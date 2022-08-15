U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,292.25
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,839.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,664.25
    -17.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.90
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.52
    -0.89 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.18
    -0.09 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0156
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    -0.0580 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2120
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,143.64
    -237.69 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.03
    -17.73 (-3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,783.58
    -88.20 (-0.31%)
     

Tech industry reacts to Adam Neumann's a16z-backed return to real estate

Natasha Mascarenhas and Anita Ramaswamy
·6 min read

WeWork co-founder and former chief executive Adam Neumann’s career arc has felt synonymous with the rise and eventual fall of unicorn dreams. The entrepreneur, whose fall from grace has attracted global interest, just found a ladder in the form of a check from storied venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Andreessen Horowitz announced on Monday that it has written its largest single check to-date into Neumann’s new startup, Flow. The stealthy startup is trying to reinvent real estate (again), but instead of commercial properties, which WeWork focused on, Neumann is looking into revolutionizing rental properties. Horowitz’s check, reportedly upwards of $350 million, values the not-yet-launched company at over $1 billion, according to The New York Times. (Andreessen Horowitz declined to comment beyond the blog post, and Flow did not respond immediately to request for comment.) It is unclear how the deal is structured between equity financing or debt financing.

a16z says ‘WeBack’ to WeWork’s Neumann with its biggest check ever

While details remain sparse, the development has met with a range of opinions from early-stage investors, whose entire job it is to back outlier founders with high chances of success. Some say that this is the exact point of the venture asset class -- backing bold founders -- while others note that Neumann’s second chance comes as women and founders of color struggle more than ever to get starter capital.

Is it really all about track record?

Neumann’s track record at WeWork can be viewed differently depending on who you ask. Much has been made of the cultural malaise at the company. Neumann spent investor cash on copious amounts of booze for the office, a school for his wife’s vanity project and a wave pool, but when the business finally imploded ahead of its long-planned IPO, Neumann wasn’t the one left holding the bag.

The company saw its valuation plummet from $47 billion at its peak to ~$8 billion under Neumann’s tenure. WeWork laid off thousands of employees partly because of his own fiscal imprudence, and he was eventually forced out as CEO by his own investors in 2019. They still paid him handsomely to leave, though -- his exit package was worth more than $1 billion.

Post-game analysis of WeWork’s failed IPO attempt focused on some of the more far-fetched parts of his vision, from reporting “community-adjusted EBITDA” to announcing his intent to “elevate the world’s consciousness.”

But the company did eventually make its public debut through a SPAC in late 2021, albeit at a much lower valuation and to markedly less fanfare. Despite the public criticism, early WeWork investors still benefited from backing the company, Rare Breed Ventures founder McKeever Conwell, whose firm backs seed and pre-seed companies, told TechCrunch.

“At the end of the day, Adam is a white guy who started a company and got a multibillion-dollar valuation. Now, was there some trickery in there? Sure. Some things he did wrong? Sure. But I think what people forget is, if you were an early investor, which we weren't, you still got paid,” Conwell said.

Conwell said that given the weight that VCs place on a founder’s network at the seed stage, it’s understandable why a firm like a16z would want to place their trust in a founder like Neumann, at least when it comes to building a multibillion-dollar real estate business -- something he’s done before.

“If we look at the history of entrepreneurs, of successful tech founders, many of these founders’ largest outcomes aren't their first thing. It's like their third, or fourth or fifth company [that succeeds],” Conwell said.

Particularly during tough economic times, as Conwell pointed out on Twitter, asset allocators tend to pile money into what they view as “safe” investments. That’s exactly what a16z seems to be doing with its bet on Neumann, he added.

“Firms like Andreessen are only going to be focused on a small pocket [of opportunities] in which they know they know how to make money … It's a playbook. They know that works, it’s a playbook they can sell to their investors. It's a playbook that they never change. It doesn't matter, because if they don't change it, they're still winning,” Conwell said.

The vision

As far as visions go, renovating the rental real estate market isn’t a unique idea. With over $100 million in venture capital investment, Common is a co-living company that plays property manager to a suite of apartments and homes. The startup, ironically, operates one of the former WeLives, which was WeWork’s dorm-like take on rental properties.

Co-founder Brad Hargreaves, who stepped back as chief executive of the company less than two weeks ago, told TechCrunch over e-mail that “whatever you think of Neumann, WeWork was innovative and defined the category.”

“I believe we're going to see more ‘asset-heavy’ venture deals happen,” Hargreaves continued. “VCs (if you can even call them that these days) have plenty of capital to deploy, and it's clear that massive change in some industries won't come through light-touch software innovation alone,” Hargreaves said.

At the same time, Hargreaves hinted that Neumman’s new deal is rich. He said that the check size is a “hell of a preference stack to layer over this kind of company,” pointing out how Alliance Residential, which owned 110,000 apartment units, was bought for $200 million by Greystar. FSV, which offers property management services, is valued at only $6 billion and owns 1.5 billion units and dozens of brands. He thinks that it’s likely the deal is not structured like a traditional venture deal, although it’s unclear what percent of the check would be debt funding versus equity financing.

Kate Brodock, CEO of Switch and general partner at the W Fund, called the deal “disgusting.”

“This is one of the biggest, most notable firms out there and I just cannot understand,” Brodock said in an interview with TechCrunch. “This is just like somebody woke up and they were like, how many boxes can I check that just moves us backwards?”

