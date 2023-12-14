A new tech hub is coming to Milwaukee's central city. Its focus is people of color

Nadiyah Johnson, center, founded Milky Way Tech Hub in 2017 to focus on workforce development, entrepreneurship and community events to bring more people of color, women and other marginalized workers into technology-based fields. With Johnson is Ariam Kesete who is project manager for the renovation of a building on West Fond du Lac Avenue that will become Milky Way's permanent home.

A planned Milwaukee technology-oriented commercial development, featuring co-working space aimed at people of color, is coming to the Sherman Park neighborhood.

Milky Way Tech Hub is to open in 2024 at 3803 W. Fond du Lac Ave., a two-story, 6,150-square-foot building that's being renovated.

Milky Way focuses on workforce development, entrepreneurship and community events to bring more people of color, women and other marginalized workers into technology-based fields, said founder Nadiyah Johnson.

It has staged classes and other programs at different locations throughout Milwaukee's central city since a 2017 launch. The new facility will provide a stable, highly visible site, Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Her goal: create a counter vision to the oft-told story of Milwaukee's status as a historically segregated community that's one of the worst cities in America to be Black.

"We are looking to make Milwaukee a tech hub," she said.

The Milwaukee area has a strong concentration of knowledge workers, especially scientists and engineers, which outpaces the nation and many of its peer metro areas, such as Kansas City, Cincinnati and Indianapolis, according to a new Wisconsin Policy Forum report.

But the region lags in other measures linked to innovation, such as startup investment, productivity,and employment and wage growth, according to the forum’s Metro Milwaukee Innovation DataTool.

Racial minorities are underrepresented in Milwaukee area tech jobs because of a lack of resources and education − especially for younger people, Johnson said.

"I strongly believe that preparation has to start early," she said.

There's also a lack of awareness among central city residents about tech jobs, Johnson said.

A social mission with corporate support

Johnson, who operates software provider Jet Constellations Inc., founded Milky Way as a social enterprise − a for-profit venture with a social mission.

It has 12 corporate members which "write nice checks" to help support the venture, she said, and 2,000 community members who attend Milky Way programs.

Among other things, the tech hub works with My Way Out Inc., a nonprofit group, to provide classes at the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center, formerly known as the House of Correction.

Milky Way also is an organizer of Wisconsin Tech Month, which features Milwaukee Tech Week.

The tech hub's corporate members include Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

That reflects the company's support for Milwaukee's "technology ecosystem," said Julia Fennelly, senior director of strategic communications and corporate reputation.

Milwaukee Tool cited similar reasons for its corporate membership.

"Milky Way’s vision to make this city a hub of tech talent is of special importance to us," said Heather McGee, senior brand manager of corporate public relations.

"As a corporate member, we’re working with the Milky Way Tech Hub to fuel STEAM initiatives that strengthen Milwaukee’s workforce of the future," she said. STEAM refers to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Building renovation expected to be complete by June

Milky Way's new facility will feature co-working space provided through paid memberships, private offices available for rent, and event space, Johnson said.

The building's three second-floor apartments are being remodeled and will include co-working space as well as a shared kitchen, living room and dining room for those residents.

The building's $300,000 renovations project is managed by Ariam Kesete, who operates AK Development LLC. The work includes new plumbing, electrical and heating/ventilation/air conditioning systems, she said, as well as new windows and floors.

Financing includes a $250,000 construction loan provided through Wisconsin Preservation Fund Inc. and First-Ring Industrial Redevelopment Enterprise Inc., both nonprofits.

Milky Way is still raising financing for both the renovations and for the center's furnishings and equipment, Johnson said.

"The hope is that the $250,000 will take us across the finish line," she said.

The renovations started recently, with Milky Way to open by June. The initial plan was to start renovations in 2021, but it took longer than expected to obtain construction permits and raise funds, Johnson said.

The building is owned by Cynthia Johnson, Nadiyah Johnson's mother, according to city assessment records.

It was built in 1928 and has been owned by the Johnson family for several years. It housed a family-owned Allstate Insurance agency − where Nadiyah Johnson earned her insurance license at the age of 19.

"I'm thankful to have the opportunity to redevelop it," she said.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

