Tech entrepreneur Alisa Miller to Lead Lumina Foundation Board

INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Foundation's board of directors has elected tech entrepreneur Alisa Miller as its new leader. She will serve a three-year term as board chair. Miller began her board service in 2015, and she succeeds Kathy Davis, who will remain on the Lumina board.

As chair of Lumina's Finance/Audit Committee and an executive committee member, she supported the foundation's entry into impact investing.

Miller is co-founder and CEO of Pluralytics AI, a cloud-based enterprise software company that uses AI-powered language intelligence and generation combined with behavioral science and consumer insights to empower global brands to communicate effectively at scale.

Before founding Pluralytics, Miller served as Executive Chair and CEO of Public Radio International (PRI) where she orchestrated its 2018 merger with Public Radio Exchange (PRX), the first-ever network merger in public media, and now an organization with 100 million podcast downloads monthly. She was named CEO of PRI in 2006, the first woman and youngest CEO to head a major public radio network.

Fast Company named her a Most Influential Woman in Technology, and in 2015 she was recognized with the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. The foundation envisions a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Lumina's goal is to prepare people for informed citizenship and for success in a global economy.

