its rivals in the West. Its share in the global passenger electric vehicle market was 13% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint.

  • Attitudes begin to shift regarding monetary policy, economic growth, and stock prices

    Over the past two weeks or so, it seems attitudes have begun to shift favorably regarding monetary policy, economic growth, and the trajectory of stock prices.

  • Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Shopify, Deere, DoorDash, Paramount, and More Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    The January consumer price index is out on Tuesday. Plus, earnings from Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Marriott, Biogen, Cisco, Shopify, DoorDash, Hasbro, Paramount, and Deere.

  • DBS CEO Says Not Concerned About $976 Million Adani Exposure

    (Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. has about a S$1.3 billion ($976 million) exposure to Adani Group, of which S$1 billion is from a cement firm acquisition financing and the remaining S$300 million is from other Adani firms, its Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said at a briefing Monday. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’