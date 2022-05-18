U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,933.60
    -155.25 (-3.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,565.22
    -1,089.37 (-3.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,445.48
    -539.05 (-4.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.55
    -64.75 (-3.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.60
    -2.80 (-2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.70
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    -0.31 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0484
    -0.0071 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8840
    -0.0840 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2356
    -0.0136 (-1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1360
    -1.2220 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,949.02
    -1,112.99 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.39
    -23.29 (-3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tech layoffs and hiring freezes increase as cheap money shrinks

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PTON
  • CVNA
  • TWTR
  • HOOD
  • W
  • FB
  • NFLX

The job market in the tech industry is starting to show some cracks.

On Tuesday, streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) confirmed it is laying off 150 workers amid slowing demand. That same day, e-commerce giant Wayfair (W) announced a 90-day hiring freeze, citing ‘macro uncertainty.’

The cost-cutting measures coincide with recent stock market declines and the start of a tighter monetary policy cycle.

“A decade of free money is coming to a halt” for companies, Matt Maley of Miller Tabak told Yahoo Finance. Given recent stock market volatility, companies are “not going to be able to go to the marketplace to raise money. If they want to take a corporate loan out, that’s going to cost them more money.”

Maley added that the “amount of cheap money out there is going to shrink."

Talent war 'never goes away' for tech

Many of the companies announcing layoffs or hiring freezes saw their highest valuations during the pandemic when interest rates were near zero and the stock market was at all-time highs.

And as the pandemic subsides, startups that hired rapidly to meet growing demand are now seeing consumer habits shifting.

The popular investing app Robinhood (HOOD), connected fitness maker Peloton (PTON), and used car platform Carvana (CVNA) have all announced job cuts in the last several months. Even well-established tech giants like Meta (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) are pausing hiring.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Netflix employees, activists, public figures and supporters gathered outside a Netflix location at 1341 Vine St in Hollywood Wednesday morning in support as members of the Netflix employee resource group Trans*, coworkers and other allies staged a walkout to protest Netflix&#39;s decision to release Dave Chappelle&#39;s latest Netflix special, which contains a litany of transphobic material. Hollywood on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).
Netflix employees, activists, public figures and supporters gathered outside a Netflix location to protest Netflix's decision to release Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix special on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).

Some layoffs shouldn't come as a surprise, since slower growth was clearly telegraphed during the latest earnings releases. This was the case with Netflix.

"As we explained on earnings, our slowing revenue growth means we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

Despite the rise in tech layoffs, there are still more job openings in the industry now compared to last year. Companies will try to protect their core workers at all costs, according to Maley.

“The war for talent, it never goes away in the tech area,” Maley said. “They’re going to say, 'We want to make sure we have enough money to keep our very best people.'"

Ines is a markets reporter covering equities. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter says it is ‘committed’ to Elon Musk deal amid obscene tweets and public arguments

    Twitter says it is “committed” to being sold to Elon Musk – even amid a range of difficulties that could trouble the deal. In recent days, Mr Musk has become publicly fixed on the number of spam bots and fake accounts that are on the platform, and has accused Twitter’s leadership of obscuring the true amount. “Twitter is committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and terms as promptly as practicable,” the social media company said.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Bank of America Clients Hoard Cash at Highest Level in Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling into cash as the outlook for global growth plunges to an all-time low and stagflation worries mount, according to a Bank of America Corp. fund manager survey that points to continued stock market declines.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion

  • The stock market is pricing in a 70% chance of a 'near-term' recession, JP Morgan says

    If you are believer that price is truth in the stock market, then the latest research from the Street is worth seeing.

  • Why Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below Were All Sliding Today

    Retail stocks including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), and Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) were getting shocked today after retail giants including Walmart and Target badly missed bottom-line estimates and their first-quarter earnings reports. Both companies also cut their guidance for the year, warning that challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions would persist. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, Costco stock was down 11.4%, while Kohl's had given up 10%, and Five Below was off 9.1%.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling 3.9% heading into noontime trading Wednesday as retail sector earnings have been weaker than expected this week and the Federal Reserve is expected to further tighten the screws on the economy. There has also been an uptick in cases of COVID-19, which caused Apple to delay implementation of its three-days-in-the-office policy.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Target misses earnings as rising costs cut into profits, stock plunges premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Target.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Rising Yet Again today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were 3.4% higher at 11:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the movie theater operator filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it now owns a 6.8% stake in National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI), which runs advertisements on movie theater screens. CEO Adam Aron has said he would be making more investments using the $1.8 billion in liquidity AMC has available, and a purchase like this is probably what most people had in mind. National CineMedia is a holding company whose sole purpose is to operate National CineMedia LLC (NCM), which distributes ads to theaters.

  • Stocks open lower after retail earnings, Fed Chair Powell comments

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Wednesday.

  • Could Novavax's Next Step Make It a Multibagger?

    Novavax disappointed investors when its regulatory submissions fell behind. Now, all eyes are on Novavax's next step: winning authorization in the U.S. Could this nudge the stock out of its slump -- and even turn it into a multibagger? Novavax reported revenue of $704 million and net income of $203 million.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • Elon Musk doesn’t want to buy Twitter anymore, but Twitter can squeeze $1 billion — or more — out of him anyway

    Reducing the price or allowing Musk to abandon the deal without a penalty would breach Twitter’s duty to its shareholders.

  • Shopify's Net Losses in Q1 2022 Are Not Because of Fulfillment Network

    Now investors can add one more item to the list of concerns: Shopify reported a $1.47 billion net loss in Q1 2022, compared to a $1.26 billion net profit a year ago. During the full-year 2021 financial update a few months ago, Shopify outlined how it would ramp up its investment in its shipping and logistics segment Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) in the next couple of years. This concerned some shareholders as Shopify continuously moves away from its ultra-asset-light and profitable e-commerce software business as it tries to woo over more merchants from platforms like Amazon.

  • After Cisco Reports, Will There Be a Tradable Rally?

    Cisco Systems is expected to report their latest quarterly earnings after the close of trading Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of CSCO, below, we can see that prices have skidded lower from late December to last week. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak since late December but shows some very recent stability.

  • Twitter Strikes Back, Says It Will Enforce Agreement With Elon Musk

    Elon Musk and Twitter are at odds as to whether the deal hinges on additional information on fake accounts.

  • Why TJX Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) were up 9.2% as of 10:47 a.m. ET on Wednesday after reporting better-than-expected earnings results. The positive reaction to TJX's sales performance was the opposite of what happened with shares of Walmart and Target after the retail giants reported disappointing numbers recently. For the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, TJX reported net sales of $11.4 billion, up 13% year over year, while comparable-store sales excluding e-commerce were flat.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as retail results disappoint across the board

    Investors further considered remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank was set on using its policies to bring down inflation still running at multi-decade highs.

  • Target earnings miss as supply chain inflation bites

    The scary arm of inflation has found its way to the financials of consistently top performing Target.