Allison Byers, the founder of Scroobious, a platform that aims to diversify startups and make founders more venture backable, described feeling a muted rage.

“There's this undertone of acceptance and almost learned helplessness. Or like trauma we've all experienced so much it doesn't make the same impact anymore,” she said to TechCrunch over Twitter DMs. “This all seems new and horrendous to those who have opened their eyes to the systemic issues of VC funding over the past couple years, but we've been dealing with it forever.”

Byers added: “It's really just a matter of fact and I can't let it consume my day [because] I've got my normal load of female founder shit to do.”

Startup yachts, Adam Neumann and wait what year is it again?

 

Recommended Stories

  • Silicon Valley giant Andreessen Horowitz backs Adam Neumann's real estate firm Flow

    Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz said on Monday it would be investing in Adam Neumann's residential real estate company Flow, backing the WeWork Inc co-founder who has often drawn criticism for his allegedly erratic management style. The investment was announced in a blog post by Marc Andreessen, co-founder and general partner at the venture capital firm. "Adam is a visionary leader who revolutionized the second largest asset class in the world — commercial real estate," Andreessen wrote.

  • RS Recommends: Amazon’s Popular Echo Show 5 Is Over 50% Off Right Now

    Smart displays are an easy way to monitor your home. make video calls to your family or browse recipes while you learn a new skill in a kitchen. Amazon is well known for its Echo Show series and right now, you can get the latest Echo Show 5 (2021) for a major 53% discount, bringing its price down to only $39.99 (originally $84.99). AmazonMore from Rolling StoneLike the 'Verzuz' of Illustration Battles, 'Secret Walls' Brings Local Artists to the Big StageRS Recommends: The Best Bookshelf Speakers

  • Adam Neumann’s real estate company gets backing from Horowitz, Peloton lays off over 800 people

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss two other leading business stories on WeWork's Adam Neumann and Peloton's cost-cutting measures.

  • Real Estate: Is It Better to Buy or Rent Your Home?

    The answer isn't always simple and the current housing market has made the question one worth revisiting for many potential home-buyers.

  • a16z says 'WeBack' to WeWork's Neumann with its biggest check ever

    The storied venture firm wrote its largest individual check ever, at $350 million, to Flow, Neumann's new residential real estate company focused on rentals, the New York Times reported today. The startup is set to operate over 3,000 apartment units Neumann has purchased in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Nashville as part of its vision to bring community-oriented features to the rental market, the Times added. In a blog post on a16z's website today, Marc Andreessen described Neumann as a "visionary leader" and credits him with "revolutionizing" real estate.

  • Amazon's Echo Show 15 smart display is on sale for $60 off

    The Echo Show 5 is still available for just $40.

  • Finance influencer talks social media, retail hacks, and what to know when you travel

    Plug and Law Attorney and Founder Erika Kullberg outlines how she got started on TikTok, where people can save money in retail and travel expenses, and pay transparency among creators.

  • Markets continue intraday gains, Japanese yen surges

    Markets reporter Jared Blikre takes a look at the S&P 500's market gains, forecasting notes from Goldman Sachs, volatility, the U.S. dollar, and how the Japanese yen is trading in currency markets.

  • Bear Market News And How To Handle A Market Correction

    What is a bear market? What should investors do in a market correction? How can you spot a bear market bottom? Get answers here.

  • 24% of Americans Recently Made This Move to Scrounge Up Cash. Is It Worth Trying?

    Over the past year, many Americans have taken to raiding their savings accounts just to stay afloat. In the aforementioned survey, almost one-quarter of Americans said they've sold personal items for extra money over the past six months.

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • The Best (and Only) Airline ETF for Q4 2022

    An airline exchange-traded fund (ETF) can provide diversified exposure to the air travel industry, including aircraft manufacturers, airline operators, airports, and terminal services. The U.S. airline industry includes major carriers such as American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), and Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). For investors optimistic about the industry's long-term recovery, an airline ETF provides a way to get broad-based exposure to that trend.

  • Novavax Seeks FDA Emergency Use Nod For Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

    Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has submitted an application to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine as a homologous and heterologous booster in adults aged 18 and older. This application is supported by data from Novavax's Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial conducted in the U.S. and Mexico and from the UK-sponsored COV-BOOST Phase 2 trial. As part of an open-label booster phase of the PREVENT-19 trial, a single booster dose of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine was ad

  • Buffett Remains Bullish On Oil, Adds to Chevron, Occidental Stakes

    Berskhire Hathaway bought more shares of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm Reports Q1 Streaming Revenue Growth Of 98%, Reiterates Its Long-Term Growth Goals

    Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) reported a first-quarter FY23 consolidated revenue decline of 9.5% year-on-year to $13.59 million. The revenue decrease was driven by a reduction in legacy Digital Cinema equipment sales, partially offset by Streaming revenue growth. Excluding Digital Cinema results, revenues increased by 38% Y/Y. Q1 net loss was $6.1 million, compared to a net income of $5.1 million in 1Q22, driven by a reduction in legacy Digital Cinema equipment sales and a non-operating charge. L

  • 'Survival of the fittest': Analyst details Walmart's path to streaming success

    Walmart is weighing bundling a streaming service into its Walmart+ membership program. Here's what the big box retailer should do to capitalize on the streaming boom, according to one analyst.

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold