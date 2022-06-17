U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,702.25
    +34.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,140.00
    +212.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,252.25
    +127.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,670.40
    +18.50 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.95
    -0.64 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.90
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0479
    -0.0076 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.06
    +2.44 (+8.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    -0.0095 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6080
    +2.3680 (+1.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,000.36
    -94.28 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.77
    -31.24 (-6.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.70
    +70.72 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tech: Inside Musk's Twitter meeting

Hallam Bullock
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DOGE-USD

Good morning from London! I'm Hallam Bullock, the editor of this newsletter, covering for Jordan Parker Erb.

Elon Musk has met with Twitter staff for the first time since he agreed to buy the social network for $44 billion in late April. But many employees are upset about the deal, and Musk found himself facing some pointed questions.

Let's get started.

Programming note: There will be no newsletter on Monday as we observe Juneteenth.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

Elon Musk looking at his phone.
Elon Musk looking at his phone.

Musk agreed with a user's claim that Clinton's tweet was spreading "Misleading disinformation."AP

1. Elon Musk covered a lot of ground at the internal Twitter meeting. Insider has reviewed a recording of the highly-anticipated call, in which Musk made his thoughts clear on the thorny issue of remote work, addressed taking the company private, and suggested the social network may lay off staff after he buys it.

Read the full rundown here. 

In other news:

Russ Grandinetti, Amazon SVP for international consumer, poses for camera at Souq.com office in Dubai
Russ Grandinetti, Amazon SVP for international consumer, poses for camera at Souq.com office in Dubai

Russ Grandinetti, Amazon SVP for international consumer, poses for camera at Souq.com office in DubaiAhmed Jadallah/Reuters

2. Shares of two leading e-commerce companies plummeted following news of Amazon's planned expansion. Africa's Jumia and Argentina-based MercadoLibre fell significantly after Insider reported on Amazon's leaked plans.

3. A drinkable meal replacement has a cult following among techies. Soylent's drinkers are mostly affluent millennials and Gen Zers who are gulping down calories without leaving their desks. For many, it's become a ritual.

4. Tiger Global hacked venture capital, but now that strategy is backfiring. Tiger paid consulting firm Bain & Co more than $100 million a year to help it move quicker than rivals, reeling in billions of dollars in the process. But now, the corner-cutting approach is having significant consequences.

5. Former Coinbase staff blame exorbitant spending habits for layoffs. Sky-high salaries and frenzied hiring meant the "writing was on the wall" for many employees. One former manager previously warned the company about its excessive spending: "eventually the chickens are going to come home to roost."

6. An Insider reporter went inside a physical NFT gallery, but it felt completely pointless. Consensus 2022 was a mega-gathering of crypto disciples, featuring spectacles such as a dogecoin-covered McLaren. Our reporter checked out a physical NFT gallery, but it felt like more noise on top of the already-frothy NFT market.

7. Leaked memo shows Uber is raising prices for rides in one major US metro area. Phoenix has become one of the first recent instances of ride prices going up in a specific location to combat rising fuel prices — here's why.

8. Tesla increases prices for all models in the US. Earlier this month, Elon Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy. Now, amid ongoing supply chain issues, Tesla has made some big price hikes, with some models rising by $6,000.

Odds and ends:

tiktok avatar
tiktok avatar

TikTok; Insider

9. A new TikTok feature lets you create a custom 3D Avatar. Snapchat has Bitmoji, iMessage has Memoji, and now TikTok has Avatars — it's a new feature that lets you replace yourself with a 3D character in your videos. Here's how to create yours.

10. A four-day road trip showed the difficulty of taking an EV cross-country. During the 2,000-mile round trip, Rachel Wolfe suffered missed reservations, long charging times, and a dwindling battery amid a tornado warning. But her ordeal highlighted a key advantage Tesla owners have over other EV drivers.

The latest people moves in tech:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk hints at layoffs in first meeting with Twitter employees

    The billionaire also discussed aliens in his first address to the social media firm's staff.

  • As crypto selloff accelerates, how much worse can things get?

    The crypto markets buckled this week as fears of cascading failures of key blockchain finance players showed just how fragile things are for the asset class, which dipped below a $1 trillion total market cap as Bitcoin and Ethereum led a plunge in token prices. There was plenty for us to talk about this week's episode of the Chain Reaction podcast, where we unpack and explain the latest crypto news, drama and trends, breaking it down block by block for the crypto curious. Alongside the latest flavor of crashing crypto prices, we talked about some of the existential risk ahead and how blockchain bulls are growing increasingly bearish as broad economic uncertainty points to a recession-sized, winter which could drag tokens to unexpected lows and kill off even the most-prepared startups.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX fires at least five for letter criticizing him-sources

    (Reuters) -At least five employees were fired by private rocket company SpaceX after drafting and circulating an open letter criticizing founder Elon Musk and calling on executives at the start-up to change the company’s work culture to make it more inclusive, according to two people familiar with the matter. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The New York Times reported earlier on Thursday that SpaceX had fired employees associated with the letter, citing three employees with knowledge of the situation.

