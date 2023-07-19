Tech exec who ‘trashed’ his body for 23 years now spends $2 million a year to reverse the damage

Bryan Johnson, the California tech founder known for his efforts to reverse the biological processes of aging, admits on Twitter he has not always been rigid about his quest for longevity.

“My body and mind were trashed in every way for 23 years,” he writes. “Chronic depression, obesity, terrible sleep, raising 3 kids, startup founder/CEO grind culture behavior (and even growing up w/ excess sugar, sun exposure, junk food).”

In his “Project Blueprint,” 45-year-old Johnson religiously monitors his eating, exercise, and sleep. He also takes a range of tests to measure the age of his organs. According to the results he makes public, he has slowed the aging process by about 31 years, and has bodily inflammation 66% below the average 10-year-old.

This month, Johnson told Fortune Editor in Chief Alyson Shontell at our Brainstorm Tech conference in Deer Valley, Utah that he commits to about 100 protocols each day to reverse his biological age, including taking 61 pills each day, eating 70 pounds of vegetables every month, and adhering to 8:30 p.m. bedtimes. It’s costing him $2 million a year.

“No matter how extreme I’ve had to be, no matter how eccentric people perceive me to be, because I’m outside the norms, demonstrating that age can be arrested would change everything,” the former CEO of Braintree said at the conference.

Johnson admits he’s the happiest he’s ever been and relies on his team of doctors and results to tell him the next steps.

“My mind was always a rascal and doing things that were self destructive in nature. I flipped it and I said I’m going to put my body in charge of me,” he said at the conference.

He adds, “I pity the previous version of me that was on this roller coaster searching for his next hit all the time.”

Since beginning his longevity journey about two years ago, he touts he is at “near perfect whole body health markers,” based on measures of his biofluids, among other things. He wants to “inspire” people, so they know it’s not too late to change routines.

However, to many, he is still a “walking experiment,” as longevity expert and Blue Zones LLC founder Dan Buettner previously told Fortune.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

