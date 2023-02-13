Tech Electronics, Inc. Appoints Manish Chandak as New President and CEO

Family-owned company announces change in leadership

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Electronics, a family-owned building technology organization, is pleased to announce Manish Chandak as president and chief executive officer. He replaces current president and second-generation owner Kurt Canova, who will now serve as the executive chairman of Tech Electronics. Chandak is the first person outside the family to lead the company in its 60-year history.

"We are excited to have Manish join our team. As the building technology industry continues to move toward software-based solutions, we needed someone with his experience and leadership skills to successfully lead us through this transformation," says Kurt Canova, owner, and Executive Chairman of Tech Electronics. "We look forward to Manish driving the next evolution of our company."

Prior to joining Tech Electronics, Chandak had a seat on the company's Executive Advisory Board providing guidance to the leadership team during times of technological and geographical expansion. In addition, Chandak led and grew family-owned businesses including a global software company and a national systems integrator. He brings a wealth of experience in the software industry, with a proven history of driving growth and innovation. His ability to deliver technology-based solutions and improve customer value while elevating employee growth makes him a unique leader and exciting addition to the 60-year-old company.

"I am thrilled to join Tech Electronics and look forward to working with the team to take the company to new heights," says Manish Chandak. "Tech offers a unique value proposition to its customers, providing an unparalleled combination of solutions, services, and intelligent automation."

With this change in leadership, the company enters a new era committed to staying at the forefront of a highly dynamic and rapidly changing building technology and automation industry. By leveraging internet-of-things (IoT), software, and artificial intelligence, Tech will continue to provide innovative solutions that improve building efficiency, safety, and comfort for staff, clients, and visitors.

Chandak has a master's in electrical engineering and MBA in finance. As CEO and president, he will lead all aspects of the Tech Electronics business.

ABOUT TECH ELECTRONICS

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Tech Electronics is a building technology company that specializes in commercial life safety and communication systems.

