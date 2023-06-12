Tech leads market rally to start crucial week for US economy: Stock market news today

Stocks rallied on Monday to kick off a busy week for the US economy with inflation data out early Tuesday and the Federal Reserve's next policy decision set for release Wednesday afternoon.

At the closing bell on Monday all three major indexes were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pacing gains, rising 1.53%

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.94% while the the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was higher by 190 points, or 0.56%.

Monday's gains came after the S&P 500 entered a bull market last week and closed at its highest level since August 2022 while the Nasdaq continued a streak of seven-straight winning weeks.

