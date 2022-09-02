U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,944.24
    -22.61 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,495.10
    -161.32 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,680.20
    -104.93 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.07
    -0.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.70
    +1.09 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.60
    +16.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    17.94
    +0.27 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9960
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1990
    -0.0660 (-2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1514
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.0790
    -0.1390 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,106.55
    +356.89 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.51
    +0.84 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Tech employment increases as companies keep up pace of hiring, CompTIA analysis of monthly jobs report finds

·3 min read

Tech industry employment gains now extends to 21 consecutive months

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New employment data shows that employers continue to grow their technology teams, reaffirming tech's essential role in powering business and industry, according to CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)
CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)

"Despite all the economic noise and pockets of layoffs, aggregate tech hiring remains consistently positive."

Tech sector companies added 25,500 net new workers in August, with growth in five major occupation categories, CompTIA's analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) "Employment Situation" report reveals. Tech industry employment has increased by 175,700 jobs in 2022 and is tracking 46% ahead of last year and 92% ahead of 2019.

Companies throughout the economy added an estimated 21,000 tech workers for the month. [1] The unemployment rate for tech occupations edged up to 2.3% paralleling the directional change of the national unemployment rate (3.7%).

"Stability in tech hiring continues to be an over-arching theme this year," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTIA. "Despite all the economic noise and pockets of layoffs, aggregate tech hiring remains consistently positive."

Employer job postings for tech positions eased back in August, coming in at just under 320,000. Companies are seeking a range of tech skills, including software development and engineering, IT support, IT project management, systems engineering and network engineering.

Among industries, the largest numbers of job postings occurred in professional, scientific and technical services, finance and insurance, manufacturing, information and retail trade. Employment opportunities in tech are available across the country, in markets large, medium and small. The New York City, Washington, Dallas, Chicago and Los Angeles metro areas had the most job postings for tech positions, while Allentown (PA), Raleigh (NC) and Columbus (OH) recorded the largest month-over-month increases in tech job postings.

CompTIA's analysis also shows that options for remote work and work from home continue to increase for technology workers. From January through August 2022, tech job postings where employers specify remote work is up 56% over last year and 281% from the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Within the tech sector, new hiring in the IT services and custom software development occupation category, which expanded by 14,400 workers, paced August's job gains. Solid growth also occurred in computer and electronic products manufacturing (+4,500), data processing, hosting and related services (+3,200) and other information services, including search engines (+3,000). Telecommunications jobs increased by a modest 400.

The "CompTIA Tech Jobs Report" is available at https://www.comptia.org/content/tech-jobs-report. For more analysis and perspective visit the CompTIA Tech Job Report video series at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuqIJd7KnBU_nZd2oXEwa0I5X7Vt124eM.

[1] Monthly occupation level data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tends to experience higher levels of variance and volatility. Labor market data from the BLS and employer job posting data from Lightcast may be subject to backward revisions.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
sostrowski@comptia.org
+1 630-678-8468

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-employment-increases-as-companies-keep-up-pace-of-hiring-comptia-analysis-of-monthly-jobs-report-finds-301617176.html

SOURCE CompTIA

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., determined to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth, has abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities around the US, according to a closely watched consulting firm. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Convi

  • US Deals Heavy Blow to China Tech Ambitions With Nvidia Chip Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s new restrictions on the ability of Nvidia Corp. to sell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers threatens to deal a heavy blow to the country’s development of a sweeping range of cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Uphold

  • Why You Can't Trust Friday's Jobs Report, And What It Means For The S&P 500

    Recent monthly jobs reports are stretching credulity. Evidence suggests recession may be close at hand.

  • Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

    Five years after Amazon announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Buechel wrote in a letter announcing his retirement to Whole Foods Staff in September 2021. The transition took nearly a year and, now, former Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel is stepping in to lead the high-end supermarket chain.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Sears Gets Green Light to Wrap Up Bankruptcy Case After 4 Years

    A bankruptcy judge signed off on a $180 million settlement of a Sears creditor lawsuit against former chairman Edward S. Lampert and other executives, clearing the final hurdle for the retailer to wrap up its chapter 11 case.

