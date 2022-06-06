Tech: Inside Dave Clark's resignation

Hey y'all, welcome to Monday. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and today I'm walking you through Dave Clark's resignation from Amazon, and showing you iPhone tricks to make your life easier.

Now, let's dive in.

amazon dave clark CEO worldwide consumer business

Dave Clark, Chief Executive Officer, Worldwide Consumer Business at AmazonLindsey Wasson/REUTERS

1. Behind the scenes of Dave Clark's resignation as Amazon's consumer CEO. Insiders and former leaders said Clark, one of the most powerful execs in America, was felled by a series of missteps — including warehouse overexpansion, overstaffing, spiraling costs and a bruising loss to a union.

After torrid online sales during the pandemic, Amazon is grappling with a slowdown in e-commerce spending. Since opening warehouses at a record pace and hiring thousands of new workers, Amazon has admitted it's at overcapacity.

The company's most recent financial report positioned Amazon's warehouse growth as a mistake, one source said, "and the implication of whose mistake that was seems clear."

The overexpansion added to other problems, such as surging costs from inflation, employees demanding better pay, and unionization campaigns at three warehouses — all of which fell under Clark's purview.

Dive deeper into Clark's resignation.

In other news:

Tim Cook at Apple's iPhone 13 event

Tim CookApple

2. Apple is set to unveil its latest software today. At the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, happening today at 1 p.m. ET, Apple will give us a look at its major operating system updates — and possibly a few other things, too. Here's how to tune into the event.

3. In leaked audio, Google employees grilled execs about a canceled talk on caste bias. Workers bombarded execs with questions about addressing caste discrimination and why the anti-bias talk had been pulled. The event's organizer has since resigned, accusing Google of "willful ignorance." What else we learned from the recording.

4. Elon Musk backtracked on comments about job cuts. After saying on Thursday he wanted to chop 10% of jobs at Tesla, Musk tweeted that the EV maker's "total headcount will increase," but that the number of salaried employees "should be fairly flat." More on Musk's back and forth.

5. Following George Floyd's murder, Big Tech promised major change. Black employees say companies have fallen short. Tech firms vowed to invest in equity and justice focused organizations, improve diversity training, and hire more Black talent. But two years later, current and former employees say they have a long way to go. Here's what they told us.

6. Whistleblower Frances Haugen says Meta can't recover until Mark Zuckerberg steps down. In an interview with Bloomberg, Haugen said the social-media company can only be fixed if the chief executive leaves. Read more of her comments.

7. Streamers are racing to win US Formula 1 rights as the sport's popularity booms. According to sources, Netflix has been holding talks for months, along with Disney-owned ESPN. Comcast's NBCUniversal and Amazon are also said to be making bids. Here's why it's a big deal for streamers and racing fans.

8. What's going to happen to Paul Allen's sports teams? The Microsoft cofounder owned two teams — the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks — before he died in 2018. Now, rumors are swirling about their fate and who could scoop them up. We break down what their future could hold.

Odds and ends:

An iPhone balanced on its edge.

Isabel Fernandez Pujol/BI Photo

9. These 15 iPhone shortcuts can help you help yourself. Using the Shortcuts app, you can automate, simplify, and streamline your phone use with a single command — like a hack to calculate tips, and one to help you schedule your texts. See our full list here.

10. What is the "Scam Likely" feature? If an incoming call is labeled Scam Likely, it's probably a call from a spammer, scammer, or telemarketer. We explain what it means, and how to prevent them from calling again.

What we're watching today:

