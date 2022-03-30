U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,620.00
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,153.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,231.75
    -6.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,127.00
    -4.30 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.20
    +0.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.20
    +11.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    +0.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1109
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    -0.0770 (-3.11%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0940
    -0.7720 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,051.63
    -464.41 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.57
    -5.80 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,936.71
    -315.71 (-1.12%)
     

The tech inside the new Lotus Eletre EV hints at autonomous driving ambitions

Jaclyn Trop and Kirsten Korosec
·5 min read

Lotus unveiled Tuesday a battery-electric "hyper" SUV called the Eletre -- the first of a trio of EVs Lotus plans to launch over the next four years.

The upshot? The Eletre, which means "coming to life," is the British brand's first utility vehicle and a crucial play for the anticipated boom in demand for battery-electric luxury SUVs. The vehicle's design and luxury interior features are notable. But it's some of the vehicle's tech, including a whopping four lidar sensors that pop out when needed, that provides the best glimpse of what Lotus has in store for the future.

First the basics. The company, which is owned by Geely Automotive and Malaysian conglomerate Etika Automotive, is packing in the power, torque and some decent battery range.

The Eletre has an 800-volt electric architecture, allowing for fast charging without battery degradation. There are two electric motors, one on each axle, that produce a minimum of 600 horsepower and allow the SUV to rocket from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds. Lotus says its battery pack, which will have more than 100-kilowatts of storage, will allow the Eletre to travel 373 miles on a full charge under the European WLTP cycle. A 350-kilowatt charger can add 248 miles in 20 minutes.

The Eletre comes with four drive modes, including one for off road, which adjusts the steering, damper settings, powertrain and accelerator pedal response. Other hardware and features can be added, such as optional 23-inch wheels, active ride height, active rear-axle steering, an active anti-roll bar and torque vectoring via braking.

The vehicle will go into production at Lotus' new facility in Wuhan, China, later this year.

Lotus Eletre EV
Lotus Eletre EV

Image Credits: Lotus

As Lotus' first SUV and EV, the new model "heralds a momentous point in our history and a clear signal of our ongoing desire to transform our business," according to Lotus Cars managing director Matt Windle.

The aim, of course, is for this momentous point in history to turn into momentous future profits.

Lotus did not share pricing information for the Eletre, making it difficult to precisely pinpoint its competitors. Depending on its price, it may compete with Tesla Model X or some of the more upscale SUVs that register as top-sellers for luxury brands, from Lamborghini to Aston Martin.

There's a growing list of potential competitors. Maserati announced last week plans to launch two all-electric SUVs: a battery-powered version of its Levante midsize SUV and an all-new compact crossover called the Grecale. Ferrari's first SUV, the $300,000 Purosangue, is expected later this year.

Notably, Lotus has "future proofed" the Eletre with sensors and other hardware that can be activated via over-the-air software updates to improve or add features to its advanced driver assistance system.

Lidar, the light detection and ranging sensor that is commonly viewed as the key to safely deploying autonomous vehicles, is starting to be adopted by automakers like Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and now, Lotus. These automakers see lidar as a necessary sensor to provide redundancy for specific and limited autonomous driving features, not full autonomy. At least not yet.

Lotus Eletre EV
Lotus Eletre EV

Image Credits: Lotus

This seems to be how Lotus intends to use lidar in the Eletre. Lotus plans to use four lidar sensors, which can be "deployed" or pop out when needed. Lotus said the lidar sensors are hidden when not required, "only emerging from the top of the windscreen, the top of the rear glass, and from the front wheel arches as required."

This lidar sensor system will eventually allow the vehicle to enter and exit parking spots via smartphone app. But comments from Maximilian Szwaj, vice president of Lotus Technology and managing director of the Lotus Tech Innovation Center in Germany, show the company is thinking beyond parking.

"ADAS technologies such as LIDAR sensors and cameras will become increasingly common on new cars as we move into a more autonomous era," he said in a statement, adding that the car has tech for today and also for tomorrow.

