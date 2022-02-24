U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,180.67
    -44.83 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,486.56
    -645.20 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,025.05
    -12.43 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,934.99
    -9.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.27
    +4.17 (+4.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.50
    +15.10 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.23 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1172
    -0.0136 (-1.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0480 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3371
    -0.0172 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3400
    +0.3600 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,975.12
    -2,544.64 (-6.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    815.21
    +22.08 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.01
    -291.17 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

How the tech industry is responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Zack Whittaker, Ingrid Lunden and Carly Page
·5 min read

On February 24, Russia launched an invasion of neighboring Ukraine after months of a military build-up on its borders.

The attack began with cyberattacks that targeted Ukrainian government departments with floods of internet traffic and data-wiping malware, followed by a ground, sea and air incursion. News outlets in Ukraine are also reporting outages caused by cyberattacks, which the Ukrainian government says it has "unambiguously linked" to Moscow.

The invasion was met with sharp rebuke from the United States, the European Union, and NATO allies with broad, unprecedented financial and diplomatic sanctions promised against Russia, sanctions that are likely to affect business, trade and finance across the region.

The impacts of the invasion are also, undoubtedly, being felt across Ukraine’s wider tech ecosystem, which includes not only hundreds of startups and larger tech firms, but also research and development offices for some of the world’s biggest technology brands.

As the situation on the ground changes rapidly over the next few hours and days, TechCrunch will continue to bring news and analysis on how the conflict unfolds across the tech and startup community.

GET IN TOUCH

To get in touch or pass along information, email us at tips@techcrunch.com or use our tips page if you want to contact us anonymously.

A director at one major tech company, who asked us to not name the company for the safety of its employees, confirmed to us that it is in the process of working out how to evacuate all of its staff in Ukraine. The situation is being hampered by the fact that all airspace is now out of bounds, and public transportation is largely out of action. The current plan is to figure out how to get staff across the border either to Hungary or Poland.

The situation is also going to spell major economic fallout for startups in Ukraine.

Readdle, the company that makes PDF, email and other productivity tools, is one of the better known bootstrapped startups out of Ukraine. Based out of the southern city of Odessa, the company’s main spokesperson and managing director Denys Zhadanov canceled a phone interview for this story, saying that there were too many emergencies that needed to be handled at the moment. He did, however, speak with TechCrunch by text message.

“We’ve made business continuity plans a while ago and [are] executing them now,” he said. “All Readdle products and services at Readdle are up and running, and there’s no evacuation for the team [being undertaken] at this point.”

Zhadanov noted that Readdle has grown into an international company a while ago, with people employed in 11 countries. A "big chunk" of the team, he said, is still based in Ukraine.

“Ukraine is home to the finest engineers, designers, and other tech professionals,” he added. “I know that many tech CEOs have made a conscious decision to stay in Ukraine. Many of them are helping and donating to help the county and its people.”

In Ukraine, there are many more home-grown startups that are also feeling the fall out (and bear supporting if you’re so inclined). They include Ajax, a home wireless security company; the AI-based grammar and writing engine Grammarly; the face-swapping app Reface; pet camera system Petcube; People AI, the sales and marketing intelligence startup; and language tutor marketplace Preply. These companies have raised funding from some of the world’s biggest VCs and one question will be how and if those relationships will be impacted with the latest developments.

Software house MacPaw, which develops Mac software and utilities, said in a blog post that while its headquarters is in Kyiv, its infrastructure is hosted on Amazon Web Services and physically located outside of Ukraine. Its payments processor, Paddle, is based in the U.K., and anticipates that "nothing is going to change" for its users. "At this moment, we’re staying strong, united, and ready to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," said MacPaw in an email to TechCrunch.

One company with a presence in Ukraine declined to talk on the record to TechCrunch, citing the rapidly changing situation on the ground.

In addition to startups, you have larger tech companies that have both R&D operations out of the country as well as teams providing more localized services, ranging from content to ad sales.

For those with consumer-facing platforms like Google’s YouTube or ByteDance’s TikTok, the question will be how they are being used — or misused — with disinformation, or conversely censorship, and how the companies are handling that kind of traffic. On top of that is the question of services overall, how they are staying up, and whether they are running the risk of getting shut down due to sanctions or interruptions of internet service. We’ve reached out to Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Facebook, Google, Meta, and Snap for comment and will update this as and when we learn more. When reached, Microsoft declined to comment.

