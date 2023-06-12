Tech leads market rally to start crucial week for US economy: Stock market news today
Stocks rallied on Monday to kick off a busy week for the US economy with inflation data out early Tuesday and the Federal Reserve's next policy decision set for release Wednesday afternoon.
At the closing bell on Monday all three major indexes were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pacing gains, rising 1.53%
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.94% while the the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was higher by 190 points, or 0.56%.
Monday's gains came after the S&P 500 entered a bull market last week and closed at its highest level since August 2022 while the Nasdaq continued a streak of seven-straight winning weeks.
Stocks close higher, big tech leads gains ahead of inflation report
Stocks closed higher on Monday as traders were all bulled up to start a busy week of economic data.
Monday's closed marked the highest closing level for the benchmark S&P 500 since April 2022.
Government bonds also gained, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note trading down to 3.73% while the two-year yield fell to 4.57%.
Salesforce hypes up AI plans at 'AI Day' event in NYC
Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi reports:
The bullishness around AI could be spotted in under 10 seconds at Salesforce’s AI Day in New York City on Monday.
The Mandarin Oriental Hotel was overrun with media, analysts, and investors keen to hear CEO Marc Benioff's AI strategy. The theme? Trusted generative AI products for businesses from Salesforce.
"It’s the most important technology of our time," Benioff told the packed house about AI.
Investors appear to be betting that Salesforce will be a dominant player in AI — shares are up 65% year to date. The stock was off about 1.1% on Monday.
Pressure from a suite of activist investors earlier in the year — which led to sweeping cost cuts — has propelled the stock so far this year.
But today, the pitch is AI.
Nasdaq 100 extends gains to 1%, session high
Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) advanced more than 1%, building momentum during the trading session.
Big Tech drove Monday gains, while Oracle Corporation (ORCL) climbed 6% ahead of its earnings report after the bell as Goldman Sachs analysts became less bullish on oil’s outlook.
The highlight for Wall Street will be the inflation data out Tuesday morning ahead of the Fed’s rate decision. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect headline inflation to rise 0.2% over last month and 4.1% over the prior year, a slowdown from April's 0.4% month-over-month increase and 4.9% annual gain.
Stocks little changed, FTC set to block Microsoft-Activision merger deal
Stocks were little changed around 1 p.m. ET.
The Federal Trade Commission is seeking to block Microsoft’s (MSFT) $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Bloomberg reported. This isn’t the first time the FTC slapped Microsoft with a lawsuit, but the deal continues to face scrutiny.
Microsoft won Europe’s antitrust regulator approval after regulators in the United Kingdom rejected the same plan. Microsoft is appealing the CMA decision.
Trial is set to start Aug. 2, but it's unlikely a decision will be made until the end of the year. Meanwhile, the timeline to finalize the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard merger agreement is running against the clock, expiring on July 18. The agreement could be extended, but that's dependent on Activision Blizzard.
Activision stock was roughly flat following the news, while Microsoft edged up.
Tech leads stocks higher in midday trade
US stocks edged higher during midday trading on Monday.
Near noon ET, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged up 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) paced gains, rising 0.7%.
Gains on the S&P 500 came as the index started a new bull-market run amid bets on the Fed's “game-time” decision. As a result, Goldman Sachs's top equity strategists changed their view on the market and boosted the firm's year-end S&P 500 target to 4,500 from 4,000 late last week. The S&P 500 was trading near 4,310 on Monday.
Carnival Cruise (CCL) stock rallied more than 13% after analysts at both JPMorgan and Bank of America upgraded shares of the cruise operator, citing pent up demand that remains strong for the cruise industry.
Oil extended its slump as Goldman slashed its price forecast for 2023 by nearly 10% amid weaker demand. The price of WTI crude oil was down more than 3% to trade below $68 a barrel on Monday.
It's 1995, not 1999, for tech stocks rallying on AI hype
It has become a market truism in recent weeks that part of the rally we've seen in stocks is being fueled by hype around artificial intelligence.
Whether it's Bank of America's Michael Hartnett talking about the "Magnificent Seven" or the team at Goldman Sachs raising 20 year earnings forecasts because of AI, everywhere we look AI is underwriting the market's rally.
To wit: the Nasdaq is up 0.7% on Monday, outperforming its peers among the major indexes.
In a note to clients on Monday morning, Wedbush's Dan Ives argued this is not a 1999 moment — i.e. a blow-off top that comes just before the bubble bursts as was seen from 2000-2002 in tech stocks — but a 1995 moment where the foundations of the next great tech innovation are being laid.
Some 30 years ago, that foundation was the internet browser and fiber optic cables. Today, it is an AI arms race.
Here's Ives, with his emphasis:
With massive cost cutting across the tech sector the last 9 months, stable enterprise spending, and a resilient consumer we believe the stage is set for a "1995 moment" as AI is the most transformational technology we have seen since the Internet started to take shape. While many of the tech skeptics will point to today as a "1999 moment" ala on the verge of the Dot.com bubble/collapse given the significant move in tech valuations, we strongly disagree. The massive $800 billion AI opportunity (our estimate) is now on the doorstep for the tech sector for the next decade...
With Microsoft a clear market leader in the AI race along with Nvidia, this battle will be a long one over the next decade as we expect other technology companies besides Google, such as Oracle, Amazon, Salesforce, Palantir, MongoDB, Apple, IBM, Meta, Snowflake, C3.ai, and other tech stalwarts along with smaller players in the industry, to collectively spend tens of billions in this AI arms race over the coming years.
In a nutshell, while valuations in tech will be front and center, we continue to believe AI is driving the tech sector to a "1995 moment" with a long runway of growth ahead that we have not seen since the 1990's.
Homebuilder stocks still have upside: Deutsche Bank
A string of strong earnings from homebuilders has powered impressive stock gains in the sector, with nine names in the space gaining between 40%-80% since late October.
And Deutsche Bank analyst Joe Ahlersmeyer thinks there still remains upside in several of these names despite this run higher.
"With continued improvement in demand fundamentals and book valuations fairly attractive by historical standards, our view is that homebuilder stocks can climb meaningfully higher," wrote in a recent note to clients.
Some of the stocks positively mentioned in Ahlersmeyer's work include D.R. Horton (DHI), PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), and Toll Brothers (TOL).
So far this year the S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is up more than 22%, outpacing the S&P 500's roughly 12% gain.
Amid high mortgage rates homebuilders have boosted their incentives, including rate buy-downs and price reductions, the analyst noted. Builders have also benefited from the lopsided inventory dynamic that found new homes making up a third of for-sale inventory, up meaningfully from the usual 12% to 13%, because resale homes remain limited.
One name that was not positively mentioned in Ahlersmeyer's work, however, was Lennar (LEN), which he keeps a "Sell" rating on amid competition from D.R. Horton among others.
"Ultimately, we see LEN fundamentally underperforming DHI within the homebuilding business over the near, medium, and longer term, and anticipate that the relative valuation gap between the two will also continue to widen," Ahlersmeyer wrote.
Lennar reports earnings later this week.
JPMorgan settles lawsuit with Jeffrey Epstein victims
JPMorgan (JPM) on Monday announced a tentative settlement in a legal claim brought by one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims. Terms of the settlement, which still needs a judge's approval, weren't disclosed.
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan and David Hollerith report that one of the two lawsuits alleges the nation's largest bank of ignoring warnings about its longtime client and facilitating his alleged sex trafficking. Alexis and David note this settlement does not eliminate all of the bank's headaches related to its Epstein entanglements, with JPMorgan still facing a suit from the government of the US Virgin Islands.
"We all now understand that Epstein's behavior was monstrous, and we believe this settlement is in the best interest of all parties, especially the survivors, who suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of this man," a bank spokesman said.
"Any association with him was a mistake and we regret it. We would never have continued to do business with him if we believed he was using our bank in any way to help commit heinous crimes."
The settlement comes two weeks after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon was deposed in the case; Dimon said he never met or talked to Epstein.
JPMorgan shares were little-changed on Monday morning.
- M
Stocks open higher
The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq all opened higher on Monday to kick off a key week for the US economy.
The Nasdaq paced gains, rising about 0.4% at the open after the tech index finished off its seventh-straight winning week last week. The S&P 500 finished Friday's trading at the highest level since August 2022.
On the individual stock side, Nasdaq (NDAQ) shares were down as much as 9% early Monday following its deal to acquire Adenza fro $10.5 billion.
Meanwhile, Oracle (ORCL) shares were up more than 4% ahead of its earnings report which is due out after the market close today.
- K
Nasdaq reaches $10.5 billion deal for Adenza
The M&A market may be showing some signs of thawing, with Nasdaq (NDAQ) on Monday announcing a $10.5 billion deal to acquire compliance software play Adenza from private equity firm Thoma Bravo.
Nasdaq shares were down more than 7% in pre-market trading following the news.
Adenza was the result of a 2021 deal from Thoma Bravo to acquire what was then known as Calypso for a reported $3.75 billion. Calypso was merged with existing Thoma Bravo portfolio company AxiomSL to create Adenza.
According to Nasdaq's press release on the deal, Adenza expects 2023 revenue of $590 million with annual recurring revenue growth of 18% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 58%.
In the first quarter of this year, there were just three announced M&A deals with a value north of $10 billion, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