  • Veterans seek to block 3M health care spinoff, citing earplug lawsuit costs

    3M Co. is seeking to spin out its $8 billion health care business into a separate public company. However, in a new lawsuit, U.S. military veterans are suing to block the move, arguing that those assets should be preserved to pay for the thousands of lawsuits over the company's earplugs.

  • Ranking Your 401(k) Account Against Your Peers

    Once in a while, U.S. retirement savers should sit down and compare their 401k amount totals with peers in the same age group. "The average percentage contributed by employees for 2021 was 7.3%, and 11.2% with employer matches," CalCPA reported. "The numbers are extremely low," said Robert R. Johnson, a professor at the Heider College of Business at Creighton University.

  • Russia delays reopening of Nord Stream in blow to gas-starved Europe

    Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, had been due to resume operating after a three-day halt for maintenance on Saturday at 0100 GMT. But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said on Friday it could no longer provide a timefrme for restarting deliveries after finding an oil leak that meant a pipeline turbine could not run safely. Moscow has blamed sanctions, imposed by the West after Russia invaded Ukraine, for hampering routine operations and maintenance of Nord Stream 1.

  • Oil’s Rough Week Ends With Rebound on OPEC+ Risk, Iran Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose, paring a hefty weekly decline, as OPEC ministers and allies prepare to discuss crude output amid a cloudy outlook for a new Iranian nuclear accord.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary RulingHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quara

  • Sea Cuts Jobs in Gaming Arm in Second Downsizing Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is trimming staff in its money-making gaming arm to rein in costs. It’s the e-commerce giant’s second round of job cuts this year, following a string of setbacks that is forcing the company to shift its focus away from unbridled growth to profitability.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHon

  • Google Workers Protest $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Google employees are ratcheting up pressure on the internet-search giant to abandon its artificial intelligence work with the Israeli government, planning public demonstrations to draw greater attention to the controversial cloud-computing contract.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes

  • Dow Inc. and LyondellBasell Stock Won’t Outperform Soon, Says J.P. Morgan

    J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded chemical producers Dow and LyondellBasell to Neutral from Overweight.

  • Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of mature energy properties at a time when high oil and gas prices favor new deals.

  • Turn $6,000 Into a $150,000 Retirement Bonus

    With an average retirement balance of just $202,000, baby boomers could find themselves pinched for retirement income, according to a new survey from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. Using the 4% rule for retirement withdrawals, that balance would produce … Continue reading → The post Here's How Retirees Can Turn $6,000 Into a $150,000 Retirement Bonus appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Piedmont Lithium CEO Keith Phillips talks path ahead for Gaston County mine, other projects in pipeline

    Piedmont Lithium CEO Keith Phillips recently spoke with the Charlotte Business Journal about the company's pursuit of state approval for its proposed Gaston County mining and processing operation, other projects and more.

  • Fewer U.S. tractor dealerships raise costs for farmers as sector consolidates

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -More farm equipment dealers are going out of business, leaving a handful of companies with control of a large swathe of the market and greater ability to set prices for selling and repairing equipment, according to interviews with farmers, equipment dealers and analysts. In Montana, a state the size of Germany, only three Deere & Co. dealerships remain compared to around 30 two decades ago, according to the state Farmers Union. Local barley farmer Erik Somerfeld said one dealer network dominates all sales and repairs for rival equipment maker CNH Industrial.

  • Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy?

    Amid high inflation and worries over a more severe recession, bank stocks have not fared well this year. As the largest bank by assets in the U.S., JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has not been spared. With the Federal Reserve still aggressively raising interest rates and a lot of economic uncertainty still in the environment, is JPMorgan Chase stock a buy?

  • Must be ‘fit and active’ or ‘digital native’: how ageist language keeps older workers out

    The impact of ageism and age discrimination should concern policy makers considering the demographics of an aging population

  • 3M planning job cuts amid slowing economy, earplug case defeat

    The manufacturer, in an internal memo, said the moves would be part of a broader cost-cutting effort.