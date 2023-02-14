U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,134.61
    -2.68 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,127.26
    -118.67 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,916.73
    +24.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,938.10
    -3.05 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.28
    -0.86 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.50
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7490
    +0.0320 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2177
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0300
    +0.6220 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,131.51
    +547.33 (+2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.66
    +11.24 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Big Tech’s massive layoffs will come back to haunt it

1
Aki Ito
·7 min read
A new college graduate isolated on a floating plate thats cracking over a tech vortex
The class of 2023 can't find work in Silicon Valley — and that could cost Big Tech in the long run.Tyler Le/Insider

One night in December, Thu Dang, a college senior in Minnesota who is majoring in data science, arrived in New York City to attend her soon-to-be employer's holiday party. The company, a high-flying tech startup, had flown her out for the event ahead of her start date in July and had gone all out on the night's theme: the Netflix series "Bridgerton." There was a ballroom, an open bar, and an elaborate clue-by-clue treasure hunt. Everyone came in costume. The night ended in karaoke that lasted until 2 a.m.

It marked a high point for Dang, who had come a long way from her home in Vietnam. Here she was at a glitzy party in the world's most glamorous city, preparing to start a job at a company whose mission she truly believed in. She had made it. But she was also nervous. The tech industry was teetering, and she wondered whether the future she had banked on would survive. "I was really worried, seeing the layoffs at Amazon and Meta and a lot of the small startups," she recalls.

It turned out Dang was right to worry. In the new year, the company laid off a swath of its staff and called to tell her it was delaying her start date indefinitely. For Dang, who's attending school in the US on a visa for international students, it wasn't just the loss of her dream job — it meant she now faces the prospect of having to leave the country. If she doesn't have another offer by the time she graduates in three months, she'll have to return home to Vietnam.

As Silicon Valley slashed some 100,000 jobs in the past six weeks in repentance for its pandemic-era hiring binge, much of the focus has been on those who suddenly found themselves out of work in the middle of their careers. But the hardest hit have been those who have yet to break into the industry: the college and graduate students who dreamed of getting lucrative tech gigs once they completed their degrees. On Handshake, a leading jobs board for college students, entry-level software positions in the tech industry slumped 14% last year. And the few openings that are being filled right now tend to be highly specialized engineering positions. "With budgets tightening, companies are focused on finding the right talent for specific roles, and more often than not that's a senior-level person," says Zuhayeer Musa, a cofounder of the tech salary site Levels.fyi.

The job prospects in Big Tech are so grim that career counselors at even the most elite universities are urging students to consider positions at smaller companies and in less sought-after sectors, such as manufacturing or government. "There are still plenty of opportunities, and we try to get students to focus on how their skills can be used in other environments," says Sue Harbour, the executive director of the career center at the University of California at Berkeley. "It's typical of students in a top school, and particularly a top engineering school, to always want to seek out the best company. That's the part we're having to work with students on — not lowering their expectations, but adjusting their expectations."

Several top-ranked engineering schools told me that many Big Tech giants had been noticeably absent at their careers fairs since September. That means the competition for the few remaining positions is fiercer than ever. "There are so many other new grads still looking for a job, and a limited number of junior positions that are available," says Jenny Koo, who lost her job offer with a tech company after completing her master's in computer engineering in December. "Distinguishing myself is really important. I've been utilizing my network a little more than I did last recruiting cycle, and I've been studying for coding tests again."

The good news for aspiring engineers like Koo is that, outside Silicon Valley, the economy is going strong — and plenty of industries unaffected by the tech downturn still want coders. Many non-tech employers, in fact, are seizing the chance to recruit the kind of talent that is usually snapped up by Big Tech. On the jobs board Handshake, government agencies are looking for 36% more entry-level software workers than a year earlier, and the construction sector is looking for 28% more. In a survey conducted by Handshake last summer, just over a third of the class of 2023 said that, given the economy's uncertain outlook, they were open to working in industries they hadn't previously considered.

"I'm finding that students are pivoting to organizations that have IT functions but are not in the tech industry," says Laura Garcia, director of career education at Georgia Tech. "It doesn't mean you can't work for Amazon one day. It may mean, how can I do a side step and gain a similar skill set that would be valued by Amazon, just in a different sector?"

But that shift in thinking may prove to be bad news for Silicon Valley in the long run. Given the seismic downturn in tech, some students are rethinking their dreams of working for the Amazons and Googles and Metas of the world. Previously, the tech giants were seen as sure bets, largely because they were. Layoffs were rare: Once you were in, you were in. Sure, you had to work hard, but in return the company took great care of you. That was in part why, in the aftermath of the financial crisis, the Valley overtook Wall Street as the destination of choice for the smartest kids at the best schools.

But now, in the current round of layoffs, students have watched as tech companies have kicked thousands of employees to the curb — sometimes via middle-of-the night emails that left them with no chance to say goodbye to their coworkers. After that, it's hard not to see Big Tech in a different light. Suddenly, in the eyes of Gen Z, tech seems to be just as ruthless and unreliable of an employer as banking did to millennials who came of age in the Great Recession.

