U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,805.25
    -4.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,497.00
    -48.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,474.25
    -4.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.10
    -0.48 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.10
    -5.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.13 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9864
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.84
    +0.15 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1298
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9410
    -0.0790 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,314.21
    +7.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.51
    +0.16 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.88
    -29.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

TECH HOSPITALITY SPECIALIST BOB W RAISES €21M IN SERIES A FUNDING ROUND

·3 min read

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech-driven hospitality provider, Bob W, which offers a smarter and more sustainable alternative to hotels and short-stay rentals, has secured €21 million in series A funding, led by IDC Ventures, Elevator Ventures, Verve Ventures and Flashpoint.

Sebastian Emberger (L) and Niko Karstikko (R), co-founders of Bob W (photo credit: Bob W)
Sebastian Emberger (L) and Niko Karstikko (R), co-founders of Bob W (photo credit: Bob W)

Based in Helsinki and Tallinn, Bob W services consumers as well as companies, including international start-ups and next-generation enterprises in fields such as tech and creative industries. Despite being founded just before the pandemic, Bob W has quickly become a rising star in the hospitality space, seeing its year-on-year revenue grow by 800%, along with excellent margins, whilst achieving an average guest rating of 4.8 (out of 5) and a net promoter score of close to 90.

The series A funding comes as a vote of confidence in Bob W's ground-breaking concept: tech-powered short-stay apartments that combine hotel-like quality with the authenticity of individual rentals. Besides funding expansion into new and existing markets, there will be investments made into scaling its autonomous full-stack tech platform.

Niko Karstikko, co-founder and CEO of Bob W, comments: "Our goal is to use the funds to create a new industry benchmark for digital experience, and to support our explosive growth in new European markets beyond the UK, Spain, Finland and Estonia, where we currently operate.

"We have demonstrated, despite the challenging business and investment climate, that we can deliver a strong performance, which is reflected in our ability to raise capital. The resilience that we have shown, underpinned by our unique concept, robust tech platform and genuine sustainability credentials, sets us up perfectly for future expansion, whether through organic growth or mergers and acquisitions.

"We are resetting the expectation of hospitality for the consumer and now we can expand our reach across Europe with over 20 cities in our expansion pipeline."

The Bob W brand is taking head on the challenge of gaining a market leadership position in the tech-enabled hospitality operation space. For more information on the brand and properties in its portfolio visit https://bobw.co.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Bob W

‍Bob's exceptionally cool short-stay accommodation caters to the 21st-century traveller who wants it all: the consistent quality of a hotel and the authentic flair and affordability of a short-stay rental. The company combine the best of both worlds in its tech-powered and sustainably operated properties in Europe's most interesting neighbourhoods.

Backed by Europe's top venture capitalists, family offices and entrepreneurs including ByFounders, IDC Ventures, Elevator ventures, Verve VC, NREP, Tesi, Wolt-cofounder Miki Kuusi and Supercell-cofounder Ilkka Paananen, Bob W is building the technology to give every guest a local, contactless five-star experience at scale. The tech company operates in 4 markets in Europe today with rapid expansion secured across the continent. Check out Bob W's 60-second intro video to learn more.

For Bob W press pack, images, assets and more visit https://bobw.co/press.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927911/Bob_W.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-hospitality-specialist-bob-w-raises-21m-in-series-a-funding-round-301657486.html

SOURCE BOB W

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Stocks Are a Screaming Bargain. Don’t Buy Them.

    Shares like Alibaba are deeply discounted compared with their U.S. counterparts, but there is a good reason for that.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • Why Nio and More Chinese EV Stocks Crashed Monday

    Shares of many Chinese companies are getting hit hard today, including several of China's electric vehicle (EV) makers. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all plunged by double digits Monday morning. As of 10:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 20.6%, XPeng was lower by 18.8%, and Li Auto had plunged 24.1%.

  • Cathie Wood Strikes Gold on Bitcoin Investment

    But Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has tumbled 63% so far this year, dropping 78% from its February 2021 peak.

  • Fed Is Losing Billions, Wiping Out Profits That Funded Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Profits and losses aren’t usually thought of as a consideration for central banks, but rapidly mounting red ink at the Federal Reserve and many peers risks becoming more than just an accounting oddity.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • Why investors are fleeing Chinese assets as Xi tightens grip on power

    China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, secured a groundbreaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists in a clean sweep not seen since the Communist Party founder Mao Zedong era. Financial markets are in turmoil just one day into Xi’s new term.

  • Amazon (AMZN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Amazon's (AMZN) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across its Prime and cloud businesses despite headwinds.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • China Stock Selloff Deepens on Investor Angst Over Xi Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities fell again on Tuesday following a dramatic selloff, as traders remained unsettled by the prospect of market-unfriendly policies under President Xi Jinping’s third term.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tec

  • Alphabet Reports Earnings Today. It Faces Tough Questions About the Ad Market.

    The parent of Google and YouTube posts Q3 results Tuesday afternoon. Street consensus calls for revenue of $71 billion.

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • Take a Bite in Apple Stock Before Earnings?

    Still trading 18% from its highs, this earnings release could be critical for the momentum of AAPL stock. While other tech stocks have been hit harder during the economic downturn, Apple has shown some resilience with its broader retail and services capabilities.

  • Tesla isn’t immune to a spending slowdown, Morgan Stanley says while cutting price target

    One Tesla Inc. bull is feeling a little less bullish Monday, as he digests the outlook ahead for the electric-vehicle company.

  • Why AT&T Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) rose on Monday, following positive analyst commentary. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan placed a strong buy rating on AT&T's stock. Louthan expects AT&T to continue to outperform its rival Verizon (NYSE: VZ) in the coming quarters.

  • SAP reports cloud-driven higher revenue, confirms annual profit and sales outlook

    Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company SAP XE:SAP said Tuesday that revenue jumped to 7.84 billion euros ($7.74 billion) from EUR6.85 billion,

  • Top Analyst Reports for Salesforce, UPS, Devon Energy & Others

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and Devon Energy Corporation (DVN).

  • EV sales are getting hotter, and these are the cars catching up to Tesla

    Two trends — the growing size of the EV pie and Tesla’s shrinking share of it — are likely to continue in the fourth quarter.

  • Earnings: Google, Meta ‘much more diversified than Snapchat is,’ strategist says

    Technology Equity Portfolio Manager at Jennison Associates Erika Klauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech earnings, the slowdown in digital advertising, and why Apple continues to dominate.