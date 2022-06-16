U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

TECH LIVE LONDON will open its doors for free on June 23rd and 24th

·2 min read

NORWICH, England, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In-person tickets for TECH LIVE LONDON are now free as a result of the strike by Network Rail workers on Thursday, June 23rd. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/3tC1NjB

As the strike will severely limit train services in and out of London, BizClik Media Group has decided to make the event as accessible as possible by offering complimentary tickets to anyone who would like to attend.

Two-day tickets for TECH LIVE LONDON were originally priced at £295. It is hoped the reduction in price will assist with travel costs so attendees can still enjoy the two-day tech event. Despite the second day of the event not being affected by rail strikes, this can also be attended for free.

Over the course of the event, you can enjoy:

  • 4 LIVE Stages, including high-level speakers such as:

  • Multiple experience lounges including an F1 Simulator

  • Endless networking opportunities

  • Drinks afterparty

The strike on Thursday June 23rd will not affect the London Underground, meaning you will still be able to take the tube to Tobacco Dock. Other TfL services such as the DLR, London Overground and trams, will also not be affected.

How to get to Tobacco Dock

  • By underground: The nearest underground station to Tobacco Dock is Tower Hill Station, which is a 15-minute walk.

  • By overground & DLR: You can take the overground to Shadwell Station from Shoreditch (two stops), or the DLR from Canary Wharf (15 minutes) or Bank (1 stop).

  • By bus: Bus routes 100 and D3 run closest to Tobacco Dock.

  • By car: You can also drive to Tobacco Dock and park at its dedicated car park. You can book your car parking space here: bit.ly/3Qkxpnm

Sign up using this link: https://bit.ly/3tC1NjB

Media Contact:
Jack Goddard
jack.goddard@bizclikmedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-live-london-will-open-its-doors-for-free-on-june-23rd-and-24th-301569532.html

SOURCE BizClik Media