A few points to note for now:

Google, by the looks of it, has around 200 people working in the country, covering both R&D for global services and localized operations. It has faced a number of issues over the years with censorship around YouTube in Russia although that, so far, has not had an analogue in Ukraine.

TikTok and its parent ByteDance do not have staff in Ukraine, but they do have a very popular app — which last year was estimated to have a reach of 30% in the country, doubling over the previous year. We chronicled last year how it emerged as a key battleground around Navalny-fuelled, anti-Putin activism.

Twitter is warning users in Ukraine to protect their online accounts, such as using multi-factor authentication and disabling location in tweets. It's a sharp turnaround from 24 hours earlier, when Twitter confirmed it mistakenly suspended accounts that are sharing details about Russia's military activities prior to the invasion.

And, internet giant Cloudflare chief executive Matthew Prince said the company had "removed all Cloudflare customer cryptographic material from servers in Ukraine," hours after the invasion began, as part of an effort to protect customer data and communications in the event that the datacenter is compromised. Cloudflare opened its Kyiv datacenter in 2016, which remains operational according to the company's status pages. Cloudflare provides content delivery and network security to organizations and governments.

TechCrunch will bring you updates as we learn more.

How the conflict in Ukraine threatens US cybersecurity

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Why Nvidia, Apple, and Fastly Stocks Are All Falling Today

    The stock market was reeling today as Russia began a widespread invasion of Ukraine. Conflict in Europe is sending oil prices surging and has caused a panic among many investors, some of whom are selling their shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY).

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Up on a Down Day

    The company expects to deliver between 300 and 500 battery-electric semi trucks to customers in 2022.

  • How Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting stock prices

    Travel and airline stocks are taking a hit as Russia invades Ukraine, with defence companies on the rise.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Russian economy ‘can withstand’ being cut off from the rest of the world, strategist says

    DailyFX.com&nbsp;Senior Strategist&nbsp;Christopher Vecchio and American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Elizabeth Braw join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss markets after Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine.

  • Why I'm Pounding the Table for Meta Platforms

    It looks like it's time to be greedy when others are fearful with the world's largest social media company

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘going to be costly’ for Russia, NYU professor says

    NYU Professor of Politics&nbsp;Joshua Tucker and New Constructs CEO David Trainer join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russia invading Ukraine and the outlook for stocks and energy markets.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were sliding today as the Chinese tech giant posted its slowest growth in its publicly traded history. Alibaba stock was down 3.2% as of 10:57 a.m. ET after trading as low as 8.8% earlier in the session. Alibaba's customer base continued to grow as well, with the company adding 43 million customers in the quarter to reach a total of 1.28 billion.

  • This Isn't a Buying Opportunity for Equities

    The scenes from Ukraine that I witnessed last night and early this morning were stunning. There will be someone on FinTV telling you that this is a buying opportunity. This is not a buying opportunity for equities.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Plunging on Thursday

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday as the situation in Ukraine has added tremendous uncertainty. As of 10 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had declined by about 800 points and most other major indexes were firmly in negative territory. Lemonade reported its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday afternoon, and investors don't seem too impressed.

  • I’m 64 and took out student loans to get an MBA, but no one will hire me, maybe because of my age. What should I do about my student loans?

    Question: I need help with my student loan. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt? Answer: The good news is that if you have federal student loans, you have a couple options.

  • Alibaba Stock Falls As Quarterly Revenue Growth Stalls

    BABA stock fell as the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly earnings that missed estimates as revenue growth slowed.

  • It’s time to get rid of Social Security’s not-so-hidden tax

    There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may have anticipated.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Retail is a broad, massive business with a global market worth an estimated $27 trillion, which leaves plenty of room for innovative companies to come in and create immense wealth for investors. Could you do well owning a veteran e-commerce company like Amazon over the long term? Of course, it's been a proven winner for many years.

  • Texas Spurs Copycats as States Punish Banks That Snub Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- State legislatures across the U.S. are drafting bills to prohibit business with finance firms that restrict ties to the oil and gas industry, following in the footsteps of Texas. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Me