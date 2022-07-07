U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.00
    +15.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,171.00
    +158.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,940.00
    +59.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.00
    +9.40 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.58
    +1.05 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.00
    +5.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    +0.16 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0188
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.52
    -1.02 (-3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1969
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7100
    -0.2050 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,475.98
    +477.66 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.60
    +10.07 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.36
    +87.59 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Tech: Elon Musk's new twins

Jordan Parker Erb
·3 min read

Happy Thursday, readers. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and we've got lots to talk about today, so I'll get right to the point.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

Elon Musk.
Elon Musk.

Elon Musk.Andrew Kelly/Reuters

1. Insider reported that Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins in November, 2021. The children's mother, Shivon Zilis, is a top executive at Musk's brain-computer interface company, Neuralink.

  • Court records obtained by Insider showed that Musk and Zilis filed to change the twins' last names to their father's, keeping their mother's as part of their middle names.

  • The technology mogul, whose net worth hovers around $220 billion, is currently ranked the wealthiest individual in the world.

  • Musk, who has been increasingly outspoken about the declining birth rate, now has nine known children.

Read the full report here.

In other news:

People stand outside the Sun Valley Lodge entrance where swans swim in pond
People stand outside the Sun Valley Lodge entrance where swans swim in pond

The entrance to Sun Valley Lodge.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

2. Sheryl Sandberg, Warren Buffett, and others have been spotted at the Sun Valley conference. Uber, GM, and Nike execs have also been seen at the ultra-exclusive event this week, checking into the resort, getting coffee, or heading out for a bike ride. These are all the high-profile guests seen so far.

3. Electrifying the world's cars is way dirtier than you think. Given the amount of mining required to electrify more than 1 billion cars, creativity around consuming less — or in different ways — could move the world closer to sustainable development goals. How we can rethink the climate crisis.

4. Big Tech firms are snapping up laid-off Tesla employees. Rivian, Amazon, and Apple are scooping up dozens of workers affected by Elon Musk's workforce reduction plans (like one who says he was let go while on vacation). Here's where former Tesla employees are headed.

5. Recruiters and execs at Amazon, IBM, and Google share how to break into cloud sales roles. Cloud salespeople can make $185,000 in base salary, so we touched base with industry experts, who said certifications and a willingness to learn can help land one of the lucrative positions. Read their other advice.

6. Apple's new "Lockdown Mode" will offer users "extreme, optional protection." The feature will be available this fall in the next version of iOS: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura — but only a "very small number of users" who face threats to their digital security will have the option. Get a look at how it'll work.

7. Streamers aren't really interested in comedies anymore — and writers are freaking out. Despite their insatiable appetite for content, major streamers like Netflix don't seem to be buying as many comedy series. Instead, they're looking for more shows with cliffhangers. How Netflix's "binge model" is squeezing out sitcoms.

8. Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX has a "few billion" to aid struggling firms. The industry giant believes the worst of the cryptocurrency rout is now likely over. It comes as crypto broker Voyager filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, after hedge fund Three Arrows Capital defaulted on a loan from the company.

Odds and ends:

A woman looks at the Parallel Reality board in Detroit's airport, which shows her flight information.
A woman looks at the Parallel Reality board in Detroit's airport, which shows her flight information.

Each person looking at the Parallel Reality board will see their own flight information.Delta

9. A futuristic new airport screen can show you personalized flight info. Up to 100 people can view the screen at a time, and each of them will see something different — including what gate their flight is at, when it's leaving, and even how to get there. See how it works.

10. Amazon Prime members can now get a year of Grubhub+ for free. After the e-commerce giant took a 2% stake in Grubhub's parent company, Just Eat Takeaway, Prime members have free access to the service — which usually costs $9.99 per month. Here's how to claim a year's subscription to Grubhub+ for free.

What we're watching today:

  • President Joe Biden is posthumously awarding Apple co-founder Steve Jobs with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Boy found walking along area of local highway, family found, police say

    Officers found the ‘sweet’ boy walking in the area of Highway 51 and Haywood Drive.

  • Elon Musk reportedly fathered twins last year with a Neuralink executive

    This would now make the tech mogul the father of nine children.

  • Elon Musk Reportedly Has Had Two More Kids

    Whatever else you may think of him, you can't deny that Elon Musk is really good at multitasking. The CEO of Tesla , founder of SpaceX, CEO of the Boring company, founder of Neuralink and putative owner of Twitter , has reportedly added to his brood yet again. This time the blessed event involves twins, born to Musk and an executive at Neuralink last November, according to an Insider report.

  • Sri Lanka's central bank raises key rates to curb inflation

    Sri Lanka’s Central Bank has raised its key interest rates to their highest levels in more than 20 years to try to contain inflation that has added to the country’s economic woes. Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told lawmakers the economy had “collapsed." On Wednesday, he announced he had called Russian leader Vladimir Putin to request credit support to help the country import fuel. The central bank said it had raised its Standing Deposit Facility Rate by 100 basis points to 14.50%.

  • Latest India cbank moves to stabilise rupee face many economic hurdles

    The Indian central bank's moves to liberalise foreign exchange inflows are unlikely to offer much immediate support to the floundering rupee as inflation pushes higher and the current account deficit threatens to balloon towards multi-year highs. The Reserve Bank of India announced a slew of measures on Wednesday to bring in a fistful of dollars, including allowing overseas investors to buy short-term corporate debt and opening of more government securities under the fully accessible route. The steps came after the RBI's foreign exchange reserves fell by more than $40 billion over the past nine months, largely due to its intervention in the currency market to curb rupee losses.

  • Elon Musk had eight and ninth children with top executive last year: report

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly had twins with a top executive at one of his companies last year, his eighth and ninth known children. Court documents obtained by Business Insider on Wednesday showed that Musk and the children’s mother, Shivon Zilis, filed a petition to change the twins’ names in order to “have their father’s…

  • Aging politicians 'don't understand technology': Andrew Yang

    Forward Party founder, Andrew Yang joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss big tech regulation in Washington and why he says 'our government is asleep at the switch'.

  • Elon Musk had twins last year with one of his top executives - Business Insider

    In April, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the name of the twins to "have their father's last name" and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name, the report said, citing court documents. A month later, a Texas judge approved the petition, the report added. A court docket summary on the Westlaw legal research service showed a judge signed an "Order Changing the Names Of Multiple Children" on May 11 after the name change petition from Musk and Zilis made on April 25 this year.

  • Elon Musk fathered twins with one of his top executives

    Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink, had twins in November 2021, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – The British Pound Pulls Back From ¥165

    The British pound initially tried to rally during the session on Tuesday but then got crushed as risk appetite got hammered around the world.

  • My Biggest Complaint About the Upside Down in ‘Stranger Things’

    NetflixThere are a lot of unpleasant things you can say about the Upside Down, the alternate dimension from which monsters and world-ending calamities originate in Stranger Things. It’s dark. It smells. It’s full of nasty creatures that should not have wings but do anyway. It’s inhospitable to human life. But I live in New York City, so I’m used to all that. The Upside Down, however, is unpleasant in one way that I simply cannot abide by.The Upside Down is too wet.Other viewers have catalogued t

  • Michael Mann: Don’t Expect ‘Heat 2’ to Be a ‘Modest Movie’ or ‘Expensive’ Series, No De Niro or Kilmer

    "It’s kind of a 'Heat' universe, in a way," Mann said of the 1995 thriller ahead of its upcoming sequel. "That certainly justifies a very large ambitious movie."

  • Naquil Betrand decommits from Colorado, names new top six

    As expected, Naquil Betrand is no longer committed to Colorado

  • Stranger Things: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book

    Embark on an explosive 3D journey through the world of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things. Netflix's Emmy Award–winning series Stranger Things has captivated the imaginations of millions of viewers all around the world. Now fans can experience the series like never before with stunning, pop-off-the-page re-creations of iconic moments from the show. Inside, readers will adventure alongside Eleven and Mike Wheeler, crack the Russian code with Steve Harrington at Scoops Ahoy, face off against the terrifying Demogorgon, and much more. Featuring five richly detailed spreads packed with jaw-dropping pops, Stranger Things: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book is an explosive, must-have guide to Hawkins, Indiana, the Upside Down, and beyond.

  • Review: 'Hatchet Island' a mystery with contrived solution

    Stacey Stevens’s old college roommate, now working at a bird sanctuary off the Maine coast, is in a panic. “Can you please come out here tomorrow with Mike?” she begs Stacey. The Mike in question is Maine game warden Mike Bowditch, now making his 13th appearance in a series of crime novels by Paul Doiron.

  • Scouts to rename ‘dinner ladies’ in update of style guide

    Leaders have also banned terms ‘man-made’ and ‘falling on deaf ears’

  • Buying into conspiracy theories can be exciting – that’s what makes them dangerous

    A protester holds a Q sign as he waits to enter a campaign rally with then-President Donald Trump in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., in August 2018. AP Photo/Matt RourkeConspiracy theories have been around for centuries, from witch trials and antisemitic campaigns to beliefs that Freemasons were trying to topple European monarchies. In the mid-20th century, historian Richard Hofstadter described a “paranoid style” that he observed in right-wing U.S. politics and culture: a blend of “heated exaggeration, susp

  • Kate Middleton Takes New 75th Birthday Photograph Of Future Queen Camilla

    Camilla invited Kate to photograph her in the garden of her private Wiltshire home for a cover shoot for this month's Country Life magazine.

  • Why Student-Loan Forgiveness Comes With Economic and Political Risks

    The Biden administration is nearing a decision on student-loan forgiveness, an issue that could affect millions of Americans and reverberate in the coming midterm elections. Here are some of the key challenges complicating the final decision. Illustration: Ryan Trefes

  • Recession Fears Boost Treasuries; Commodities Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries rallied as talks of easing tariffs on China imposed by the former administration failed to alleviate recession fears. Commodities from oil to copper remained under pressure as the dollar rose.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production O