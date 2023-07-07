Tech leads, Dow slips after June jobs report: Stock market news today
Stocks were mixed Friday as investors digested the release of the monthly US jobs report to provide a steer to the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost about 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) led gains, up more nearly 0.5%.
US government data showed employers added 209,000 jobs in June, below expectations but still a healthy pace of employment growth. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.6%.
A stronger-than-expected ADP jobs report on Thursday signaled the US economy is proving resilient in the face of the Fed's efforts to combat inflation.
Levi Strauss cuts outlook, warns of 'price-sensitive consumer'
Shares of Levi Strauss (LEVI) fell more than 7% on Friday afternoon as the company cut its full-year guidance for both revenue and earnings per sharer as concerns around consumer spending mount.
"The macro effects of higher inflation and a slowing US economy has put increased pressure on the price-sensitive consumer," Levi's CEO Chip Bergh said on the company's earnings call.
The company now expects full-year revenue growth of 1.5%-2.5% after initially expecting growth of 3%. The popular jeans retailer also lowered its full-year earnings per share expectations from a range of $1.30 - $1.40 down to a range of $1.10 - $1.20.
"Levi's US wholesale business is being negatively impacted by the weak US consumer spending environment for apparel," UBS analyst Jay Sole wrote in a note on Friday.
He added: "We expect the US consumer spending environment remains challenged for some time and this could limit stock price upside in the near-term. However, we maintain high conviction Levi's is a strong brand and management's strategy is positioning the company for above-average long-term growth."
Stocks pick up steam in midday trading
Stocks gained traction in the morning session as investors digested a June jobs report that showed job growth slowing while unemployment fell and hourly wages increased.
Just before noon on Friday, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up just above the flatline, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost about 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose more than 0.3%.
Jobs report not enough to change Wall Street bets on July Fed hike
With more than 200,000 jobs added, a decline in unemployment and rising wage growth, economists believe the June jobs report still indicates another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in July and an increased likelihood of a second hike later in 2023.
"A stronger-than-expected reading on average hourly earnings, as well as upward revisions to wage growth in earlier months, suggests the Federal Reserve is not out of the woods yet in its fight to tame elevated inflation," Wells Fargo senior economists Sarah House and Michael Pugliese wrote in a note on Friday.
Friday's report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed unemployment at 3.6%, down from 3.7% a month prior, and average hourly earnings up 0.4% from the month prior. Average hourly earnings grew by 4.4%. from the year prior.
Consequently, Friday's jobs report provided little change to the closely watched CME FedWatch Tool, which tracks futures bets on where the Fed's benchmark interest rate will land. Following a strong morning of economic releases Thursday, futures tied to the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate projected a 95% chance that the Fed raises rates at the July meeting, per the CME FedWatch Tool. That was unchanged Friday after the jobs report.
In June, the Fed released updated economic forecasts that suggested two more rate hikes are likely this year.
Wage growth stays firm in June
Wages rose 4.4% over the prior year in June, more than the 4.2% expected by economists and a sign the US labor market remains strong enough that the Federal Reserve is likely to have few reservations about raising rates further.
In a note to clients following Friday's report, Andrew Hunter at Capital Economics said these wage gains were "too strong to be consistent with 2% inflation and [suggest] a further easing in [labor] market conditions is still needed."
As noted below, data from the CME Group shows markets pricing in a greater than 90% chance of another 0.25% rate hike from the Fed later this month.
Stocks slightly lower after jobs data
Stocks were just below the flatline at the open on Friday as a cooler-than-expected June jobs report indicated some softening in the labor market but likely not enough to prevent the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates again in July.
Shortly after the opening bell on Friday, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down about 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost about 0.2% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) was roughly unchanged.
Wall Street economists are no longer too pessimistic
After beating expectations for 14 straight months, the US labor market finally disappointed relative to Wall Street forecasts in June. Chart via our friends at Bespoke Investment Group.
June jobs report shows hiring slowdown
The highly anticipated June jobs report revealed a slowdown in the US labor market last month, with job gains missing Wall Street expectations for the first time in 15 months.
Nonfarm payrolls rose by 209,000 in June, less than the 225,000 economists had expected, according to Bloomberg data. The unemployment rate was little changed at 3.6%, in line with expectations.
The June data underscores signs of moderation in the labor market, though a surprisingly strong private payrolls report from ADP on Thursday showed demand for workers remains robust and pushed markets to price in another rate hike from the Federal Reserve this month.
As of Friday morning, data from the CME Group still showed a greater than 90% chance the Fed will raise rates by 0.25% on July 26.
US stock futures were little changed following the report.
Stock futures slip as markets wait for jobs report
US stock futures were trading slightly lower on Friday ahead of the release of a highly anticipated jobs report.
S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were down 0.07%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures was about flat with a fall of 0.02%, or less than 10 points. Futures on the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.21%.
Investors are looking to the June nonfarm payrolls data, due before the opening bell, to help gauge the success of the Federal Reserve's efforts to dampen pricing pressures. Fresh jobs data Thursday signaled the labor market is still tight, helping cement bets on a rate hike in July.
