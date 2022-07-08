U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,894.55
    -8.07 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,336.99
    -47.56 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,593.87
    -27.47 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.19
    -10.41 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.80
    +2.07 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.50
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    +0.0850 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1440
    +0.1350 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,740.46
    +836.29 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.88
    -8.79 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Tech Jobs Growth Exceeds Expectations for the Month, CompTIA Report Shows

·3 min read

 Key metrics show solid employment gains and vigorous employer hiring activity   

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiring activity for technology workers remains on an upward trajectory, countering reports of layoffs and reaffirming tech's essential role in powering the nation's economy, according to analysis by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)
CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)

The stronger than expected job gains reaffirm the critical role of tech across every sector and business in the economy

Technology industry companies added 20,300 net new workers in June, the 19th consecutive month of employment growth, CompTIA's analysis of today's "#JobsReport" from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows.[1] Tech sector employment for the first half of 2022 is tracking 59% ahead of the same period last year.

Companies across the economy added 160,000 core technology workers in June. The unemployment rate for tech occupations fell back to 1.8%, compared to the overall national unemployment rate of 3.6%.

Employer job postings for new tech hiring totaled 505,663 last month, up 62% from June 2021.

"The stronger than expected job gains reaffirm the critical role of tech across every sector and every business in the economy," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTIA. "It also highlights the limitations in projecting company-specific hiring practices to the broader tech workforce."

Employer hiring intent was strong across several industry sectors, led by professional, scientific and technical services, finance and insurance, manufacturing, information, retail trade, health care and social assistance and public administration. Job postings for software developers and engineers led the list of the most in-demand positions, followed by IT support specialists, IT project managers, cybersecurity professionals and network engineers and architects.

New hiring in the IT services and custom software development occupation category paced June's job growth in the tech sector. Four other occupation categories also saw employment growth – data processing, hosting and related services (+3,700), other information services, including search engines (+3,600), computer and electronic products manufacturing (+2,300) and telecommunications (+700).

The "CompTIA Tech Jobs Report" is available at https://www.comptia.org/content/tech-jobs-report. For more analysis and perspective visit the CompTIA Tech Job Report video series at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuqIJd7KnBU_nZd2oXEwa0I5X7Vt124eM.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
sostrowski@comptia.org
+1 630-678-8468

[1] Employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and job posting data from Lightcast may be subject to backward revisions.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-jobs-growth-exceeds-expectations-for-the-month-comptia-report-shows-301583121.html

SOURCE CompTIA

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Panthers owner David Tepper saw Baker Mayfield as depreciated asset

    David Tepper hasn't hit on many of his football decisions in Carolina. But at least he was onto something with the Panthers' calculated pursuit of Baker Mayfield.

  • Intel buys New Albany land for semiconductor manufacturing campus

    The California-based tech giant finalized the purchase of about 750.6 acres of land for its semiconductor campus for around $111 million through its Growth Site LLC subsidiary, according to the Licking County Auditor. The purchase was split across two parcels, one on Clover Valley Road and one on Green Chapel Road.

  • Great Apprehension: Majority of Americans ‘are fearful of losing their job,’ analyst says

    Insight Global President Jessica Calzaretta joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the June jobs report, recession fears, job security, the labor force participation rate, and the outlook for employers.

  • John Paulson Hid Billions in Secret Trusts, Wife Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson was accused by his wife Jenica of secretly creating a series of trusts to hide billions of dollars in assets from her in their divorce.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Assassinated in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Stocks Decline as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Jenica Pa

  • U.S. FTC settles with Weber grills over 'right to repair'

    Weber-Stephen Products LLC, the maker of Weber grills, has agreed to scrap some warranty rules as part of a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over consumers' right to repair products that they purchase, the agency said on Thursday. The FTC has pressed companies to drop rules that void warranties or otherwise punish customers who use independent repair shops or third-party parts to repair a wide range of products. "Companies that use their warranties to illegally restrict consumers' right to repair should fix them now," said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement.