The vehicle will also include a camera-based mirror system, which current U.S. regulations prohibit. The three different cameras are for the rear-view mirror, a second to create a 360-degree view of the car from above to aid parking and a third used for its advanced driver assistance system. Lotus said the cameras work in tandem with the lidar system to deliver "autonomous driving capability."

Lotus doesn't provide more detail about what "autonomous driving capability" means beyond its aspirations for parking. Though the hardware Lotus describes is state of the art, there are many challenges to overcome — including a system with the compute power and software as well as an intuitive user experience — before a vehicle can have effective and safe autonomous driving features.

But four lidar sensors and three cameras suggests the company's aspirations extend to other limited or conditional autonomous driving features.

Lotus Eletre EV
Lotus Eletre EV

Image Credits: Lotus

Other innovations include what the company calls porosity, the principle of air flowing through the car as well as under, over and around it for better aerodynamics, range and efficiency. Lotus leaned into porosity when it designed the Evija hypercar and the Emira.

Now, the Eletre has it, which suggests that this design innovation is here to stay. Some of the more obvious examples of these air channels can be seen at the lower grille, front fenders and near the taillights.

The grille is particularly interesting, and includes a network of interconnecting triangular petals that stay shut when the car is not moving or if there's a need to reduce drag during driving. They open to feed air into the radiator, allowing the Eletre to "breathe" when cooling of the electric motors, battery pack and front brakes is required, according to Lotus.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Climbing Today

    The share price of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) company, skyrocketed this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be taking a second look at the EV stock and seeing a buying opportunity after its share price plummeted over the past six months. Its share price has fallen 49% over the past six months as many investors have fled high-growth stocks -- and EV stocks in particular -- as they've processed information about sky-high inflation, interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and the war in Ukraine.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubtful After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank of Ame

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Exploded Today

    Shares of the EV battery start-up are surging on reports of a big partnership and fresh analyst stock coverage.

  • Retirement-Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

    The House is ready to vote on H.R. 2954, also known as SECURE 2.0 -- a major revamp to the landmark 2019 law that overhauled retirement tax rules for older Americans - and the changes could mean even bigger savings for your investment portfolio and nest egg.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why IGM Biosciences Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    In addition to reporting its fourth-quarter results, the clinical-stage biotech announced a lucrative new collaboration deal with Sanofi.

  • Why Mosaic Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of fertilizer giant Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) tumbled 10.3% through 9:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, erasing two weeks of gains in the space of just 15 minutes of trading. There's no hard news to explain why Mosaic stock is falling, but in a note out this morning, StreetInsider.com pointed to a likely catalyst: peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as negotiations begin in Turkey, and Russia's promises to "reduce military action" in the northern parts of Ukraine, reports TheHill.com today. The conflict in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia have combined to send the prices of natural gas (used to produce nitrogen fertilizer), fertilizer itself, and fertilizer stocks up sharply since last February.

  • Energy Transfer: A David Tepper-Backed Dividend Play

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America

  • Elon Musk's Tesla Loses Prestigious Crown to Lucid

    In the race for electric vehicles, Tesla has a considerable lead over its rivals. To fill this gap - which is far from being insurmountable - the legacy carmakers rely in particular on their tact and their experience in mass production and production rate management. The young Californian manufacturer has just snatched from Tesla a prize which crowns the luxury electric vehicle of the year for 2022.

  • 2 Reasons Why Novavax Investors Should Be Cautious

    Neither of the obstacles I'll discuss today are insurmountable, but they both pose substantial risk to Novavax's stock, so let's take a look. The biggest reason why Novavax investors need to be careful right now is that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn't approved its coronavirus vaccine yet despite having its application packet since Jan. 31. While the FDA assented to similar requests for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from competitors like Pfizer and Moderna within a handful of weeks, the process is dragging on with Novavax's candidate, and it's unclear why.

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • Rep. Mace talks cannabis legislation, inflation, Russia-Ukraine war, and midterm elections

    Rep. Nancy Mace joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss cannabis legislation, inflation, midterm elections, and the outlook for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

  • CVS Health stock falls after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Deutsche Bank downgrading CVS Health stock.