Tech jobs top Best Jobs in America list, once again

Tech jobs once again took the top two spots on Glassdoor’s Best Jobs in America for 2018 list.

As if you needed more evidence that technology isn’t just an industry confined to Silicon Valley, job site Glassdoor revealed its 50 Best Jobs in America for 2018, and unsurprisingly, tech jobs once again snagged the two highest spots, data scientist (No. 1) and devops engineer (No. 2).

The top spot, in particular, may be unsurprising, given the incredible demand in recent years for data scientists who use their coding and analytical skills to pore through and organize large swaths of data. To wit, this is the third year in a row the job of data scientist snagged the No. 1 spot on Glassdoor’s list. The role boasts a median salary of $110,000 and a 4.2 out of 5 job satisfaction score on the site, with more than 4,500 data scientist job openings at companies such as Amazon (AMZN), ebay (EBAY), Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), IBM (IBM), AT&T (T), ExxonMobil (XOM) and even Domino’s Pizza (DPZ).

For devops engineers, meanwhile, this is the second consecutive year this coveted role ranked No. 2. These engineer types work with software developers and other Information Technology staff to oversee the release of software and web code. The position boasts a median base salary of $105,000 and a 4.0 job satisfaction score, with over 3,300 job openings for that post at companies, including Microsoft (MSFT), Electronic Arts (EA), Citigroup (C) and Delta Air Lines (DAL)

“Since every company is trying to become a tech company these days, they all need people who know how to collect, organize and analyze data to help them make better, more informed business decisions,” Glassdoor Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain explained. “So, not only do we see a rise in demand for people with the skills to apply statistics and machine learning to gather actionable insights based on data for businesses, but also, jobs directly involved in business decision making, such as business analysts, strategy managers and business development managers, are highly sought after.”

Glassdoor assembles its annual Best Jobs in America list, which is in its fourth year, based on each job’s overall Glassdoor Job Score, a score that is determined by weighing three key factors equally: earning potential based on median annual base salary, job satisfaction rating and the number of current job openings.

Here are the top 10 jobs pulled from Glassdoor’s list:

1. Data scientist

Job Score: 4.8

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 4,524

Median Base Salary: $110,000

2. Devops engineer

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 3,369

Median Base Salary: $105,000

3. Marketing manager

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 6,439

Median Base Salary: $85,000

4. Occupational therapist

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 11,903

Median Base Salary: $74,000

5. HR manager

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 4,458

Median Base Salary: $85,000

6. Electrical engineer

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 5,839

Median Base Salary: $76,000

7. Strategy manager

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 1,195

Median Base Salary: $135,000

8. Mobile developer

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 1,809

Median Base Salary: $90,000

9. Product manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 7,531

Median Base Salary: $113,000

10. Manufacturing engineer

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 4,241

Median Base Salary: $72,000

(For the full list, click here.)

—

JP Mangalindan is the Chief Tech Correspondent for Yahoo Finance covering the intersection of tech and business. Email story tips and musings to jpm@oath.com. Follow him on Twitter or Facebook.

More from JP:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn