Tech Hiring using AI-powered Talent Platform

·2 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hiring process has a direct impact on a company's ability to attract and retain the best of the talent. And hiring managers would be the first to accept that the traditional hiring process is anything but smooth or exciting. As per SHRM, 88% of the companies worldwide are already using AI in some form to streamline their hiring, onboarding, and upskilling processes. However, the level of automation in HR is still way behind other business functions such as Sales and Marketing.

(PRNewsfoto/Clapself, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Clapself, Inc.)

"Overall candidate experience, hiring costs, and time it takes to fill a position continue to be major worries for hiring managers," says Anuj Kanish, Co-Founder and CEO Clapself.

It takes 42-52 days and costs $4,000 to $20,000 to fill an open position, as per Indeed.

The real cost per hire though depends upon many factors including the skill-set required, available talent pool, vetting required, people and processes involved, urgency of the position, and the impact on the business.

"Considering everything, the value of the right hire can easily exceed four times the salary of the position," adds Dave Sanders, Managing Partner WorldBridge Partners and Advisor to Clapself.

An increasing number of hiring managers are turning to AI powered talent platforms like Clapself for meeting their tech hiring goals.

"The adoption of AI in the HR process frees up hiring managers, talent acquisition and recruitment teams from the mundane, repetitive, and high-volume tasks such as sourcing and screening of candidates," said Ramna Sharma, Co-Founder and CPO Clapself.

AI-powered tech hiring enables HR and TA teams to focus more on the high-value aspects of the hiring and talent development process including building human connection and improving overall candidate experience.

Clapself uses a combination of AI and human intelligence to source the right candidates from its global talent pool, pre-vet, onboard, and upskill them for the job. Its pre-vetting engine assesses job applicants across technical skills, soft skills, and cultural fit to find the best match candidates.

About Clapself, Inc.

Clapself is an AI-powered talent platform that enables independent tech professionals to engage with enterprises for mutual impact and benefit. The mission of Clapself is to help professionals and enterprises thrive in the new era of work. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, Clapself is a remote-first organization. For more information, visit clapself.com/about.

For any media enquiries, please contact us at PR@clapself.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-hiring-using-ai-powered-talent-platform-301711607.html

SOURCE Clapself, Inc.

