Should tech giants slam the encryption door on the government?

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 23: A protestor holds up an iPhone that reads, "No Entry" outside of the the Apple store on 5th Avenue on February 23, 2016 in New York City. Protestors gathered to support Apple's decision to resist the FBI's pressure to build a "backdoor" to the iPhone of Syed Rizwan, one of the two San Bernardino shooters. (Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

Reuters reported yesterday, citing six sources familiar with the matter, that the FBI pressured Apple into dropping a feature that would allow users to encrypt iPhone backups stored in Apple's cloud.

The decision to abandon plans to end-to-end encrypt iCloud-stored backups was reportedly made about two years ago. The feature, if rolled out, would have locked out anyone other than the device owner — including Apple — from accessing a user’s data. In doing so, it would have made it more difficult for law enforcement and federal investigators, warrant in hand, to access a user's device data stored on Apple's servers.

Reuters said it "could not determine exactly" why the decision to drop the feature was made, but one source said "legal killed it," referring to the company's lawyers. One of the reasons that Apple's lawyers gave, per the report, was a fear that the government would use the move as "an excuse for new legislation against encryption."

It's the latest in a back and forth between Apple and the FBI since a high-profile legal battle four years ago, which saw the FBI use a little-known 200-year-old law to demand the company create a backdoor to access the iPhone belonging to the San Bernardino shooter. The FBI’s case against Apple never made it to court, after the bureau found hackers who were able to break into the device, leaving the question of whether the government can compel a company to backdoor their own products in legal limbo.

The case has prompted debate — again — whether or not companies should build technologies that lock out law enforcement from data, even when they have a warrant.

TechCrunch managing editor Danny Crichton says companies shouldn't make it impossible for law enforcement to access their customers' data with a warrant. Security editor Zack Whittaker disagrees, and says it's entirely within their right to protect customer data.

Zack: Tech companies are within their rights — both legally and morally — to protect their customers' data from any and all adversaries, using any legal methods at their disposal.

Apple is a great example of a company that doesn't just sell products or services, but one that tries to sell you trust — trust in a device's ability to keep your data private. Without that trust, companies cannot profit. Companies have found end-to-end encryption is one of the best, most efficient, and most practical ways of ensuring that their customers' data is secured from anyone, including the tech companies themselves, so that nobody other than the owner can access it. That means even if hackers break into Apple's servers and steal a user's data, all they have is an indecipherable cache of data that cannot be read.

But the leaks from last decade which revealed the government's vast surveillance access to their customers data prompted the tech companies to start seeing the government as an adversary — one that will use any and all means to acquire the data it wants. Companies are taking the utilitarian approach of giving their customers as much security as they can. That is how you build trust — by putting that trust directly in the hands of the customer.

Danny: Zack is right that trust is critical between technology companies and users — certainly the plight of Facebook the past few years bears that out. But there also has to be two-way trust between people and their government, a goal thwarted by end-to-end encryption.

No one wants the government poking their heads into our private data willy-nilly, scanning our interior lives seeking out future crimes à la Minority Report. But as citizens, we also want to empower our government with certain tools to make us safer — including mechanisms such as the use of search warrants to legally violate a citizen’s privacy with the authorization of the judiciary to investigate and prosecute suspected crimes.

In the past, the physical nature of most data made such checks-and-balances easy to enforce. You could store your private written notebooks in a physical safe, and if a warrant was issued by an appropriate judge, the police could track down that safe, and drill it open if necessary to access the contents inside. Police had no way to scan all the private safes in the country, and so users had privacy with their data, while the police had reasonable access to seize that data when certain circumstances authorized them to do so.

Story continues