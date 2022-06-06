U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.25
    +45.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,149.00
    +261.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,739.25
    +188.25 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.80
    +21.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.48
    +0.61 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.30
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    +0.40 (+1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.14
    +0.42 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    +0.0063 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6210
    -0.2390 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,460.05
    +1,824.17 (+6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.82
    +24.02 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,621.62
    +88.67 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tech: Inside Dave Clark's resignation

Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • META-USD

Hey y'all, welcome to Monday. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and today I'm walking you through Dave Clark's resignation from Amazon, and showing you iPhone tricks to make your life easier.

Before we get started, be sure to sign up for our new weekday finance newsletter, 10 Things on Wall Street. It launches today — sign up here.

Now, let's dive in.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

amazon dave clark CEO worldwide consumer business
amazon dave clark CEO worldwide consumer business

Dave Clark, Chief Executive Officer, Worldwide Consumer Business at AmazonLindsey Wasson/REUTERS

1. Behind the scenes of Dave Clark's resignation as Amazon's consumer CEO. Insiders and former leaders said Clark, one of the most powerful execs in America, was felled by a series of missteps — including warehouse overexpansion, overstaffing, spiraling costs and a bruising loss to a union.

  • After torrid online sales during the pandemic, Amazon is grappling with a slowdown in e-commerce spending. Since opening warehouses at a record pace and hiring thousands of new workers, Amazon has admitted it's at overcapacity.

  • The company's most recent financial report positioned Amazon's warehouse growth as a mistake, one source said, "and the implication of whose mistake that was seems clear."

  • The overexpansion added to other problems, such as surging costs from inflation, employees demanding better pay, and unionization campaigns at three warehouses — all of which fell under Clark's purview.

Dive deeper into Clark's resignation.

In other news:

Tim Cook at Apple's iPhone 13 event
Tim Cook at Apple's iPhone 13 event

Tim CookApple

2. Apple is set to unveil its latest software today. At the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, happening today at 1 p.m. ET, Apple will give us a look at its major operating system updates — and possibly a few other things, too. Here's how to tune into the event.

3. In leaked audio, Google employees grilled execs about a canceled talk on caste bias. Workers bombarded execs with questions about addressing caste discrimination and why the anti-bias talk had been pulled. The event's organizer has since resigned, accusing Google of "willful ignorance." What else we learned from the recording.

4. Elon Musk backtracked on comments about job cuts. After saying on Thursday he wanted to chop 10% of jobs at Tesla, Musk tweeted that the EV maker's "total headcount will increase," but that the number of salaried employees "should be fairly flat." More on Musk's back and forth.

5. Following George Floyd's murder, Big Tech promised major change. Black employees say companies have fallen short. Tech firms vowed to invest in equity and justice focused organizations, improve diversity training, and hire more Black talent. But two years later, current and former employees say they have a long way to go. Here's what they told us.

6. Whistleblower Frances Haugen says Meta can't recover until Mark Zuckerberg steps down. In an interview with Bloomberg, Haugen said the social-media company can only be fixed if the chief executive leaves. Read more of her comments.

7. Streamers are racing to win US Formula 1 rights as the sport's popularity booms. According to sources, Netflix has been holding talks for months, along with Disney-owned ESPN. Comcast's NBCUniversal and Amazon are also said to be making bids. Here's why it's a big deal for streamers and racing fans.

8. What's going to happen to Paul Allen's sports teams? The Microsoft cofounder owned two teams — the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks — before he died in 2018. Now, rumors are swirling about their fate and who could scoop them up. We break down what their future could hold.

Odds and ends:

An iPhone balanced on its edge.
An iPhone balanced on its edge.

Isabel Fernandez Pujol/BI Photo

9. These 15 iPhone shortcuts can help you help yourself. Using the Shortcuts app, you can automate, simplify, and streamline your phone use with a single command — like a hack to calculate tips, and one to help you schedule your texts. See our full list here.

10. What is the "Scam Likely" feature? If an incoming call is labeled Scam Likely, it's probably a call from a spammer, scammer, or telemarketer. We explain what it means, and how to prevent them from calling again.

What we're watching today: 

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Marvel Announces 'I Am Groot' Release Date

    Marvel has announced the official release date for adorable animated series I Am Groot. The series...

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why Shopify Declined by 12.1% in May

    The e-commerce platform just inked a deal to purchase a fulfilment technology provider to further grow its business.

  • AMD, Pfizer, NIO, DocuSign, Campbell Soup, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    CPI inflation data is out on Friday. Plus, earnings and investor days from Pfizer, Vail ResoResorts, AMD, DocuSign, NIO, Campbell Soup, and more.

  • China to Wrap Probe Into Didi as Soon as This Week, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are preparing to wrap up their investigation into Didi Global Inc. and restore the ride-hailing giant’s main apps to mobile stores as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Marke

  • Yes, You Can Profit from Inflation. Here's How

    From buying groceries to gasoline to automobiles, inflation has hammered Americans' purchasing power. In fact, the most well-known metric of inflation has soared to a four-decade high. A myriad of factors has come together to increase inflation in 2021 and … Continue reading → The post How to Profit From Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Key Levels; Apple WWDC Kicking Off

    Futures signal a rebound for the market rally. Tesla tumbled on Elon Musk's "super bad" warning but is up Monday. Apple WWDC starts.

  • The arrest heard 'round the crypto world

    This week, we're talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York arrested and filed charges against a former OpenSea executive who used his position to front-run NFT projects that were going to be listed on the home page of the marketplace.

  • Inflation, Fed blackout, CEO doom and gloom: What to know this week

    Inflation takes centerstage in the week ahead, with May’s CPI print in focus. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its next policy-setting meeting later this month.