  • In all-hands Twitter call, Elon Musk fields questions about free speech and bots

    As Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees for the first time in an all-hands Q&A meeting, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO provided some more details about his plans for the social platform. When Musk first announced his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion, he proposed the idea of "authenticating all humans" on Twitter. Today, Musk elaborated on what this plan might entail and clarified that he doesn't think human authentication is a requirement to use Twitter.

  • Netflix stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold? Wall Street split on future of streaming giant

    Netflix stock has plummeted more than 70% year-to-date — but should investors buy the dip?

  • Elon Musk faces possible class-action lawsuit over Dogecoin losses

    Keith Johnson, a U.S. investor in the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, has filed a US$258 billion class-action lawsuit against Elon Musk and two of the companies he heads, alleging illegal behavior to manipulate the memecoin’s price. See related article: What is the real value of joke coins like Dogecoin and SHIB? Fast facts The lawsuit alleges: “Since […]

  • Tesla Stock Has More Than Twitter Weighing on It

    (Bloomberg) -- The Twitter overhang on Tesla Inc. shares is turning out to be among the least of investors’ problems. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansElon Musk’s decision to pursue a takeov

  • Tesla cuts job openings since Elon Musk's economic warning

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla has cut job postings by 14% since Chief Executive Elon Musk warned he was worried about the economy, needed to reduce staff and would pause hiring worldwide. Tesla's actions are a concerning sign of the health of the global economy as markets contract, inflation soars and recession worries run rampant. The number of job listings on Tesla's website has dropped to 5,011 from 5,855 at the start of the month, according to data provided to Reuters by Thinknum Alternative Data.

  • Elon Musk facing $258 billion lawsuit over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk is facing a $258 billion lawsuit by a Dogecoin investor who is accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency that Musk admitted started as a joke. NBC News’ Jacob Ward reports on the suit that comes after Musk met with Twitter’s staff ahead of his $44 billion takeover.

  • Electric vehicle prices, range the top concerns for prospective buyers

    Autolist Editor-in-Chief David Undercoffler sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to examine concerns consumers have about buying into an EV, pricing on new and speculative EV models, and the influence of gas prices when considering an EV purchase.

  • Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ promises strong box office weekend, 'Barbie' movie offers first look at Ken

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the latest box office expectations.&nbsp;

  • Camila Cabello returns from social media hiatus in tiny blue bikini: 'Looking fire!'

    "The queen of the beach!"

  • Bear Stalks Family Along Hiking Trail in Whistler

    A young family recorded a scary encounter with a bear during a hiking trip in Whistler, in the Canadian province of British Columbia.This footage, filmed by Brighton Peachey, shows a bear stalking the family along a hiking path. Peachey can be heard saying “do not run” to her child and husband who are walking slowly away from the animal.The couple then shouts and waves their arms in an attempt to scare the bear off.In an Instagram post Peachey said, “We later learned they’ve had to close this area multiple times because of this bears increasing aggressive behavior”.“This was scarier than the time I was mock charged by a bear because I had my kids with me & felt helpless. The bear was not intimidated by us at all, he just kept following us.”According to news reports the bear eventually trailed off and never became aggressive towards the family. Credit: Brighton Peachey via Storyful

  • ‘Kind of crazy’: Blogilates founder describes how YouTube Shorts took her business viral

    Blogilates Founder and CEO-Head of Design of POPFLEX Cassey Ho sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about growing subscribers and view counts on YouTube Shorts, developing brand relationships with viewers, and the business model for an entrepreneur on social media.

  • 'Lightyear' banned in 14 countries: Canadian Disney, Pixar animator talks about character that sparked a protest

    With Disney’s Pixar animated film Lightyear being banned in 14 countries in Asia and the Middle East, starring Chris Evans voicing Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear, a Canadian animator who worked on the character Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba), at the centre of the ban for a marriage in the movie, is highlighting the joy of bringing that character to the screen.

  • Chinese rock star Zheng Jun accused of child abuse after posting about son’s 1,000-kowtow punishment

    Chinese rock star Zheng Jun received online backlash after he revealed that he punished his 11-year-old son by having him kowtow 1,000 times for lying. “I hope you understand that in order to teach your child not to lie, you need to be patient and figure out why he lied, instead of simply resorting to punishment,” another wrote.

  • Musk leaves biggest Twitter question unanswered: Will he buy the company?

    Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk avoided a question on Thursday that for weeks has weighed on the minds of Twitter's (TWTR) employees and investors: Does he still intend to buy the social media company?

  • Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen, 18, reacts to troll who asked if she had ‘the body’ for OnlyFans

    Celebrities, such as Carmen Electra, Bella Thorne, Shanna Moakler and Cardi B, among others, have joined OnlyFans to take control of their image and interact with fans.

  • Kelly Clarkson Covers ‘Womanizer’ Days After Britney Spears Slammed 15-Year-Old Interview

    "I don't forget," Spears wrote on Instagram last week

  • Pamela Love Enters Apparel With Rent the Runway

    The collection features 12 dresses in whimsical and versatile styles.