Tech+IP Advises on $600M Sale of BlackBerry Patents and Related Assets

·3 min read
In this article:
  • BB

Largest PE-backed patent deal in history

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech+IP, a boutique advisory firm focused on advanced technology and patent transactions, based in the Washington DC area and San Francisco, CA (www.techip.cc), served as BlackBerry Limited's (NYSE:BB; TSX: BB) exclusive financial and transaction advisor in connection with a transaction of BlackBerry IP Licensing assets here.

Tech+IP Advisory

Tech+IP Advises on the US$ 600M Sale of BlackBerry Patents and Related Assets

The US$ 600M transaction, involving the sale of over 35,000 BlackBerry patents and related licensing assets, is believed to be the largest such underwritten deal of its kind. The acquiring and financing group includes Washington DC based Catapult Innovations, LLC and leading Canadian credit fund Third Eye Capital, among others. More information about the transaction can be found here.

"This deal reflects the great value of R&D investment made by BlackBerry, from its roots at the University of Waterloo, through a Company which pioneered wirelessly connected pagers and smartphones, to becoming the leading cybersecurity enterprise software and services company today," said Edmund Fish, co-Founder and Managing Director at Tech+IP. "At the same time, it also highlights the leadership and foresight of the BlackBerry Senior team to understand how these strategic assets could be leveraged to advance BlackBerry's core operating businesses, grow shareholder value, and drive a next wave of Canadian innovation."

Elvir Causevic, co-Founder and Managing Director of Tech+IP added: "At Tech+IP we believe in the value of R&D, invention, and the social benefits that flow from an innovation economy, all of which require an efficient marketplace that values IP. We are delighted to have been able to advise BlackBerry again in this market-defining private equity backed deal which will support further cycles of their innovation and growth. We are especially grateful for BlackBerry's long-term partnership, a keystone of our success – in 2020 we advised on the sale of its Paratek Antenna assets and in 2017 we advised the Company and Sullivan & Cromwell in their $940M FRAND arbitration award against Qualcomm."

The team at Tech+IP leading the firm's representation of BlackBerry in the transaction also included Ryen Hoffman, Bojan Marijanovic, Chuck Fish, Eldin Abaz, Indira Habibovic, and numerous others across all our offices. Sullivan & Cromwell served as legal counsel for BlackBerry, and Shearman Sterling for Tech+IP.

About Us

Tech+IP Advisory, LLC is a boutique advisory firm specializing in advising company management, boards and other stakeholders on how to identify and realize value from their Tech+IP Assets. Headquartered in the Washington DC area with offices in San Francisco, Taipei and Sarajevo, Tech+IP was founded by the former global co-heads of Tech+IP Advisory for leading independent investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

Contacts: Elvir Causevic: Elvir@techip.cc and Ed Fish: Ed@techip.cc

Tech+IP Advisory is a separate and distinct Company from Tech+IP Capital, LLC, a boutique investment bank focused on M&A and financing involving advanced technology companies. Broker dealer FINRA registrations for Tech+IP Capital, LLC principals are provided through GT Securities, Inc. Member FINRA / SIPC

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techip-advises-on-600m-sale-of-blackberry-patents-and-related-assets-301471867.html

SOURCE Tech+IP Advisory, LLC

