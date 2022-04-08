U.S. markets closed

TECH EMPLOYMENT REMAINS EFFECTIVELY FLAT AMIDST AN EXTRAORDINARY TIGHT LABOR MARKET

·2 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to TechServe Alliance, the U.S. economy and labor markets continued a path to recovery in March, adding 431,000 non-farm jobs with the unemployment rate dropping to 3.6%. However, in labor categories that were already at full employment like the IT sector, growth continued to be elusive continuing its almost year-long pattern of being effectively flat. Employment in IT slipped a tad bit again in March, showing an incremental decline of 0.07%, down 3,800 jobs, to 5,404,200 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions Industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment was up 1.30% since March 2021, adding 69,400 jobs.

Engineering employment grew by 0.33% sequentially to 2,680,000. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment increased by 3.39% since March 2021, adding 87,900 engineering workers.

"The new norm of work-from-anywhere has intensified the competition among companies for high-demand tech skills," said Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "This is not only putting significant pressure on organizations on the hiring front but also making retention of their existing workforce an imperative. Clearly, to be successful in this environment, it's time for employers to not only rewrite the hiring and retention playbook but also cast a wider net by diversifying the technology talent pool."

For the complete April 2022 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/news/tech-employment-remains-effectively-flat-amidst-an-extraordinarily-tight-labor-market/

About TechServe Alliance
TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged, and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of its members, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-employment-remains-effectively-flat-amidst-an-extraordinary-tight-labor-market-301521246.html

SOURCE TechServe Alliance

