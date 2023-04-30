Tech leaders mention AI almost 170 times during earnings calls: report

Artificial intelligence was a hot topic for some of the biggest tech leaders in the country during their first-quarter earnings calls last week, a report found.

Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon leaders mentioned AI a total of 168 times during their earning calls last week, Insider reported – with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg alone citing AI 27 times.

The focus on AI during the meetings is another signal that Silicon Valley’s tech race on artificial intelligence is in full swing, with the leaders highlighting on the calls how they will further integrate and invest in the tech at their respective companies.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, brought up AI more than the other three tech companies, according to the report, at 64 mentions. Microsoft made 50 mentions of the technology, and Meta referenced AI 47 times.

Amazon officials only talked about artificial intelligence seven different times on the call, according to Insider.

Google, which is reportedly scrambling to update its search engine and create a completely new one that emphasizes AI, began the call with its CEO, Sundar Pichai, saying the company has embedded "deep computer science and AI" into product updates.

While Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on the call that the company will develop language models used in chatbots, that endeavor might take years and cost "billions."

"There will be a small number of companies that want to invest that time and money, and we'll be one of them at Amazon," Jassy said, according to Insider.

Microsoft reaffirmed its commitment to investing in AI through its stake in OpenAI, the AI lab behind the wildly popular ChatGPT chatbot. Zuckerberg said Meta will continue investing in AI, saying it has been the "main driver" in the company’s recent increase in spending.

OpenAI's release of ChatGPT in November proved to be a game changer for artificial intelligence, with other tech firms pushing to speed up their own artificial intelligence systems. ChatGPT is able to simulate human-like conversations with users based on prompts it is given, and it has the fastest growing user base with 100 million monthly active users in January.

Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet and Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the repeated mentions of AI.