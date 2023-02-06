Tech Innovator Colin Puckett of Appfire Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , an enterprise collaboration software company that enables teams to plan and deliver their best work, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Colin Puckett, senior vice president of global channel and field operations at Appfire, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Puckett leads a global team at Appfire, driving growth and expansion by working with channel partners to engage with prospects, communicating the value proposition of the company's products and increasing penetration within existing enterprise customers. Appfire does not have a direct sales team – instead, the company's channel partners are the primary point of contact for customers and drive the company's sales function. In less than one year, Puckett grew the purpose-built channel program that helped Appfire achieve record growth and eclipse more than $150 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in 2022.

"I am immensely proud of my 28-person team that builds collaborative, customer-centric channel partner relationships and programs to multiply the impact that Appfire's suite of products can have for enterprise customers. This award is a testament to the dedication of our team," said Colin. "As many companies navigate economic uncertainty, I firmly believe that our talented partners and team will weather the storm as we make our solutions-based selling model even more efficient and deliver a best-in-class customer experience."

"Driven by Colin's visionary foresight and skilled direction, Appfire has seen exceptional growth, and I am thrilled to see him receive well-deserved industry recognition," said Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO of Appfire. "Our team works closely with partners to stay ahead of customer pain points by identifying emerging trends and developing trusted solutions to make work flow. The Appfire channel program remains pivotal to our future."

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year's list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading enterprise collaboration software provider that makes work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, to product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire gives teams the best solutions to enhance, augment, connect, and extend platforms like Atlassian, Salesforce, and Microsoft, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. Many of Appfire's popular software products are sold on the Atlassian Marketplace, where Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps with 200,000+ active installations across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Appfire's popular solutions help teams with Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management, Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Visual Collaboration. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