"A student may have initially wanted to go to a FAANG company, but after witnessing some of the layoffs or job cuts, that doesn't feel so stable anymore," says Christine Cruzvergara, the chief education strategy officer at Handshake. "We know from our data that this particular class is really looking for stability."

In Handshake's survey last summer, 74% of the class of 2023 said job stability would make them more likely to apply for a job — almost double the share of students who said they wanted to work for a well-known company (41%) or a business in a fast-growing field (39%). In times of turmoil, it turns out that young go-getters care about the same boring thing as older generations: a steady income.

Dang, the student from Vietnam, is among those shaken by tech's sudden precarity. A year ago, given the choice between a job in the industry and a job outside it, she would have taken the industry role in a heartbeat. Now, she says, tech doesn't seem as glamorous to her as it once did.

"It looks so nice when everything's good," she says. "You have free food, free everything. A high salary. But with the layoffs, I now know that no matter how hard we work, they can still cut us overnight, you know? That's something that I'm worried about in tech."

Aki Ito is a senior correspondent at Insider. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon, other top investors hold onto Rivian stock as Ford sells its shares

    Ford may be losing confidence in Rivian, but most of the electric vehicle company's top investors such as Amazon.com Inc. are holding onto their stake in the company.

  • Palantir Jumps After Projecting First Annual Profit in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc., the data analysis company co-founded by Peter Thiel, said it was profitable for the first time in the fourth quarter, and expects 2023 to be its first-ever profitable year. Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?These Are the $439,000

  • Why it's gone horribly wrong for Google

    Last week Google invited the world to marvel at how clever its latest artificial intelligence (AI) software is, but it all went horribly wrong.

  • Amid merger and bankruptcy in the West, lidar maker Hesai nails $190M IPO

    Last week, China's lidar maker Hesai raised an upsized IPO in the U.S. at a time the industry is reeling from layoffs, bankruptcy and consolidation. As my colleague Kirsten wrote in January, lidar makers are facing a "make or break" year as they enter 2023. Of the nine lidar firms that went public through SPAC, Quanergy filed for bankruptcy protection and Ouster merged with Velodyne.

  • Laid-Off Tech Workers Seek Leverage on the Way Out

    For some tech workers, everything is negotiable, including the severance package that comes with a layoff. As tech companies shed tens of thousands of jobs, staffers at different levels are pushing back on the terms of their departures. Last May, Brian Liou, Rora’s founder, started hearing from laid-off tech workers who wanted help negotiating their severances; the company has since added it to its suite of services.

  • Overemployment is here: Nearly half of workers have more than one full-time job

    It’s all fun and games until you have to put time stamps on your résumé.

  • I'm a Senior. How Can I Increase My Retirement Income?

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Spirit AeroSystems makes more than 700 job offers at latest career fair

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. over the weekend took another step in building the hourly workforce it thinks it will need in the years ahead. The aerospace supplier made more than 700 offers at a Wichita job fair on Saturday that drew more than 1,000 attendees, with both numbers confirmed by a company spokesperson. The company is the largest employer in Wichita, with the Textron Aviation unit of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) not far behind as the race for aerospace talent in the Air Capital has heated up amid post-pandemic demand that has exasperated a tight local labor market.

  • Am I Putting Enough Money in My Roth IRA Every Month?

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Looking for a new job? Brush up your résumé with a computer algorithm. Seriously, it could pay off.

    There’s all kinds of tips and tricks for job seekers to grab the attention of potential employers through their résumé. Be concise, highlight specific skills — and perhaps run your CV through a résumé-writing algorithm that uses predictive technology to spot errors, avoid weak language and maximize appeal. Job seekers using the algorithms — which detected spelling errors, offered advice on phrasing and word use — had 8% more job offers versus a control group that did not have the extra help, according to researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.

  • Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe in shift to electric vehicles

    The bulk of the job cuts would primarily hit Ford's European product development staff, reducing the number of Europe-based engineers.

  • Why a lot of age-friendly jobs aren’t going to older workers

    You'd expect that older workers — age 50 and older — would be the big beneficiaries of the rise in age-friendly jobs, but they aren't.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Upstart (UPST) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Upstart's (UPST) fourth-quarter 2022 results are likely to be affected by higher interest and challenging macroeconomic condition.

  • Should you start collecting Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • Boeing to sell Air India more than 200 planes, Biden announces

    Air India will buy more than 200 Boeing aircraft, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, in what the White House is calling an historic deal

  • Cathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails

    The stock market might be showing some wobbly signs as of late, but the general overall trend has been up this year, with investors showing more appetite for risk. Risk generally comes with betting on smaller names and moving forward, Bank of America thinks that over the coming decade, small caps are primed to surge ahead of the broader market. "If you buy small caps today based on current valuations,” said Jill Carey Hall, BofA’s head of US small- and mid-cap strategy, “the annualized returns f

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsThe $98 million Vanguard Alternativ

  • Barrick (GOLD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Barrick's (GOLD) fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect the benefits of improved gold prices and strong gold production.