  • After the Biden and Bezos war of words, gas prices really are coming back down to earth

    Gas futures are falling as prices have already receded from recent highs.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter deal is reportedly in jeopardy

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to break down the latest surrounding Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover deal.

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • Why crude released from U.S. oil reserves may have ended up being exported overseas

    U.S. drivers had high hopes that the historic release of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve would help ease triple-digit prices of crude oil and reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but costs for both have seen little relief.

  • Stock futures edge higher as markets digest June jobs report

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets and commodities are reacting premarket to the June jobs report.

  • Fighting the Great Resignation means giving your non-office worker more than just a raise

    For deskless workers, the main driver for quitting isn’t a higher salary. Many found a higher calling during the Great Resignation instead.

  • Is There Any Hope for Bed Bath & Beyond?

    Plummeting sales, widening losses, and crashing comparable-store sales all mean that the home goods retailer now looks like a business that may be too threadbare to save. In late June, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that Mark Tritton was out as president, CEO, and board director and was being replaced on an interim basis by director Sue Gove, who has served in executive capacities at two other retailers, Golfsmith and Zale. It's a long way down from the mountain of hope that surrounded Tritton when he took over executive leadership back in 2019.

  • John Paulson's wife sues him for $1 billion, says he is hiding money in divorce

    The wife of hedge fund founder John Paulson has sued him for at least $1 billion, claiming he is trying to hide billions of dollars from her in their divorce. In a complaint filed on Thursday with a New York state court in Manhattan, Jenica Paulson said her husband secretly created and funded three trusts to ensure she would be deprived of her fair share of assets from their 22-year marriage. "Mrs. Paulson was a loyal wife," the complaint said.

  • GameStop CFO out, layoffs announced, stock drops

    GameStop is making significant changes to its workforce, including laying off staff and investing in store managers and employees, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter.

  • Exxon, Shell may pursue part of $1.8 billion Nigerian award--US appeals court

    A U.S. appeals court on Friday said Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc affiliates may try to enforce part of a $1.8 billion arbitration award against Nigeria's state-run oil company, in a dispute concerning oil extraction near the African country's coastline. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a lower court judge erred in rejecting the entire October 2011 award, which by 2018 had grown to $2.67 billion including interest, against Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. It said the judge should have determined which parts of the award had been deemed enforceable by a Nigerian appeals court.

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • Google offers concessions to avoid U.S. antitrust lawsuit - WSJ

    Google has proposed spinning off parts of its business that auctions and places ads on websites and apps into a separate company under Alphabet that could be valued at tens of billions of dollars, the report added. Alphabet in a statement to Reuters said that it was engaging with regulators to address their concerns, adding that it has no plans to sell or exit the ad-tech business. The U.S. Department for Justice sued Google in October 2020, accusing the company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals, in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades.

  • New flare-up in the fight over natural gas in Oregon

    A fact-finding report by Oregon regulators is the latest flash point in the widening fight over the future of natural gas in the region. Ahead of a Public Utility Commission hearing next week on the matter, the ratepayer advocate Oregon CUB on Thursday put out a press release attacking a staff draft of the report for “a lack of clarity and overreliance on industry talking points.” The report is intended to inform Public Utility Commission policymaking as regulated natural gas distribution utilities face compliance with the state’s new Climate Protection Program.

  • Google Offers Concessions to Fend Off U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit

    As part of one offer, Google has proposed splitting up its ad-tech business. The tech giant’s proposals stop short of the asset sales preferred by the Justice Department’s antitrust enforcers.

  • Elon Musk plans to 'significantly' increase childcare benefits at his firms

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk said on Friday he planned to "significantly" increase childcare benefits at his companies, including Tesla Inc, and that the details would be likely announced next month. His comments came a day after Musk tweeted that he will do his best to help the underpopulation crisis, following a media report that said he had secret twins with one of his top executives. Women held 17 percent of Tesla’s U.S. leadership positions, defined as directors and vice presidents, according to Tesla's 2020 diversity report.