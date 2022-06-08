U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Tech: Microsoft HoloLens exec resigns

Jordan Parker Erb
·3 min read
Tech: Microsoft HoloLens exec resigns

Good morning to everyone, but especially to the jet-tracking teen who is keeping tabs on some of the richest people in the world. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and today I'm taking you inside a Microsoft exec's resignation — which came soon after Insider's report on misconduct allegations against him.

Let's get started.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

Alex Kipman
Alex Kipman

Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

1. HoloLens co-creator Alex Kipman is resigning from Microsoft. The resignation, which Kipman announced to direct reports on Tuesday, comes after Insider reported on misconduct allegations against him.

  • Current and former employees alleged Kipman repeatedly got away with inappropriate behavior toward women employees, including unwanted touching — something many suggested is part of a widespread pattern of misconduct at Microsoft.

  • Three sources told Insider that managers warned employees not to leave women alone around Kipman.

  • According to an insider, Microsoft cloud boss Scott Guthrie — to whom Kipman reports — is planning a reorg. Kipman will stay on through the transition.

Everything we know about Kipman's resignation so far.

In other news:

Jack Sweeney has begun tracking Tom Cruise's jets.
Jack Sweeney has begun tracking Tom Cruise's jets.

Jack Sweeney has begun tracking Tom Cruise's jets.Associated Press

2. The teen who tracks Elon Musk's jet has a new target: celebrities.The 19-year-old, Jack Sweeney, just announced he's expanded his reach to include Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise and Kim Kardashian. See who else he's tracking.

3. A Coinbase candidate describes having his offer rescinded last week. Ashutosh Ukey, an entry-level backend engineer, now has just five months to find a job before his visa expires. He explains why up-and-coming industries like crypto are a risk he can no longer afford to take.

4. By 2024, all smartphones (including iPhones) sold in the European Union must have a USB-C port. The new legislation will also apply to other devices like tablets, cameras, and eventually laptops — and deals a massive blow to Apple's Lightning port.

5. Meet the retail-technology power players revolutionizing the industry. In our inaugural list of retail-tech leaders, we're introducing you to 34 execs from companies like Shopify, Ulta, and Radar who are changing how brands operate and customers shop. See who made the list.

6. Uber Eats is launching nationwide shipping for popular gourmet foods. Craving a meal from a restaurant in LA or Miami? Uber Eats customers can now order from businesses in four cities — and the meals will ship across the country for free. Get the full rundown here.

7. Experts share how companies can ease the burden on laid-off employees. With tech layoffs topping 20,000 this year, insiders offered advice — like letting them keep computers, starting a company alumni group, and maintaining healthcare benefits — for companies to help their laid-off staff.

8. Apple's new CarPlay software is our best look at what its eventual car could look like. CarPlay will soon be able to replace a car's entire interface with a sleek Apple operating system — and the company's long-rumored EV could ultimately have a similar design. Check it out here.

Odds and ends:

Fortesa Latifi and her sister at the Amazon Style store.
Fortesa Latifi and her sister at the Amazon Style store.

Fortesa Latifi.

9. A reporter went to Amazon's Style store — and never wants to shop normally again. One of Insider's reporters checked out the new brick-and-mortar store, where algorithms can pick your outfits. She describes what felt like shopping in the year 2045.

10. Using an included adapter, Ford's electric F-150 Lightning can rescue stranded Teslas. The company is shipping out new trucks with an adapter for charging Teslas — but its CEO has clarified that the move isn't intended to troll Elon Musk. Get the rundown on the unexpected new feature.

What we're watching today:

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

